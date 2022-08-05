Make Getting Ready Easier With the Best Towel Wraps

Like a mother’s embrace, a good towel wrap will get rid of moisture off of your body and make you feel comfortable and safe. Since finding a good towel wrap isn’t as easy as it seems, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to go through the best towel wraps of 2022!
Comparing the Best Towel Wraps of 2022 in Detail
Turquaz Linen Towel Wrap – Best Overall
Nothing screams out luxury as much as the Turquaz linen towel wrap. This towel wrap is composed of 65% cotton and 35% polyester, making it super absorbent and gentle. The towel wrap is made to hug your body perfectly and comes in three different sizes based on your build, which is perfect for all genders and body shapes. The wrap also has a hook and loop tape closure that allows you to adjust the top of the towel and avoid any slips. You can use this towel wrap anywhere from spas to after a regular shower, making it the best overall towel wrap we found.
- It comes in three sizes
- Comfortable to wear
- It comes with an adjustable top
- It will take longer to dry up
Turkish Linen Towel Wrap – Most Fashionable
Key Features
The top of the wrap is equipped with an elastic band to avoid any accidents and hold the towel in place. The towel has also proven to become softer with each wash, which is a delightful surprise.
- It comes in multiple sizes
- Exceptionally soft and gentle
- Double-stitched for added endurance
- The velcro strip is too small
Sioro Towel Wrap – Most Absorbent
Key Features
The top of the wrap is secured with magic stickers and an elastic band to keep the towel in place. This towel wrap is also compatible with machine washing and can be dried in the dryer. And to put a cherry on top, the wrap is equipped with a large pocket for you to keep your phones or other essentials nearby.
- Absorbent material offers quick dry
- It comes with a large pocket
- It maintains temperature
- The fabric is dense and heavy
Soft Touch Linen Towel Wrap – Highest Quality
- Super absorbent cotton and polyester composition
- The loop fastener is durable and long-lasting
- The towel is very gentle on sensitive skin
- Dries very quickly
- The material is a little thin
Robe Direct Terry Cloth Towel Wrap – Premium Material
Key Features
Robe Direct towel wrap is machine-washable and gets softer with every wash, and the adjustable elastic top is held into place with the help of premium velcro. This towel wrap caters to the needs of everybody and comes in three different sizes with room for adjustments, as well as an elaborate front pocket for your cellphones or keys.
- Premium quality material
- It comes in different sizes
- Secure velcro strips last long
- The velcro strip is long and bunches up
A Buyer’s Guide To Finding the Perfect Towel Wrap
What To Look for in a Towel Wrap
Material
The material used to make the towel wrap is the most critical consideration when getting yourself a new one. This is because many factors that make a towel wrap great depend on the quality of the material used, such as durability, absorbency, softness, and flexibility.
Here are some of the commonly found materials used to produce towel wraps:
Pima cotton
This luxurious cotton variant is sourced mainly from the southern United States and is recognized for its long, strong fibers.
Organic cotton
You can never go wrong with organic material free from any harmful chemicals. The cotton cultivated in the fields approved by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is considered organic and free from pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.
Bamboo cotton
Bamboo cotton contains high saturation of rayon, making the towel made from it extraordinarily soft and with anti-bacterial properties.
Turkish Cotton
Turkish cotton is one of the most absorbent on this list. Although the fabric looks fragile and soft, it is incredibly durable and gentle on the skin.
Weight
The weight of your towel also plays an essential role as it signifies how easy it is to carry the wrap, as well as how long you will be able to have it around you. Additionally, different weights lead to various absorbency factors. For example, while a lighter towel is easier to dry, a heavy towel is very luxurious and can absorb more moisture.
Fiber composition
Although cotton is considered the best fiber to be used when producing a towel wrap, sometimes getting a premium cotton towel can exceed your budget by a long shot. We suggest looking at other fiber compositions that are much easier to come around.
Some of these combinations include but are not limited to:
- Cotton and rayon
- Cotton and viscose
- Linen
- Cotton and polyester
Drying factor
Finally, another significant factor that might affect the purchase of a towel wrap is the drying factor. Not only does the towel need to be good at absorbing moisture off of your body, but it also needs to dry quickly. A good rule of thumb is to look for a towel that doesn’t have knotted fabric. If the material is not interlaced, water will have an easier time evaporating, and the towel will dry quicker!
