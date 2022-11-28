Cancel OK
The Best Facial Moisturizers To Get Your Healthy Glow On

highest-rated facial moisturizers
The skin is the largest organ of the body and is remarkably complex, with many different layers and numerous functions it serves. The skin on your face, in particular, is more delicate than most other areas of the body and is also more exposed to dust, dirt, UV rays, and pollutants, which is why it’s important to moisturize. Although moisturizers are often associated with antiaging, they provide a host of other key benefits. 

Since everyone’s lifestyles and needs are different, choosing a moisturizer is not a one-size-fits-all choice. To help you find the most suitable product, we’ve compiled a list of the leading facial moisturizers in 2022 for different skin types. And, if you’re still not sure which one is the right fit for your skin, our in-depth buying guide will give you all the information and tips you need to pick the perfect formula.

Reviewing the Leading Facial Moisturizer of 2022

COSRX Facial Moisturizer – Best Overall

facial moisturizer review
The COSRX Snail Mucin Facial Moisturizer’s gel formula is lightweight and suitable for dry, acne-prone, and sensitive skin. While applying anything that is snail-derived on your face may seem questionable at first, you can be assured that no snails are harmed during the production process.  

The snail mucin component repairs the moisture barrier of the skin to lock out irritants while simultaneously locking in moisture. It also stimulates collagen production and delivers zinc (anti-inflammatory), manganese (healing), copper peptides (anti-wrinkle), and the antioxidants vitamins A and E. Further, it contains allantoin, which helps to calm irritation, stimulate cell regeneration, and smooth the skin. This facial moisturizer made our number one pick because it’s versatile, free from harmful ingredients, and provides beneficial vitamins and minerals

Pros
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Cruelty-free cosmetic product
  • Free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates
  • Hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
  • Slimy texture doesn’t appeal to everyone

Cetaphil Facial Moisturizer – Combination Skin

facial moisturizer review
Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Moisturizer is an excellent moisturizer due to the presence of hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid is actually found in the body naturally and is superb at retaining water. This hydrating characteristic allows the skin to stay plump and flexible, and thus reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. 

Additionally, this facial moisturizer assists with wound healing and can reduce scarring. The fast-absorbing formula locks in moisture for up to 24 hours. Ideal for combination skin, it is lightweight, non-greasy, and won’t clog pores.

Pros
  • Hypoallergenic with no added fragrance
  • Fast absorbing formula
  • Locks in 24-hour moisture
Cons
  • Not ideal for extremely sensitive skin

Neutrogena Facial Moisturizer – Dry Skin

facial moisturizer review
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer is a water gel facial moisturizer specifically formulated to hydrate dry skin types. If your skin is easily irritated, don’t worry — there is a fragrance-free option for users with extra-dry skin. The oil-free formula contains hyaluronic acid which locks in moisture by absorbing water and holding it to the skin. This promotes continuous hydration, leaving your skin looking smooth and supple without causing greasiness. If the price concerns you, keep in mind that you only need to apply a very small amount for it to be effective, making it last longer.
Pros
  • Can be worn under makeup
  • Non-comedogenic for face and neck
  • Oil-free moisturizing formula
Cons
  • Does not contain an SPF

CeraVe Facial Moisturizer – Sun Protection

facial moisturizer review
We love the CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizer because it not only keeps your skin hydrated but prevents dehydration and sun damage with a built-in SPF 30. The broad-spectrum sunscreen offers UVA and UVB protection, while its oil-free composition allows the moisturizer to be absorbed into the skin quickly without causing clogged pores. This facial moisturizer is also fragrance-free which makes it suitable for dry, sensitive, and acne-prone skin types. The formula contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide to help calm the skin, and essential ceramides to help restore the skin’s natural barrier
Pros
  • Non-comedogenic and fragrance-free
  • Oil-free moisturizing formula
  • Suitable for all skin types
Cons
  • Paraben-free formula not yet available

L’Oreal Paris Facial Moisturizer – Anti-aging

facial moisturizer review
As we age, the naturally occurring collagen and moisture in our skin start to decline. The skin loses its plump appearance and wrinkles start to appear. L’Oreal’s Collagen Face Moisturizer is specifically designed to restore the skin’s plump appearance with intense hydration, leaving it smoother and nourished. 

When applied consistently, this facial moisturizer’s collagen-containing formula smooths the skin by helping to fill in fine lines and wrinkles. The moisturizer is suitable for day and night use and can be applied on the face, neck, and chest.

Pros
  • Lightweight and non-greasy
  • Non-comedogenic moisturizing formula
  • Suitable for dry and oily skin types
Cons
  • PEG and sulfates can cause irritation

Buying Guide: Facial Moisturizers

Facial moisturizers come in so many different shapes, sizes, types, and price ranges. From clinically formulated tiny tubes of very pricy eye creams to large tubs of fruity body lotions, the options are endless. Since the skin on your face is so sensitive and delicate, we highly recommend that you use a good quality facial moisturizer. View your facial moisturizer as an investment, even if it’s the only body product you splurge on.

To make sure you get a good return on your facial moisturizing investment, it’s important to know the different types of facial moisturizers out there, what their benefits are, and what skin type they are best suited to.

Types of Facial Moisturizers

While facial moisturizers are important and beneficial for everyone, they should be especially non-negotiable for people with skin conditions like eczema, or those who use topical medications.

The primary purpose of body and facial moisturizers is to hydrate the top layer of the skin and protect it. This can be accomplished by direct (occlusive) or indirect (humectants) processes. Facial moisturizers are also important to deliver beneficial ingredients to the skin such as antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, antimicrobials (to prevent infection), sunscreens, and certain minerals and vitamins.

The three primary types of moisturizing ingredients are humectants, occlusives, and emollients. The most beneficial moisturizers for your face should contain a combination of at least two of these. Some single ingredients may also possess more than one of these moisturizing properties.

Humectants

Humectants include glycerin, honey, hyaluronic acid, and alpha-hydroxy acids (glycolic acid and lactic acid). They attract water from the atmosphere and pull it into the deeper layers of the skin. Ideally, humectants should be combined with occlusives as one will draw moisture in while the other seals the skin to maintain the hydrating effect.

The one problem with humectants is that when the air is very dry and there is no moisture to draw in, it will pull moisture out of the dermis layer, causing top-layer skin dehydration.

Occlusives

Occlusives are compounds that lock in moisture. These serve as a protective blanket not only to keep moisture in but also to keep unwanted microbes and chemicals out. They usually have a greasy and thick texture. Examples include petroleum, mineral oil, silicones, lanolin, coconut oil, and olive oil.

While they are extremely effective to lock in moisture, they aren’t ideal for everyone. Since they create such an effective seal over the skin, they don’t allow air circulation which makes them unsuitable for acne-prone skin types. Their greasy consistency makes it difficult to apply makeup and wear in humid environments, which makes them best for nighttime applications.

Emollients

Emollients can be oil-based or non-oil-based and serve to make the skin feel soft and smooth. They help rebuild the lipids in the skin and improve the skin’s barrier function. Examples include jojoba oil, cetyl alcohol, dimethicone, and shea butter. If you are prone to acne, choose a product that is not oil-based.

Choosing a Facial Moisturizer for Your Skin Type 

Skin types can be oily, dry, sensitive, normal, or combination skin. If you choose a product that is not compatible with your skin type, it can worsen the problems that already exist. For example, if you have dry skin and apply a product formulated for oily skin, it will dry your skin out further. Or, if you have oily skin and apply a product for dry skin it can result in excessive oiliness. Here’s what to look for according to your skin type:

Oily or acne-prone skin

Since you want to let the skin breathe adequately, avoid products with occlusives that are very heavy and greasy. Opt for facial moisturizers containing alpha-hydroxy acids that are non-comedogenic.

Dry skin

Dry skin can benefit from heavier moisturizing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, dimethicone, glycerin, and lanolin. These draw in moisture and help to lock it in the deeper layers.

Sensitive skin

Since fewer product ingredients mean fewer potential skin reactions, you want to choose something with fewer than 10 ingredients. Look for products that are fragrance-free and labeled as hypoallergenic — fragranced products can often cause itchiness, redness, or swelling.  

Must-Have Ingredients for All Skin Types

Regardless of the skin type you have, there are two incredibly beneficial properties to look for in a face cream. The first is sun protection. A moisturizer with an SPF 30 is recommended for year-round application. If your favorite face cream does not include sun protection, you can always apply it as a separate product. Facial sun protection products should ideally be oil and fragrance-free.

Secondly, look for products that contain antioxidants. Antioxidants help neutralize molecules that break down skin cells and are found in ingredients such as pomegranate, green tea, chamomile, and licorice root extract.

Ingredients to Avoid in Your Facial Moisturizer

Although natural ingredients may take longer to give you the results you want, they are less harsh and won’t cause reactions. Remember that your skin also absorbs chemicals into the body. Facial products that are high in natural ingredients are recommended for long-term use and optimal skin health.

Although it might not always be possible to eliminate every synthetic ingredient below, try to avoid them as much as possible in your skincare and beauty regime.

Synthetic fragrance

Synthetic fragrances will be labeled as “perfume” or “fragrance(d)” on the packaging. These chemical ingredients can cause hormonal disruption and skin irritation or rashes.

Phthalates

Phthalates can also be listed as DEP, DBP, and DEHP. Their function in many cosmetic products, including shampoo and soaps, is to make the product pliable and keep the fragrant smell on your skin. Phthalates are toxic to organs and can disrupt the endocrine system.

Parabens

Parabens may appear as methylparabens, isobutyl parabens, or propylparabens on cosmetic labels. Although they are used to prevent bacteria in skincare products, they also disrupt important hormonal functions in the body.

Retinol

Retinol is a popular ingredient in anti-aging moisturizers. It is essentially a synthetic version of vitamin A but can be very harsh on the skin, resulting in irritation and photosensitivity. Pregnant or nursing mothers should completely avoid products containing retinol. It also poses the danger of the development of skin tumors.

Other ingredients that may cause allergies, hormone disruptions, and other endocrine conditions with the continued application include the synthetic antioxidants BHA and BHT, ethanolamines (MEA/DEA/TEA), benzalkonium chloride, octinoxate (commonly in sunscreen), oxybenzone, and avobenzone.

People Also Asked

Q: Can I use body lotion on my face?

A: Ingredients that are good for your body are not always good for your face. Additionally, thicker body moisturizers such as waxes and oils can clog the pores on your face and cause acne. It’s best to use a facial moisturizer specifically designed for the sensitive skin on your face and a separate body moisturizer.

Q: How should I apply facial moisturizer for maximum benefit?

A: Apply your moisturizer just after a bath or shower while the skin is damp. Rather than rubbing it in, you want to take time to gently pat it to optimize absorption.

Q: Should I moisturize my face in the morning or at night?

A: Ideally, you want to moisturize every time after you cleanse your face, both morning and evening. Your skin produces less oil at night. When that natural layer of oil is low, your skin will also lose more water making it important to protect against and replenish the water loss.

Q: How can I prevent my face from aging?

A: Photoaging is responsible for 90% of the changes you see in your skin. This refers to changes happening as a result of sunlight and UV exposure which damage the skin cells. By always wearing sun protection you can significantly slow down the appearance of aging skin.

Q: How do I know if I am using the wrong moisturizer?

A: Facial moisturizers should always help your skin feel and look better. If you are experiencing increased dryness, oiliness, acne, bumps, rashes, or redness, it could be that the moisturizer you are using is not the right fit for you.

