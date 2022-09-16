Get Ready for Summer With the Best Jean Shorts

Why Are Jean Shorts Popular?

There are many reasons why jean shorts have become so popular over the years. One reason is that they are incredibly comfortable to wear, especially in warm weather. They also offer a great deal of style and can be paired with various tops, making them very versatile. Additionally, jean shorts are very affordable, making them a fashion staple for many. Lastly, they tend to suit almost every body type, so people are very invested in buying them.

If you’re looking for a versatile, comfortable, and affordable pair of shorts, jean shorts are a great option. You’ll be sure to find a style that you love and that flatters your figure. With so many great reasons to wear them, it’s no wonder that jean shorts have become so popular.

Types of Jean Shorts

Different types of jean shorts exist to fit different styles and occasions. Some of them are:

Booty shorts

When it comes to jeans shorts, one of the most popular types are booty shorts. These shorts tend to be small and end just below the buttocks. The main reason why these shorts are so popular is that they are quite flattering. Another advantage of booty shorts is that they are highly comfortable. They don’t ride up like other types of shorts and don’t bunch up, either. You can wear them all day without having to adjust them constantly.

High-waisted shorts

High-waisted shorts are the way to go for people who fear getting a muffin top with their outfits. High-waisted jeans shorts are perfect for all sorts of outfits. To achieve the look, pair your high-waisted shorts with a crop top and accessorize with a choker necklace. These shorts help keep the tummy in and don’t turn on themselves when you sit down or bend over.

Cut-off shorts

Looking for a pair of jean shorts that look like you took a pair of scissors and cut the legs off a pair of jeans? Then cut-off shorts are exactly what you need. Cut-off shorts are a style of jean shorts that are made by cutting the legs off a pair of jeans. This results in a pair of jeans with a raw, frayed look. Cut-off shorts can be styled in many different ways. They can be worn with a tank top and flip flops for a casual look, or dressed up with a blouse and heels. No matter how you style them, cut-off shorts are sure to give you a unique look.

Boyfriend shorts

Another essential style is boyfriend shorts. These shorts are made from boyfriend jeans and fit rather loosely to create a more baggy look. The shorts are meant to be worn low on the hips and often have rolled cuffs. This style is perfect for those who want to show off their legs, but don’t want to wear something too tight or revealing. If you’re looking for something unique, try pairing your boyfriend shorts with a crop top. This is a fun and flirty way to show off some skin while still remaining modest.

Low-rise shorts

Low-rise shorts are perfect for you if you’ve been hitting the gym and want to show off those abs. These jean shorts are low-waisted and fit snugly without digging into your skin. Plus, they’re super comfortable and make your legs look great. Style them with your favorite casual look or wear them to the beach. These shorts go with everything. So go ahead and strut your stuff in a pair of low-rise shorts.

Distressed shorts

These shorts are a must-have in any contemporary wardrobe. Their ripped and frayed hems add an edgy touch to any outfit. Distressed shorts can be anything from washed out to frayed and ripped. You can usually find distressed shorts in different shades of denim, but they also come in white, black, and even red.

What To Look For in Jean Shorts

Size and fit

Some people say that size doesn’t matter, but we beg to differ when it comes to clothes. The right fit is everything, as it can make or break an outfit. Jean shorts need to fit you snugly but not tight. Ensure the waist does not cut into your skin, which can cause an unflattering shape. Try to invest in a pair of stretchable jean shorts that can fit your curves and accommodate your size.

Care instructions

The care instructions on your jean shorts are essential. If you follow these simple tips, your shorts will look great for years. For busy people who don’t have much time to pay attention to the needs of their clothes, you should pick a pair of jeans that are machine wash friendly and can even be dried in a dryer. If your shorts have special instructions such as hand wash only, you need to follow them, or else your jean shorts won’t last as long as intended.

Closure type

Closure on a pair of shorts is important because you want it to fit your waist properly. Zipped closures are popular with many low-rise, boyfriend, and distressed jean shorts. Other styles like high-waisted and booty shorts tend to have button closures, as this suits the overall look. You can get them in pull-on styles if you don’t want a button closure. You need to make sure whatever option you choose is durable and suits your body type and activity level.

Material stretch

Most jean shorts tend to stretch around the waist and thighs to provide more comfort to the wearers. However, the level of stretchiness differs between different brands and styles. A good pair of jean shorts should have just the right amount of stretch to ensure both comfort and shape retention. If you’re looking for a pair of jean shorts that won’t lose their shape even after repeated wear, then you should look for a pair with material stretch. This way, you can be sure that your jean shorts will still look as good as new even after a few washes.

Length

Depending on how modest you want your outfit to be, you also need to consider the length of the jean shorts. If you want more coverage, stick to boyfriend shorts or high-waisted ones. You can pick booty shorts for more revealing or beach-friendly looks. Keep in mind that shorts tend to ride up, and you should always wear a length you are comfortable with.