The Best Facial Moisturizers To Get Your Healthy Glow On

Facial moisturizers come in so many different shapes, sizes, types, and price ranges. From clinically formulated tiny tubes of very pricy eye creams to large tubs of fruity body lotions, the options are endless. Since the skin on your face is so sensitive and delicate, we highly recommend that you use a good quality facial moisturizer. View your facial moisturizer as an investment, even if it’s the only body product you splurge on.

To make sure you get a good return on your facial moisturizing investment, it’s important to know the different types of facial moisturizers out there, what their benefits are, and what skin type they are best suited to.

Types of Facial Moisturizers

While facial moisturizers are important and beneficial for everyone, they should be especially non-negotiable for people with skin conditions like eczema, or those who use topical medications.

The primary purpose of body and facial moisturizers is to hydrate the top layer of the skin and protect it. This can be accomplished by direct (occlusive) or indirect (humectants) processes. Facial moisturizers are also important to deliver beneficial ingredients to the skin such as antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, antimicrobials (to prevent infection), sunscreens, and certain minerals and vitamins.

The three primary types of moisturizing ingredients are humectants, occlusives, and emollients. The most beneficial moisturizers for your face should contain a combination of at least two of these. Some single ingredients may also possess more than one of these moisturizing properties.

Humectants

Humectants include glycerin, honey, hyaluronic acid, and alpha-hydroxy acids (glycolic acid and lactic acid). They attract water from the atmosphere and pull it into the deeper layers of the skin. Ideally, humectants should be combined with occlusives as one will draw moisture in while the other seals the skin to maintain the hydrating effect.

The one problem with humectants is that when the air is very dry and there is no moisture to draw in, it will pull moisture out of the dermis layer, causing top-layer skin dehydration.

Occlusives

Occlusives are compounds that lock in moisture. These serve as a protective blanket not only to keep moisture in but also to keep unwanted microbes and chemicals out. They usually have a greasy and thick texture. Examples include petroleum, mineral oil, silicones, lanolin, coconut oil, and olive oil.

While they are extremely effective to lock in moisture, they aren’t ideal for everyone. Since they create such an effective seal over the skin, they don’t allow air circulation which makes them unsuitable for acne-prone skin types. Their greasy consistency makes it difficult to apply makeup and wear in humid environments, which makes them best for nighttime applications.

Emollients

Emollients can be oil-based or non-oil-based and serve to make the skin feel soft and smooth. They help rebuild the lipids in the skin and improve the skin’s barrier function. Examples include jojoba oil, cetyl alcohol, dimethicone, and shea butter. If you are prone to acne, choose a product that is not oil-based.

Choosing a Facial Moisturizer for Your Skin Type

Skin types can be oily, dry, sensitive, normal, or combination skin. If you choose a product that is not compatible with your skin type, it can worsen the problems that already exist. For example, if you have dry skin and apply a product formulated for oily skin, it will dry your skin out further. Or, if you have oily skin and apply a product for dry skin it can result in excessive oiliness. Here’s what to look for according to your skin type:

Oily or acne-prone skin

Since you want to let the skin breathe adequately, avoid products with occlusives that are very heavy and greasy. Opt for facial moisturizers containing alpha-hydroxy acids that are non-comedogenic.

Dry skin

Dry skin can benefit from heavier moisturizing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, dimethicone, glycerin, and lanolin. These draw in moisture and help to lock it in the deeper layers.

Sensitive skin

Since fewer product ingredients mean fewer potential skin reactions, you want to choose something with fewer than 10 ingredients. Look for products that are fragrance-free and labeled as hypoallergenic — fragranced products can often cause itchiness, redness, or swelling.

Must-Have Ingredients for All Skin Types

Regardless of the skin type you have, there are two incredibly beneficial properties to look for in a face cream. The first is sun protection. A moisturizer with an SPF 30 is recommended for year-round application. If your favorite face cream does not include sun protection, you can always apply it as a separate product. Facial sun protection products should ideally be oil and fragrance-free.

Secondly, look for products that contain antioxidants. Antioxidants help neutralize molecules that break down skin cells and are found in ingredients such as pomegranate, green tea, chamomile, and licorice root extract.

Ingredients to Avoid in Your Facial Moisturizer

Although natural ingredients may take longer to give you the results you want, they are less harsh and won’t cause reactions. Remember that your skin also absorbs chemicals into the body. Facial products that are high in natural ingredients are recommended for long-term use and optimal skin health.

Although it might not always be possible to eliminate every synthetic ingredient below, try to avoid them as much as possible in your skincare and beauty regime.

Synthetic fragrance

Synthetic fragrances will be labeled as “perfume” or “fragrance(d)” on the packaging. These chemical ingredients can cause hormonal disruption and skin irritation or rashes.

Phthalates

Phthalates can also be listed as DEP, DBP, and DEHP. Their function in many cosmetic products, including shampoo and soaps, is to make the product pliable and keep the fragrant smell on your skin. Phthalates are toxic to organs and can disrupt the endocrine system.

Parabens

Parabens may appear as methylparabens, isobutyl parabens, or propylparabens on cosmetic labels. Although they are used to prevent bacteria in skincare products, they also disrupt important hormonal functions in the body.

Retinol

Retinol is a popular ingredient in anti-aging moisturizers. It is essentially a synthetic version of vitamin A but can be very harsh on the skin, resulting in irritation and photosensitivity. Pregnant or nursing mothers should completely avoid products containing retinol. It also poses the danger of the development of skin tumors.

Other ingredients that may cause allergies, hormone disruptions, and other endocrine conditions with the continued application include the synthetic antioxidants BHA and BHT, ethanolamines (MEA/DEA/TEA), benzalkonium chloride, octinoxate (commonly in sunscreen), oxybenzone, and avobenzone.