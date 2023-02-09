10 Aromatherapy Products That May Help With Anxiety and Stress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: We have no time for stress, but we can’t control everything that happens on a daily basis. What we can do is alleviate as much of the stress or anxiety as possible, and aromatherapy products are great tools to use!

Essential oils can help enhance your mood and state of mind — best of all, there are plenty of options on the market. Whether you’re into candles or prefer a classic oil diffuser, you can keep stress and anxiety at bay with this relaxing product roundup below!

Scilla ROSE Anxiety Bracelet and Lavender Essential Oil Gift Set

There are certain beads on this bracelet which can be infused with the included essential oil, so you snag stress relief in a wearable form throughout the day!

$26.00 See it!

Rejoice Soy Wax Lavender Candle

Lavender is one of the scents most commonly used for relaxation purposes, and you can disperse the aroma throughout your entire space with this candle!

$12.00 See it!

Badger Stress Soother Balm

For on-the-go aromatherapy relief, this balm is ideal because it’s in stick form as opposed to a liquid!

$12.00 See it!

HLS Essential Oil Large Room Diffuser Set

Anyone who’s just starting out with aromatherapy needs this diffuse! It comes with 10 essential oils which allows for variety and versatility.

Originally $66 On Sale: $40 You Save 39% See it!

Bersiler Leavender Eucalyptus Aromatherapy Candle

This lavender candle also has eucalyptus infused into the scent, which can add another layer of soothing energy!

$13.00 See it!

NEW MIUZ Anti Stress Serotonin Lavender Roll On Essential Oil

Not only does this oil rollerball feature lavender to help you calm down, it also includes 5HTP — which promotes positivity and a more relaxed state of mind!

$17.00 See it!

THISWORKS Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

Spritz some of this soothing spray onto your pillow to help you relax before getting to bed!

$30.00 See it!

SpaSenses – Eucalyptus & Mint Essential Oil Shower Steamers

These tablets can be thrown into your shower to create a steam room of sorts which smells of calming eucalyptus and mint!

$30.00 See it!

Victoria’s Lavender Luxury Microwavable Aromatherapy Wrap

You can either microwave this wrap or keep it in your fridge to provide lavender-infused muscle relief on the neck or back!

$39.00 See it!

Benatu Essential Oils Set (Dream, Stress, Balance)

Each of the essential oil rollerballs have a different purpose which you can use throughout the day — depending on how you’re feeling!

Originally $22 On Sale: $17 You Save 23% See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!