Say hello to Glam Squad Confidential by Us — a podcast dedicated to the latest dish and service from Hollywood’s hottest hairstylists, makeup artists, stylists, mega-influencers and their beauty and style support staffs — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity style gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup, style, skincare and more. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome Hollywood haircolorist Tracey Cunningham, who is the pro behind the hair color of A-list actresses including Jessica Biel, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner and more! The hue guru spoke with Us just before the 2021 Golden Globes, for which she prepped the hair color of host Amy Poehler as well as nominees Maria Bakalova and Sarah Paulson.

Cunningham reveals exactly when celebs touch-up their hair color before a major red carpet event and how sprucing up a client’s hair color during Awards Season differs from doing their hair during the rest of the year. Does she do anything to create additional shine to make hair glow on screen? Listen to the episode and find out!

The pro, who has been doing hair in Hollywood for over 20 years, shares some amazing anecdotes about her house calls during the COVID-19 pandemic and the wild times she has been known to shows up at the request of a celebrity client.

But perhaps the dishiest part is when the Cunningham shares the hilarious story behind the wildly popular ombré haircolor trend of the mid-Aughts, for which she is known as the originator. (Hint: it involves Lily Aldridge!) You’ll never believe how the trend was born and the amazing coincidence blew Cunningham away. Check out the podcast and prepare to be amazed!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including exactly how Cunningham achieves Lindsay Lohan and Emma Stone unique hues — make sure to listen to the episode and subscribe!