Say Goodbye to Knots With the Best Wet Dry Hair Brush

Your Hair Type

Getting a wet dry hair brush can spell an end to all of our hair tangle problems. These brushes are scarily good at their job, but there are so many to choose from. If all of them were equally effective, it’d be easy to choose between them. But this is sadly not the case.

The first critical factor to consider is your hair type. Different wet dry hair brushes will be effective against different types of hair, and buying the right one is critical to success. For example, a brush with spaced-out bristles is ideal for curly hair since it can get between the thick curved hair easily. Similarly, a hairbrush with angled bristles will work better when faced with straight hair to ensure an even tangle removal.

If you don’t have to spend any time on this step, then you’re in luck because some universally-compatible wet dry hair brushes are fairly good. These brushes work flawlessly on any type of hair and leave them all untangled, and their only caveat is that they tend to cost more.

Bristle Firmness

Unlike regular brushes, the bristles of wet dry hair brushes are not just hard. Instead, they strike the perfect balance between softness and rigidity. The softness needs to be just straight so that the bristles don’t get stuck in the tangles and cause more problems than they solve. On the contrary, they need to be firm enough to fight against the tangles and not just slide past them. If you’re not sure about the bristle strength of the available options, just go with a reputable brand as they have usually adjusted this attribute to perfection.

Construction Material

The construction material of the brush will directly influence its ease of use and long-term durability, so choose wisely.

Soft plastic

Soft plastic or rigid silicone brushes are incredibly durable as they do not shatter from accidental falls. Their elasticity is also a perfect counter to aggressive combing, preventing the handle from snapping in two. The only downside of these is that they get scratched up pretty quickly and often look dinged up even after a month of use.

Hard plastic

Hard plastic brushes are the most common option on the market because of their low cost and rigidity. They are plenty strong for day-to-day use, but a bad fall can shatter them in half. For this reason, it is best to avoid hard plastic wet dry hair brushes.

Metal

Metal hair brushes are the strongest of the bunch. They have the shatter and drop resistance of soft plastic, as well as the rigidity of hard plastic brushes. On the downside, this same quality can make these brushes a bit too heavy, leading to hand fatigue after every use.

Wood

Wood wet dry hair brushes are the most premium option you can choose, and for a good reason. These brushes are durable, rigid, and drop resistant. Their only downside is that they also tend to cost more.