Combat Frizz With the Best Microfiber Hair Towels

Rather than putting your hair shaft through a rough rubbing, why not use a super absorbent microfiber hair towel that will look after your hair in its most vulnerable state? Drying your hair can often cause unobserved damage to your wet hair. This is because wet hair is most vulnerable to breakage, leading to thinning and all kinds of craziness that will have you praying to the hair gods.
In this guide, we’ve curated a list of the leading microfiber hair towels of 2022!
The Leading Microfiber Hair Towels of 2022 Reviewed in Detail
YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel – Best Overall
Key Features
The YoulerTex microfiber towel is extremely gentle to your hair and protects it from any breakage or damage, even if you fall asleep with it on. The fabric, although delicate, has been tested for durability and has proven to be a long-lasting companion and caregiver to your hair, making this towel great for those who could use a little rejuvenation.
- Calms down frizz and static
- Durable and long-lasting fabric
- Not suitable for very long hair
M-Bestl Microfiber Hair Towel – Best for Frizz
Key Features
Additionally, the fabric used to make this towel is incredibly soft and gentle, which protects your hair from any stress or strain. With an adjustable design, its sourced fabric particularly excels at absorbing moisture faster and thoroughly, eliminating frizz and cutting your drying time.
- Perfect for all ages
- Material is lightweight
- It dries quicker than most towels
- It cannot be left on overnight
Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel – Most Absorbent
Key Features
This premium microfiber hair towel is machine-washable and does not lose its integrity even after the second wash. And although the material might appear to be a little thin compared to other microfiber towels, you can rest assured that its absorbency is nothing to scoff at.
- Keeps your hair tucked in place
- The fabric is absorbent and dries quick
- Too thin for some people
Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel – Best for Long Hair
Key Features
This gentle hair towel is made from 410 GSM plush microfiber, making it perfect for a quick and complete drying job. Additionally, the material is resistant to static and friction, resulting in less frizz. The company also provides exceptional after-sale services, so if you are unhappy with the microfiber hair towel, you can reach out to them and get your troubles answered!
- A lightweight towel stays in place
- Resists friction and avoids frizz and flyaways
- Super absorbent material offers quick drying
- It May be thin for some people
Pocova Microfiber Hair Drying Towel with Button – Best for Thin Hair
Key Features
As another style plus, the material used to make this microfiber hair towel is super absorbent and guarantees a 70% dry within 15 minutes of use. The towel is also extremely lightweight, making it a perfect fit for thinner hair!
- Very gentle on your hair
- Decreases drying time by 50%
- It prevents damage and avoids breakage
- Not suitable for long hair
A Buyer’s Guide To Finding the Best Microfiber Hair Towel
But how do you find that perfect fit? With the help of our ultimate buyer’s guide for microfiber hair towels, of course.
Things To Consider When Buying a Microfiber Hair Towel
Size
When finding the right microfiber hair towel, one of the most important considerations to keep in mind is the size of your towel. Although the size doesn’t affect the functionality of the towel, if you have hair of a specific length you might find it convenient to go for a particular size. For example, if you have longer hair you should opt for a larger towel to cover up your entire head in one go.
Texture
There are quite a few different textures a microfiber towel comes in: smooth, ribbed, and waffle. Some people believe that a ribbed or waffle texture will provide better absorbance. However, that is not the case, as a towel’s absorbency depends more on the quality and your unique hair pattern as opposed to the towel’s texture.
Design
While you may have used a simple rectangular towel, there are a lot of different designs that allow for a much easier drying process. Some designs include the addition of buttons to hold the towel in place, an elastic edge to keep it in place, and gripping straps.
Other Benefits of Using a Microfiber Hair Towel
Microfiber hair towels are often used as an alternative to hot tools used to dry your hair in a less invasive and gentler way. Using a hot tool might be similar to signing up the death warrant for your hair for someone with thin or fine hair. This is why experts suggest using a microfiber hair towel. It can prove to be a saving grace for your fine hair, providing as much as the following:
- Provides a quicker drying experience without much effort on your end
- Eliminates frizz and flyaways
- Less friction and damage
- A lot more affordable than hot tools
- Some towels will lock in moisture
