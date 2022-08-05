Say Goodbye to Knots With the Best Wet Dry Hair Brush

Lucky for us modern curl gals and gents out there, combating tangles and frizz has never been easier. With the help of a quality wet dry hair brush, you’ll be able to call off your prayers to the hair gods and work through tangled hair faster than a hot knife through butter.
To help your search, we’ve curated a list of the top wet dry hair brushes 2022 has to offer!
Comparing the Best Wet Dry Hair Brush Brands of 2022
Wet Brush Original Detangler Brush – Best Overall
- Gorgeous purple design with colorful doodles
- Features premium bristle construction
- Works flawlessly on all hair types
- Handle is a bit slippery
Fiora Naturals Hair Detangling Brush – Curl-Friendly
- A perfect counter to heavily curled hair
- Works flawlessly on dry hair as well
- Too big for use on small children
Cala Wet-N-Dry Metallic Hair Brush – Durable Construction
Key Features
The softness of these bristles, combined with their well-thought-out spacing, makes them a formidable foe against tangles of all strength. This brush can even combat after-shower curls with little hassle!
- Long-lasting metal construction
- Gorgeous metallic rose gold color
- Easy to grip handle
- The metal body feels cold in winter
Naturals Glide-Thru Detangling Brush – Most Effective
Do you believe that no wet dry hair brush can win over the tangles in your hair? If so, then think again because the Glide-Thru detangling brush from Naturals is undefeated. This brilliantly engineered piece of hair equipment can successfully cut through the meanest tangles without even breaking a sweat. Its shape and design might seem odd at first, but this design, alongside the fantastic bristles, is the reason behind this brush’s unmatched performance. Another side benefit of this angled shape is that this hair brush is extremely easy to hold and use, making it suitable for children and those styling with hair product on their hands.
- One of a kind detangling performance
- Suitable for children and adults alike
- Small and portable dimensions
- A bit time consuming to clean
Tangle Teezer Detangling Hairbrush – Easy To Use
- Long-lasting, durable plastic construction
- Effective against curls and curves
- Can get tiring to hold over time
Finding a High-Quality Wet Dry Hair Brush: A Buying Guide
Your Hair Type
The first critical factor to consider is your hair type. Different wet dry hair brushes will be effective against different types of hair, and buying the right one is critical to success. For example, a brush with spaced-out bristles is ideal for curly hair since it can get between the thick curved hair easily. Similarly, a hairbrush with angled bristles will work better when faced with straight hair to ensure an even tangle removal.
If you don’t have to spend any time on this step, then you’re in luck because some universally-compatible wet dry hair brushes are fairly good. These brushes work flawlessly on any type of hair and leave them all untangled, and their only caveat is that they tend to cost more.
Bristle Firmness
Unlike regular brushes, the bristles of wet dry hair brushes are not just hard. Instead, they strike the perfect balance between softness and rigidity. The softness needs to be just straight so that the bristles don’t get stuck in the tangles and cause more problems than they solve. On the contrary, they need to be firm enough to fight against the tangles and not just slide past them. If you’re not sure about the bristle strength of the available options, just go with a reputable brand as they have usually adjusted this attribute to perfection.
Construction Material
The construction material of the brush will directly influence its ease of use and long-term durability, so choose wisely.
Soft plastic
Soft plastic or rigid silicone brushes are incredibly durable as they do not shatter from accidental falls. Their elasticity is also a perfect counter to aggressive combing, preventing the handle from snapping in two. The only downside of these is that they get scratched up pretty quickly and often look dinged up even after a month of use.
Hard plastic
Hard plastic brushes are the most common option on the market because of their low cost and rigidity. They are plenty strong for day-to-day use, but a bad fall can shatter them in half. For this reason, it is best to avoid hard plastic wet dry hair brushes.
Metal
Metal hair brushes are the strongest of the bunch. They have the shatter and drop resistance of soft plastic, as well as the rigidity of hard plastic brushes. On the downside, this same quality can make these brushes a bit too heavy, leading to hand fatigue after every use.
Wood
Wood wet dry hair brushes are the most premium option you can choose, and for a good reason. These brushes are durable, rigid, and drop resistant. Their only downside is that they also tend to cost more.
