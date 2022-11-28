The Best Facial Moisturizers To Get Your Healthy Glow On

Since everyone’s lifestyles and needs are different, choosing a moisturizer is not a one-size-fits-all choice. To help you find the most suitable product, we’ve compiled a list of the leading facial moisturizers in 2022 for different skin types. And, if you’re still not sure which one is the right fit for your skin, our in-depth buying guide will give you all the information and tips you need to pick the perfect formula.
Reviewing the Leading Facial Moisturizer of 2022
COSRX Facial Moisturizer – Best Overall
The snail mucin component repairs the moisture barrier of the skin to lock out irritants while simultaneously locking in moisture. It also stimulates collagen production and delivers zinc (anti-inflammatory), manganese (healing), copper peptides (anti-wrinkle), and the antioxidants vitamins A and E. Further, it contains allantoin, which helps to calm irritation, stimulate cell regeneration, and smooth the skin. This facial moisturizer made our number one pick because it’s versatile, free from harmful ingredients, and provides beneficial vitamins and minerals
- Suitable for all skin types
- Cruelty-free cosmetic product
- Free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates
- Hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin
- Slimy texture doesn’t appeal to everyone
Cetaphil Facial Moisturizer – Combination Skin
Additionally, this facial moisturizer assists with wound healing and can reduce scarring. The fast-absorbing formula locks in moisture for up to 24 hours. Ideal for combination skin, it is lightweight, non-greasy, and won’t clog pores.
- Hypoallergenic with no added fragrance
- Fast absorbing formula
- Locks in 24-hour moisture
- Not ideal for extremely sensitive skin
Neutrogena Facial Moisturizer – Dry Skin
- Can be worn under makeup
- Non-comedogenic for face and neck
- Oil-free moisturizing formula
- Does not contain an SPF
CeraVe Facial Moisturizer – Sun Protection
- Non-comedogenic and fragrance-free
- Oil-free moisturizing formula
- Suitable for all skin types
- Paraben-free formula not yet available
L’Oreal Paris Facial Moisturizer – Anti-aging
When applied consistently, this facial moisturizer’s collagen-containing formula smooths the skin by helping to fill in fine lines and wrinkles. The moisturizer is suitable for day and night use and can be applied on the face, neck, and chest.
- Lightweight and non-greasy
- Non-comedogenic moisturizing formula
- Suitable for dry and oily skin types
- PEG and sulfates can cause irritation
Buying Guide: Facial Moisturizers
To make sure you get a good return on your facial moisturizing investment, it’s important to know the different types of facial moisturizers out there, what their benefits are, and what skin type they are best suited to.
Types of Facial Moisturizers
While facial moisturizers are important and beneficial for everyone, they should be especially non-negotiable for people with skin conditions like eczema, or those who use topical medications.
The primary purpose of body and facial moisturizers is to hydrate the top layer of the skin and protect it. This can be accomplished by direct (occlusive) or indirect (humectants) processes. Facial moisturizers are also important to deliver beneficial ingredients to the skin such as antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, antimicrobials (to prevent infection), sunscreens, and certain minerals and vitamins.
The three primary types of moisturizing ingredients are humectants, occlusives, and emollients. The most beneficial moisturizers for your face should contain a combination of at least two of these. Some single ingredients may also possess more than one of these moisturizing properties.
Humectants
Humectants include glycerin, honey, hyaluronic acid, and alpha-hydroxy acids (glycolic acid and lactic acid). They attract water from the atmosphere and pull it into the deeper layers of the skin. Ideally, humectants should be combined with occlusives as one will draw moisture in while the other seals the skin to maintain the hydrating effect.
The one problem with humectants is that when the air is very dry and there is no moisture to draw in, it will pull moisture out of the dermis layer, causing top-layer skin dehydration.
Occlusives
Occlusives are compounds that lock in moisture. These serve as a protective blanket not only to keep moisture in but also to keep unwanted microbes and chemicals out. They usually have a greasy and thick texture. Examples include petroleum, mineral oil, silicones, lanolin, coconut oil, and olive oil.
While they are extremely effective to lock in moisture, they aren’t ideal for everyone. Since they create such an effective seal over the skin, they don’t allow air circulation which makes them unsuitable for acne-prone skin types. Their greasy consistency makes it difficult to apply makeup and wear in humid environments, which makes them best for nighttime applications.
Emollients
Emollients can be oil-based or non-oil-based and serve to make the skin feel soft and smooth. They help rebuild the lipids in the skin and improve the skin’s barrier function. Examples include jojoba oil, cetyl alcohol, dimethicone, and shea butter. If you are prone to acne, choose a product that is not oil-based.
Choosing a Facial Moisturizer for Your Skin Type
Skin types can be oily, dry, sensitive, normal, or combination skin. If you choose a product that is not compatible with your skin type, it can worsen the problems that already exist. For example, if you have dry skin and apply a product formulated for oily skin, it will dry your skin out further. Or, if you have oily skin and apply a product for dry skin it can result in excessive oiliness. Here’s what to look for according to your skin type:
Oily or acne-prone skin
Since you want to let the skin breathe adequately, avoid products with occlusives that are very heavy and greasy. Opt for facial moisturizers containing alpha-hydroxy acids that are non-comedogenic.
Dry skin
Dry skin can benefit from heavier moisturizing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, dimethicone, glycerin, and lanolin. These draw in moisture and help to lock it in the deeper layers.
Sensitive skin
Since fewer product ingredients mean fewer potential skin reactions, you want to choose something with fewer than 10 ingredients. Look for products that are fragrance-free and labeled as hypoallergenic — fragranced products can often cause itchiness, redness, or swelling.
Must-Have Ingredients for All Skin Types
Regardless of the skin type you have, there are two incredibly beneficial properties to look for in a face cream. The first is sun protection. A moisturizer with an SPF 30 is recommended for year-round application. If your favorite face cream does not include sun protection, you can always apply it as a separate product. Facial sun protection products should ideally be oil and fragrance-free.
Secondly, look for products that contain antioxidants. Antioxidants help neutralize molecules that break down skin cells and are found in ingredients such as pomegranate, green tea, chamomile, and licorice root extract.
Ingredients to Avoid in Your Facial Moisturizer
Although natural ingredients may take longer to give you the results you want, they are less harsh and won’t cause reactions. Remember that your skin also absorbs chemicals into the body. Facial products that are high in natural ingredients are recommended for long-term use and optimal skin health.
Although it might not always be possible to eliminate every synthetic ingredient below, try to avoid them as much as possible in your skincare and beauty regime.
Synthetic fragrance
Synthetic fragrances will be labeled as “perfume” or “fragrance(d)” on the packaging. These chemical ingredients can cause hormonal disruption and skin irritation or rashes.
Phthalates
Phthalates can also be listed as DEP, DBP, and DEHP. Their function in many cosmetic products, including shampoo and soaps, is to make the product pliable and keep the fragrant smell on your skin. Phthalates are toxic to organs and can disrupt the endocrine system.
Parabens
Parabens may appear as methylparabens, isobutyl parabens, or propylparabens on cosmetic labels. Although they are used to prevent bacteria in skincare products, they also disrupt important hormonal functions in the body.
Retinol
Retinol is a popular ingredient in anti-aging moisturizers. It is essentially a synthetic version of vitamin A but can be very harsh on the skin, resulting in irritation and photosensitivity. Pregnant or nursing mothers should completely avoid products containing retinol. It also poses the danger of the development of skin tumors.
Other ingredients that may cause allergies, hormone disruptions, and other endocrine conditions with the continued application include the synthetic antioxidants BHA and BHT, ethanolamines (MEA/DEA/TEA), benzalkonium chloride, octinoxate (commonly in sunscreen), oxybenzone, and avobenzone.
