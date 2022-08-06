Carry Your Essentials in Style With the Best Fanny Packs

Top 5

Sure, you may have known fanny packs by other names like waist packs, bum bags, hip packs or sling bags. But let’s not kid ourselves because fanny packs are back and (*cough cough*) practical as hell. After enduring an entire era of bad fashion choices, the fanny pack has casually slipped in style this year.  

From being an important item of menswear to being labeled as the funkiest, wildest styling item in the wardrobe of a travel enthusiast, fanny packs have come a long way. Gone are the days of carrying around bulky wallets or entire vanity’s worth of makeup—a card wallet, phone, keys and some basic makeup items is all you need to be a fashionista. 

It’s no brainer that fanny packs look equally good on both swagger boys and slay queens. To help you out, we’ve curated a list of some top-of-the-line fanny packs that 2022 has to offer. 

So let’s get styling!

The Leading Fanny Packs of 2022 in Detail

Maxtop Fanny Pack – Best overall

fanny packs reviews
Championing our list with its durability and long service life, the PU leather construction of this fanny pack brings both durability and a luxurious feel. Apart from the large main pocket for bigger items and zipper pocket for cards and keys, it has a back hidden pocket for storing valuables that you don’t want to be visible. 

Key Features

Featuring a creative key hook, this fanny pack makes it easy to get at your keys while keeping them safe from pickpockets. Allowing you to style it in whatever way you like, the long adjustable webbing belt fits waists up to 50 inches. The reflective stitching also adds an extra touch of style, while the earphone hole allows you to hang your hands-free so you can listen to music on your phone while you’re out and about. 

Pros
  • Available in a range of colors and prints
  • Theft-proof hidden zippers
  • Waterproof and durable
  • Easy to clean and maintain
Cons
  • The size isn’t big enough

Yunghe Fanny Pack – Ideal for sensitive skin

fanny packs reviews
Coming to you with three separate compartments, this fanny pack allows you to store your wallet, keys, phone and other important items separately. It features an adjustable waist belt so that it can fit people with waists up to 45.3 inches. What’s even better is that this belt also has a zipper closure for extra security.

What’s more? The water-resistant nylon fabric makes this belt easy to clean, so no matter what happens on your day out with friends or family you’ll always have a place to store your valuables. The perfect combo of nylon and canvas makes this fanny pack easy on the skin—that way, people with sensitive skin can also wear it. 

Key Features

With its multiple colors, this belt will be an instant favorite in your wardrobe!

Pros
  • Adjustable waist belt for a customized fit
  • Soft canvas webbing belt 
Cons
  • Colors might vary from the image

ProCase Fanny Pack – Most durable

fanny packs reviews
The ProCase fanny pack is a must-have for anyone who wants to stay organized and ready-to-go at all times. Its water-repellent nylon material will keep your stuff dry and safe, no matter how hard the weather hits you. Featuring six different pockets, this fanny pack can store all of your accessories including sunscreen, wallet, keys and sunglasses in one place. 

The adjustable waist strap will give you the best fit possible, while the quick-release button allows you to take it off in a flash. Having smooth zippers make it easy to access each of the pockets without snagging or getting stuck. 

Key Features

Available in four different colors, this fanny pack is perfect for fishing, hiking and hitting the off-road trail with friends to click IG-ready pictures.

Pros
  • Water-repellent, durable nylon fabric
  • Six different pockets to store essentials
  • Quick-release button for snap off
Cons
  • Size might be an issue for some

Entchin Fanny Pack – Most stylish

fanny packs reviews
Featuring water repellent, scratch-resistant polyester material, this fanny pack is ready to take on whatever you throw at it. With two spacious compartments, you can easily store your essentials while keeping them within reach. Its adjustable buckle allows you to customize the fit according to your comfort level. 

Key Features

Boasting a quick-release button, this sling bag is easy to put on or take off on the go. Featuring smooth zippers, nothing will get caught or stuck as you open and close your fanny pack. And since it’s available in different vibrant colors like red and yellow, this fun accessory will make you stand out as a true fashionista wherever you go.

Pros
  • Reinforced seams for maximum durability
  • Hidden back pocket keeps items safe
  • Smooth zippers for easy access
Cons
  • Back pocket is difficult to access 

Carhartt Fanny Pack – Most versatile

fanny packs reviews
This lightweight bag is made from water-repellent, scratch-resistant polyester material that’s perfect for everyday use. The two spacious compartments have ample space for storing your phone, keys, wallet and other small items. It has smooth zippers and reinforced straps to ensure that everything stays secure and intact. And with its adjustable webbing belt that fits waist sizes up to 52 inches, you’ll be able to wear it comfortably no matter what your size or shape.

Key Features

Being extremely versatile, it can be worn on the waist, as a sling bag or as a cross-body bag—allowing you to switch up how you carry it.

Pros
  • Heavy-duty material with rain defender
  • The front zipper pocket has a key fob
  • Fit waist size up to 52 inches
Cons
  • The zippers aren’t very smooth

How to Choose the Right Fanny Pack: A Buying Guide

The fact is, you don’t have to be a rock climber or hiker to need a fanny pack. The small bags are great for carrying smaller items like keys, money, and a phone when you’re going out for the day. They can also be used as a way to organize your purse or backpack so that everything is easy to find.

Styling a Fanny Pack: The Do’s and (Major) Don’ts

Do choose a durable material

Before purchasing a fanny pack, check its material and make sure it is durable enough to withstand the weight of your items. Fanny packs come in different materials including nylon, polyester, canvas, and leather.

Canvas is arguably the most popular because it’s so lightweight and durable. While leather may look more stylish, it can easily get stained. Whatever material you choose, make sure it has robust seams and stitching so you can wash it in the washing machine without worrying about frays and damage.

Do think about compartments and pockets

If you’re going for a long hike or a camping trip, then you need to check if your fanny pack has enough space for storing all your belongings. Fanny packs come in different sizes, and while some have more than one zipper pocket others come with four to five compartments to store smaller things, like your keys.

Do consider the zipper

A key advantage of a fanny pack is that it provides super easy access to your belongings. To promote accessibility, look for zippers with strong stitching and metal teeth instead of plastic ones as these have been known to withstand more wear and tear over time.

Don’t choose a nonadjustable strap

If you’re planning on wearing your waist belt across several layers of clothing, such as under a winter coat or suit jacket, then you’ll want one with a longer strap. It’s important to ensure that the pack can fit through all layers of clothing without causing any discomfort or bunching up in strange places. It is wise to invest in one that comes with an adjustable strap so you can adjust it according to your comfort level.

Don’t choose a boring color

Fanny packs come in all sorts of colors, from neon pink to camouflage green. Some have patterns on them, such as leopard prints or multi-colored stripes. It is important that you choose a color that compliments your outfit because this will make you look more fashionable when wearing the belt around your waist.

People also asked

Q: Can I put a fanny pack in the washer?

A: Yes! Most fanny packs are machine washable. But we would recommend spot cleaning them first just so that you get all of the dirt out of them before washing them in the machine. You can also use a little bit of detergent and warm water to clean your fanny pack if it gets dirty. 

Q: Are fanny packs only for tourists?

A: They were once seen as tacky backpacks worn by people who didn’t know any better. As of today, fanny packs have become somewhat of an iconic fashion statement in recent years, especially among millennials who love to combine old trends with new styles. 

Q: How can I adjust my fanny pack?

A: Adjusting your waist pack is easy. Just loosen the adjustable strap until it fits comfortably around your waist. Once it fits properly, tighten the strap until it feels secure and adjust the quick-release buckle—and you’re done!

