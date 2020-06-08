Lessons to learn! Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about adjusting to life with their 1-month-old daughter, Mila.

“It was new to me,” the Challenge alum, 29, said on the Thursday, June 4, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast while promoting Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special. “I met [my 3-year-old daughter], Ryder, when she was 6 months old, so I haven’t experienced the first six months and now I get to do that. It’s a lot of work. … I have to say, I had it easy with Ryder!”

The Michigan native went on to say that he and Selfridge, 25, are heading into “the fun part” of being parents. “She’s making faces back at you now, she’s making little noises,” Wharton explained.

That being said, the Wharton Family YouTubers are “always … on edge,” the Real World alum told Us. “You need to watch them at all times, and so it’s a little scary because at any moment, you just pray nothing goes wrong. I feel like as the days go on, we’re just getting more comfortable and trying to be the best parent you can be.”

Selfridge agreed, telling Us, “At the beginning … I was like, ‘What is she doing? Why is she doing that?’ [I was] looking everything up on Google, which is a mistake. I still kind of do that.”

That aspect has “gotten easier” over the past couple of weeks, the Oregon native revealed, adding, “I was just afraid for anything to happen to her because she’s so small.”

As for Ryder, Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd’s toddler is loving big sisterhood. “She is such a sweet, innocent soul,” he gushed to Us. “She wants to feed her. She wants to wipe her diaper. She’s not scared of Mila’s poop.”

He and Selfridge welcomed their baby girl on April 23. The following day, Floyd, 27, shared a video of Ryder’s reaction to news of her sibling’s birth.

“Ryder waited up extra late to hear the good news,” the Teen Mom OG star captioned her Instagram Story at the time. “God is good. She’s so excited! … After she FaceTimes @corywharton_ig & sister it’s turn-up time.”

Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special airs on MTV Tuesday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta