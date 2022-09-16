Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reviews

Get Ready for Summer With the Best Jean Shorts

Highly rated jean shorts
If you’re looking for a new summer piece, try purchasing a new pair of jean shorts. Whether you are looking for a chic style or prefer the boho-chic look, you cannot go wrong with a great pair of shorts. Perfect for any activity, from running errands to a day out with friends, these versatile pieces can go from day to night with just a few simple changes. The coolest jeans of 2022 will help you look great this summer.

Jean shorts are the perfect way to get that summer feeling without spending too much money on a new wardrobe. However, it can be difficult to pick out the right pair. It can be pretty overwhelming with all the different styles, colors, and shapes. But don’t worry, we are here to help. In this article, we will go over the different types of jean shorts, so you can find the perfect pair for you.

Detailing the Top Jean Shorts of 2022

Detailing the Top Jean Shorts of 2022

Luvamia Jean Shorts – Best Overall

jean shorts reviews
Considering a pair of frayed jean shorts to add an extra touch to your outfit? Meet the Luvamia Jean Shorts. With so many color and design options available, you’re sure to find a pair to fit in your wardrobe. These shorts are durable and machine-wash-friendly and made from a cotton and spandex blend fabric. The stretch in their fabric makes them perfect for people of all sizes, and helps you move around without feeling cramped. The skin-friendly and comfortable material will keep you from getting rashes or marks. These jean shorts top this list because of their versatile design and premium quality.
Pros
  • Has functional pockets
  • Machine-wash friendly
  • Comes in many designs
  • Has a durable zipper closure
Cons
  • Runs smaller than indicated

Levi’s Jean Shorts – Top Durable

jean shorts reviews
Levi’s is a brand known internationally for its denim jeans and products. These Levi’s Jean Shorts are one of a kind in terms of design and durability. Made from high-quality materials stitched in the most secure way possible, these jeans will be your favorite pair for life. Since it has a waist-highlighting high rise design, these shorts look flattering on almost anyone. The easy-to-clean care instructions allow you to treat them like any other item from your closet. The closure on these jean shorts is perfect for a variety of situations, as it is very secure. Overall, it’s a great pair of shorts for various occasions.
Pros
  • Comes in many colors
  • Does not ride up
  • Fits snugly but not tight
  • Easy to care for
Cons
  • Run larger than the listing says

Govc Jean Shorts – Top Stretch

jean shorts reviews
Thinking of investing in a pair of jean shorts that provide comfort and stretch? Look no further than the Govc Jean Shorts with their folded cuff design and push-up feature. These shorts will make your legs look long and lean, adding to the appeal of any outfit. Not only are the shorts made of imported materials, but they also come in various colors and sizes. The zipper on these shorts is rustproof and will last through many wash cycles. You can easily throw these shorts to wash in a machine and tumble dry them when in a rush. With so much comfort and convenience, who could ask for more?
Pros
  • Folded cuffs for easy wearing
  • Flattering on most body types
  • Soft and stretchy fabric
  • Easy to clean in a machine
Cons
  • Too short for some people

Modarani Jean Shorts – Most Colors

jean shorts reviews
Who said jean shorts only come in the basic colors? The Modarani Jean Shorts are trendsetters with their unique designs and various colors available. These shorts have five functional pockets that can easily store all of your belongings and more. You can easily wear these shorts casually or pair them with different clothing items for a fun beach or date look. Pair these shorts with stockings or wear them on their own. They are guaranteed to provide a comfortable fit. The best part is that these shorts don’t ride up no matter how much you move around.
Pros
  • Comes in many colors
  • Easy to put on and take off
  • Does not dig into the skin
  • Has functional pockets
Cons
  • May need to size up

Haola Jean Shorts – Top High-Waisted

jean shorts reviews
No wardrobe is complete without a pair of high-waisted jean shorts, and the Hanola Jean Shorts are the frontrunners in this category. Coming in various colors, including pink, these shorts flatter all body types, and are long enough for most situations. The cuffed hems are perfect for keeping the fabric from digging into your skin or riding up while you are out and about. The stretchy material lets you breathe while ensuring the perfect snug fit. Having more pockets than any other shorts on our list, these jeans are perfect for your next outing.
Pros
  • Has a dual closure
  • Makes use of six pockets
  • Does not dig into the skin
  • Easy to clean
Cons
  • Runs larger than the size chart

Find Your Next Pair of Jean Shorts: A Buying Guide

Why Are Jean Shorts Popular?

There are many reasons why jean shorts have become so popular over the years. One reason is that they are incredibly comfortable to wear, especially in warm weather. They also offer a great deal of style and can be paired with various tops, making them very versatile. Additionally, jean shorts are very affordable, making them a fashion staple for many. Lastly, they tend to suit almost every body type, so people are very invested in buying them.

If you’re looking for a versatile, comfortable, and affordable pair of shorts, jean shorts are a great option. You’ll be sure to find a style that you love and that flatters your figure. With so many great reasons to wear them, it’s no wonder that jean shorts have become so popular.

Types of Jean Shorts

Different types of jean shorts exist to fit different styles and occasions. Some of them are:

Booty shorts

When it comes to jeans shorts, one of the most popular types are booty shorts. These shorts tend to be small and end just below the buttocks.  The main reason why these shorts are so popular is that they are quite flattering. Another advantage of booty shorts is that they are highly comfortable. They don’t ride up like other types of shorts and don’t bunch up, either.  You can wear them all day without having to adjust them constantly.

High-waisted shorts

High-waisted shorts are the way to go for people who fear getting a muffin top with their outfits. High-waisted jeans shorts are perfect for all sorts of outfits. To achieve the look, pair your high-waisted shorts with a crop top and accessorize with a choker necklace. These shorts help keep the tummy in and don’t turn on themselves when you sit down or bend over. 

Cut-off shorts

Looking for a pair of jean shorts that look like you took a pair of scissors and cut the legs off a pair of jeans? Then cut-off shorts are exactly what you need.  Cut-off shorts are a style of jean shorts that are made by cutting the legs off a pair of jeans. This results in a pair of jeans with a raw, frayed look. Cut-off shorts can be styled in many different ways. They can be worn with a tank top and flip flops for a casual look, or dressed up with a blouse and heels. No matter how you style them, cut-off shorts are sure to give you a unique look.

Boyfriend shorts

Another essential style is boyfriend shorts. These shorts are made from boyfriend jeans and fit rather loosely to create a more baggy look.  The shorts are meant to be worn low on the hips and often have rolled cuffs. This style is perfect for those who want to show off their legs, but don’t want to wear something too tight or revealing. If you’re looking for something unique, try pairing your boyfriend shorts with a crop top. This is a fun and flirty way to show off some skin while still remaining modest. 

Low-rise shorts

Low-rise shorts are perfect for you if you’ve been hitting the gym and want to show off those abs. These jean shorts are low-waisted and fit snugly without digging into your skin.  Plus, they’re super comfortable and make your legs look great. Style them with your favorite casual look or wear them to the beach. These shorts go with everything. So go ahead and strut your stuff in a pair of low-rise shorts.

Distressed shorts

These shorts are a must-have in any contemporary wardrobe. Their ripped and frayed hems add an edgy touch to any outfit. Distressed shorts can be anything from washed out to frayed and ripped. You can usually find distressed shorts in different shades of denim, but they also come in white, black, and even red.

What To Look For in Jean Shorts

Size and fit

Some people say that size doesn’t matter, but we beg to differ when it comes to clothes. The right fit is everything, as it can make or break an outfit. Jean shorts need to fit you snugly but not tight. Ensure the waist does not cut into your skin, which can cause an unflattering shape. Try to invest in a pair of stretchable jean shorts that can fit your curves and accommodate your size.

Care instructions

The care instructions on your jean shorts are essential.  If you follow these simple tips, your shorts will look great for years. For busy people who don’t have much time to pay attention to the needs of their clothes, you should pick a pair of jeans that are machine wash friendly and can even be dried in a dryer. If your shorts have special instructions such as hand wash only, you need to follow them, or else your jean shorts won’t last as long as intended.

Closure type

Closure on a pair of shorts is important because you want it to fit your waist properly. Zipped closures are popular with many low-rise, boyfriend, and distressed jean shorts. Other styles like high-waisted and booty shorts tend to have button closures, as this suits the overall look. You can get them in pull-on styles if you don’t want a button closure. You need to make sure whatever option you choose is durable and suits your body type and activity level.

Material stretch

Most jean shorts tend to stretch around the waist and thighs to provide more comfort to the wearers. However, the level of stretchiness differs between different brands and styles. A good pair of jean shorts should have just the right amount of stretch to ensure both comfort and shape retention. If you’re looking for a pair of jean shorts that won’t lose their shape even after repeated wear, then you should look for a pair with material stretch. This way, you can be sure that your jean shorts will still look as good as new even after a few washes.

Length

Depending on how modest you want your outfit to be, you also need to consider the length of the jean shorts.  If you want more coverage, stick to boyfriend shorts or high-waisted ones. You can pick booty shorts for more revealing or beach-friendly looks. Keep in mind that shorts tend to ride up, and you should always wear a length you are comfortable with.

People Also Asked

Q: How should jean shorts fit?

A: For the best fit, jean shorts should sit at your natural waistline and fall no more than 2 inches above your knee. They should also be fitted through the hip and thigh, with a bit of room to spare in the leg opening. They’re probably too small if you can’t breathe or if they’re too tight to walk in comfortably.

Q: How do I wear jean shorts with leggings?

A: Choose a pair of shorts that falls no more than 2 inches above your knee to wear jean shorts with leggings. Pair them with leggings fitted through the hip and thigh, with a bit of room to spare in the leg opening. Choose a top that covers your rear end, and finish the look with sneakers or flats.

Q: Can I wear jean shorts if I’m over 40?

A: Yes, you can absolutely wear jean shorts over the age of 40! Just choose a pair that fits well and flatters your figure. Avoid shorts that are too tight or too short, and opt for a mid-rise or high-rise style to help support your tummy. Finish the look with a cute top and sneakers or flats.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!