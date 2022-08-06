Carry Your Essentials in Style With the Best Fanny Packs

Sure, you may have known fanny packs by other names like waist packs, bum bags, hip packs or sling bags. But let’s not kid ourselves because fanny packs are back and (*cough cough*) practical as hell. After enduring an entire era of bad fashion choices, the fanny pack has casually slipped in style this year.
From being an important item of menswear to being labeled as the funkiest, wildest styling item in the wardrobe of a travel enthusiast, fanny packs have come a long way. Gone are the days of carrying around bulky wallets or entire vanity’s worth of makeup—a card wallet, phone, keys and some basic makeup items is all you need to be a fashionista.
It’s no brainer that fanny packs look equally good on both swagger boys and slay queens. To help you out, we’ve curated a list of some top-of-the-line fanny packs that 2022 has to offer.
So let’s get styling!
The Leading Fanny Packs of 2022 in Detail
Maxtop Fanny Pack – Best overall
Key Features
Featuring a creative key hook, this fanny pack makes it easy to get at your keys while keeping them safe from pickpockets. Allowing you to style it in whatever way you like, the long adjustable webbing belt fits waists up to 50 inches. The reflective stitching also adds an extra touch of style, while the earphone hole allows you to hang your hands-free so you can listen to music on your phone while you’re out and about.
- Available in a range of colors and prints
- Theft-proof hidden zippers
- Waterproof and durable
- Easy to clean and maintain
- The size isn’t big enough
Yunghe Fanny Pack – Ideal for sensitive skin
What’s more? The water-resistant nylon fabric makes this belt easy to clean, so no matter what happens on your day out with friends or family you’ll always have a place to store your valuables. The perfect combo of nylon and canvas makes this fanny pack easy on the skin—that way, people with sensitive skin can also wear it.
Key Features
With its multiple colors, this belt will be an instant favorite in your wardrobe!
- Adjustable waist belt for a customized fit
- Soft canvas webbing belt
- Colors might vary from the image
ProCase Fanny Pack – Most durable
The adjustable waist strap will give you the best fit possible, while the quick-release button allows you to take it off in a flash. Having smooth zippers make it easy to access each of the pockets without snagging or getting stuck.
Key Features
Available in four different colors, this fanny pack is perfect for fishing, hiking and hitting the off-road trail with friends to click IG-ready pictures.
- Water-repellent, durable nylon fabric
- Six different pockets to store essentials
- Quick-release button for snap off
- Size might be an issue for some
Entchin Fanny Pack – Most stylish
Key Features
Boasting a quick-release button, this sling bag is easy to put on or take off on the go. Featuring smooth zippers, nothing will get caught or stuck as you open and close your fanny pack. And since it’s available in different vibrant colors like red and yellow, this fun accessory will make you stand out as a true fashionista wherever you go.
- Reinforced seams for maximum durability
- Hidden back pocket keeps items safe
- Smooth zippers for easy access
- Back pocket is difficult to access
Carhartt Fanny Pack – Most versatile
Key Features
Being extremely versatile, it can be worn on the waist, as a sling bag or as a cross-body bag—allowing you to switch up how you carry it.
- Heavy-duty material with rain defender
- The front zipper pocket has a key fob
- Fit waist size up to 52 inches
- The zippers aren’t very smooth
How to Choose the Right Fanny Pack: A Buying Guide
Styling a Fanny Pack: The Do’s and (Major) Don’ts
Do choose a durable material
Before purchasing a fanny pack, check its material and make sure it is durable enough to withstand the weight of your items. Fanny packs come in different materials including nylon, polyester, canvas, and leather.
Canvas is arguably the most popular because it’s so lightweight and durable. While leather may look more stylish, it can easily get stained. Whatever material you choose, make sure it has robust seams and stitching so you can wash it in the washing machine without worrying about frays and damage.
Do think about compartments and pockets
If you’re going for a long hike or a camping trip, then you need to check if your fanny pack has enough space for storing all your belongings. Fanny packs come in different sizes, and while some have more than one zipper pocket others come with four to five compartments to store smaller things, like your keys.
Do consider the zipper
A key advantage of a fanny pack is that it provides super easy access to your belongings. To promote accessibility, look for zippers with strong stitching and metal teeth instead of plastic ones as these have been known to withstand more wear and tear over time.
Don’t choose a nonadjustable strap
If you’re planning on wearing your waist belt across several layers of clothing, such as under a winter coat or suit jacket, then you’ll want one with a longer strap. It’s important to ensure that the pack can fit through all layers of clothing without causing any discomfort or bunching up in strange places. It is wise to invest in one that comes with an adjustable strap so you can adjust it according to your comfort level.
Don’t choose a boring color
Fanny packs come in all sorts of colors, from neon pink to camouflage green. Some have patterns on them, such as leopard prints or multi-colored stripes. It is important that you choose a color that compliments your outfit because this will make you look more fashionable when wearing the belt around your waist.
