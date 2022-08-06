Carry Your Essentials in Style With the Best Fanny Packs

Styling a Fanny Pack: The Do’s and (Major) Don’ts

Do choose a durable material

The fact is, you don’t have to be a rock climber or hiker to need a fanny pack. The small bags are great for carrying smaller items like keys, money, and a phone when you’re going out for the day. They can also be used as a way to organize your purse or backpack so that everything is easy to find.

Before purchasing a fanny pack, check its material and make sure it is durable enough to withstand the weight of your items. Fanny packs come in different materials including nylon, polyester, canvas, and leather.

Canvas is arguably the most popular because it’s so lightweight and durable. While leather may look more stylish, it can easily get stained. Whatever material you choose, make sure it has robust seams and stitching so you can wash it in the washing machine without worrying about frays and damage.

Do think about compartments and pockets

If you’re going for a long hike or a camping trip, then you need to check if your fanny pack has enough space for storing all your belongings. Fanny packs come in different sizes, and while some have more than one zipper pocket others come with four to five compartments to store smaller things, like your keys.

Do consider the zipper

A key advantage of a fanny pack is that it provides super easy access to your belongings. To promote accessibility, look for zippers with strong stitching and metal teeth instead of plastic ones as these have been known to withstand more wear and tear over time.

Don’t choose a nonadjustable strap

If you’re planning on wearing your waist belt across several layers of clothing, such as under a winter coat or suit jacket, then you’ll want one with a longer strap. It’s important to ensure that the pack can fit through all layers of clothing without causing any discomfort or bunching up in strange places. It is wise to invest in one that comes with an adjustable strap so you can adjust it according to your comfort level.

Don’t choose a boring color

Fanny packs come in all sorts of colors, from neon pink to camouflage green. Some have patterns on them, such as leopard prints or multi-colored stripes. It is important that you choose a color that compliments your outfit because this will make you look more fashionable when wearing the belt around your waist.