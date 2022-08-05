Make Getting Ready Easier With the Best Towel Wraps

What To Look for in a Towel Wrap

Material

Showers and baths are very relaxing activities that take away all the accumulated fatigue you might suffer from. However, you can make that relaxed feeling last a little longer with a good towel wrap.

The material used to make the towel wrap is the most critical consideration when getting yourself a new one. This is because many factors that make a towel wrap great depend on the quality of the material used, such as durability, absorbency, softness, and flexibility.

Here are some of the commonly found materials used to produce towel wraps:

Pima cotton

This luxurious cotton variant is sourced mainly from the southern United States and is recognized for its long, strong fibers.

Organic cotton

You can never go wrong with organic material free from any harmful chemicals. The cotton cultivated in the fields approved by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is considered organic and free from pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.

Bamboo cotton

Bamboo cotton contains high saturation of rayon, making the towel made from it extraordinarily soft and with anti-bacterial properties.

Turkish Cotton

Turkish cotton is one of the most absorbent on this list. Although the fabric looks fragile and soft, it is incredibly durable and gentle on the skin.

Weight

The weight of your towel also plays an essential role as it signifies how easy it is to carry the wrap, as well as how long you will be able to have it around you. Additionally, different weights lead to various absorbency factors. For example, while a lighter towel is easier to dry, a heavy towel is very luxurious and can absorb more moisture.

Fiber composition

Although cotton is considered the best fiber to be used when producing a towel wrap, sometimes getting a premium cotton towel can exceed your budget by a long shot. We suggest looking at other fiber compositions that are much easier to come around.

Some of these combinations include but are not limited to:

Cotton and rayon

Cotton and viscose

Linen

Cotton and polyester

Drying factor

Finally, another significant factor that might affect the purchase of a towel wrap is the drying factor. Not only does the towel need to be good at absorbing moisture off of your body, but it also needs to dry quickly. A good rule of thumb is to look for a towel that doesn’t have knotted fabric. If the material is not interlaced, water will have an easier time evaporating, and the towel will dry quicker!