The Best Hair Powders To Get Rid of Bad Hair Days for Good

Whether you call it hair powder, hair dust, texturizing powder, or mattifying powder, this product may be your savior. Hair powder can be used on most hair types and is effortless to apply. We’ve scouted out some remarkable hair powders on the market. There’s no time to waste, check out this list of the top-rated hair powders in 2022.
Detailing the Top Hair Powder in 2022
Boldify Hair Powder – Best Overall
- Stain proof formula
- Purchase includes applicator
- 48-hour staying power
- Available in nine natural shades
- Color matching required for a natural look
SexyHair Hair Powder – Most Natural Option
- Odorless and residue-free
- Efficient and transparent formula
- PETA certified cruelty-free
- Does not conceal root regrowth or balding
Uppercut Deluxe Hair Powder – Best for Short Hair
- Easy shake and rake application
- Clean, matte finish
- Doesn’t weigh hair down
- Suitable for all ages
- Not suitable as hairline powder
Style Edit Hair Powder – Best for Root Touch Up
- Suitable for all hair types and textures
- Purchase includes applicator
- Small mirror for touch-ups
- Not as effective on blonde hair
Schwarzkopf got2b Hair Powder – Best Vegan Choice
- Vegan and cruelty-free formula
- Unscented for sensitive scalps
- Volumizing matte finish
- Does not conceal root regrowth or balding
Buying Guide: Hair Powders
What Is Hair Powder?
Hair powder is made with silica, which creates friction between hair strands when applied. This results in a thicker, fuller, and textured look. Additional ingredients assist with oil absorption to enhance volume and maintain better hold.
The wonderful thing about hair powder is that just a small amount offers great results. Since the product is small and not in liquid form, it is ideal for popping into carry-on luggage or even a day bag for touch-ups. The mattifying powder is also reworkable. This means that you simply need to scrunch your locks to create fresh volume.
For those who need to mask a little root regrowth, root touch-up powders are the new go-to. You no longer have to sport a headband, beanie, or baseball cap for an entire week before making it to your next salon appointment. The color powders blend seamlessly with your roots and last until your next wash. They are also ideal for filling in a bolder high-pony hairline or effectively covering bald spots and patchy beards.
How to Apply Hair Powder
Styling powder should always be applied to dry hair, regardless of the technique you use.
Sprinkle
The easiest way to apply hair powder is simply sprinkling a little powder onto your dry roots and massaging the powder in with your fingertips. This will offer a root lift, which is generally where natural oils wear the volume down.
Ponytail perfection
Although this styling powder is generally applied near your scalp at the roots, you can also use it for added grip and texture in a ponytail. Lightly sprinkle and work the powder through the lengths of your hair or apply the powder on the ends to plump them up as desired. If you are styling an updo, the powder will offer better staying power.
Crew cut or pixie cut
If you have a short cut, tap a little powder into the palm of your hands. Apply it directly to your dry hair as you style it with your fingertips. You can also use a wide-toothed comb for a textured look.
Root regrowth powder
These need to be applied with much more precision than clear or neutral hair powders. Some powders will come with an applicator, alternatively, you can use a makeup brush to apply the color powder to the areas you wish to conceal. In this case, don’t use your hands for the application.
Hair Powder Tips
- If you are new to using mattifying powder, you may be overly keen when applying it the first few times. You really only need a little. It may be a good idea to start with too little and add more if needed than being left with a puff of powder around your head.
- Hair powder is not the same as dry shampoo and it is not a replacement for washing. Think of it as another styling product that needs to be washed out of your hair to avoid build-up on your scalp. Make sure to use a quality shampoo for your scalp and a nourishing conditioner for the hair strands and ends.
- If you have a thinner hair type, start applying at the roots and then through all the hair strands. It will give you better styling control and a fuller look.
