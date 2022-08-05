Combat Frizz With the Best Microfiber Hair Towels

Things To Consider When Buying a Microfiber Hair Towel

Size

Your hair is a defining feature of your personality, and to make sure it leaves a lasting impact you need to give them the love and care they deserve. This is why it is imperative that you pick out a microfiber hair towel that fits the needs of you and your hair.But how do you find that perfect fit? With the help of our ultimate buyer’s guide for microfiber hair towels, of course.

When finding the right microfiber hair towel, one of the most important considerations to keep in mind is the size of your towel. Although the size doesn’t affect the functionality of the towel, if you have hair of a specific length you might find it convenient to go for a particular size. For example, if you have longer hair you should opt for a larger towel to cover up your entire head in one go.

Texture

There are quite a few different textures a microfiber towel comes in: smooth, ribbed, and waffle. Some people believe that a ribbed or waffle texture will provide better absorbance. However, that is not the case, as a towel’s absorbency depends more on the quality and your unique hair pattern as opposed to the towel’s texture.

Design

While you may have used a simple rectangular towel, there are a lot of different designs that allow for a much easier drying process. Some designs include the addition of buttons to hold the towel in place, an elastic edge to keep it in place, and gripping straps.

Other Benefits of Using a Microfiber Hair Towel

Microfiber hair towels are often used as an alternative to hot tools used to dry your hair in a less invasive and gentler way. Using a hot tool might be similar to signing up the death warrant for your hair for someone with thin or fine hair. This is why experts suggest using a microfiber hair towel. It can prove to be a saving grace for your fine hair, providing as much as the following: