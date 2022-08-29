Up Your Accessory Game With the Best Hair Clips

Types of Hair Clips

Trying to find the right hair accessories can be a tough task. The myriad of options makes it quite difficult to settle on any one style. That’s why all of us have an entire collection of hair clips and accessories in our wardrobe to suit just about any occasion and event. Here’s a buyer’s guide to help you find some great hair clips options to add to your collection:

Hair clips are pretty yet practical. They also come in a wide range of styles, sizes, shapes, and materials to satisfy any fashionista’s wildest dreams. Below we have rounded up the most common types of hair clips. Have a look.

Claw clip

The first type of hair clips is one of the most common ones out there. You also might have a few of these lying around your home. Claw clips are extremely useful because they are comfortable and easy to keep on. Any style crafted using a claw clip usually rests at the back of your head. It is a personal favorite of Gigi Hadid’s. In addition to bigger sizes, you can also use smaller versions of claw clips to secure a half-up style, fasten a low ponytail, or to pin back bangs. The best part? Claw clips don’t create creases as conventional hair ties do.

Bobby pin

Despite being very simple and small, a bobby pin is an essential weapon in any girl’s hair styling arsenal. With one grooved and one straight side, these pins give the strongest hold of all hair clips. A bobby pin alone can work to casually pin up a portion of hair, and you also need these to create elaborate couture updos and styles. At first you could only get them in classic black. But now they are also available in blonde and brunette tones.

Snap clip

The sight of a snap clip should give you some nostalgic thoughts and emotions. Their snapping mechanism is perfect for little ones who are still learning to style their hair. We also love that they come in a wide range of colors and styles, so there is something for everyone. These hair clips may not hold much hair but work just fine for people with fine hair.

French barrette

Named so for their place of origin, French barrettes are small and metallic with a fastener underneath that locks the clip in position. The original design consisted of two simple metallic lines towards the top. But now many different materials are mounted over this top part for versatile styling needs. You can clip smaller barrettes over the ear, or attach a big one at the back of your head. Their grip is secure so you don’t have to worry about your hair moving out of position.

Banana clip

Banana clips are the most interesting one of the lot. They are good for securing a lot of hair at once thanks to the teeth in the middle and the curved arms that lock together to secure the clip in place. We find them the best option of thick, long hair. If you have thick kinky hair, look for a variation made using flexible materials that bends to accommodate hair. A simple design is great for day-to-day wearing, but if you are buying one for a special occasion, go for a decorated option that features beautiful materials.

Minimalist clips

The minimalist hair clips have thin backs, like those of a bobby pin, but secure your hair like a French barrette. Of course, without the clicking sound. They hold your hair very well, as long as you don’t stuff too much of it into the clip. These clips can’t hold too much hair, but often come in a range of geometric shapes, like circles, stars, sometimes a complex astrology-inspired style. You can adorn one on your temple, or as a fastener for bangs at the back of your head.

U-shaped hair pins

U shaped hair pins may look very similar to the classic Bobby pins, but they actually do more heavy lifting than the narrow pins. You should keep these on hand for pinning complex hair styles, especially when you have thick hair. The wide U shaped curve of this pin can easily secure lots of hair. You can use it to nail intricate couture hairdos neatly.

Comb clip

Comb clips are another practical hair accessory that you’ll find decorative and functional. They feature plastic construction with a comb sticking out from one side. You use this comb to secure the hair in a certain position so it does not fall on your face. They can be mounted with a decorative design, or sometimes with a filler so you can securely place and volumize your hair in the easiest way.

Styling Tips for Using a Hair Clip

Hair clips are a fashion trend that is functional, affordable, and flattering on everyone. You can incorporate this trend into your look in a number of ways. Let’s go over a few.

Edgy

Slogan barrettes and statement clips are sure to give you an edgier look. You can pin these into straight hair, or at the side of a bun ponytail. They are perfect for creating playful looks.

Romantic

When choosing hair accessories for a date night, keep in mind that simple is sexy. Go for the clips that compliment your outfit of the night, not steal its glory. A metallic or glittery pin placed just above the ear adds a nice feminine touch. If the occasion is fancy, go for a clip that is heavier on embellishments.

Chic

You can use hair clips to add some personality to your casual looks. Create a layered look by gathering some hair on one side and secure it with clips one under the other. Mix and match the colors and textures for a bolder look. A braid or a twist pinned with a large clip also looks great.

Business casual

We all have a go-to hairstyle that gets us through most workdays. Whether it is a topknot, simple waves, or a run through with a straightener, you can easily elevate such simple hair styles. Place a minimalist clip or barrette when your hair is down. Use one at the side or add one on both sides. You can also place Bobby pins above the ear for a subtle look.