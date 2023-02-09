10 Aromatherapy Products That May Help With Anxiety and Stress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Fact: We have no time for stress, but we can’t control everything that happens on a daily basis. What we can do is alleviate as much of the stress or anxiety as possible, and aromatherapy products are great tools to use!
Essential oils can help enhance your mood and state of mind — best of all, there are plenty of options on the market. Whether you’re into candles or prefer a classic oil diffuser, you can keep stress and anxiety at bay with this relaxing product roundup below!
Scilla ROSE Anxiety Bracelet and Lavender Essential Oil Gift Set
There are certain beads on this bracelet which can be infused with the included essential oil, so you snag stress relief in a wearable form throughout the day!
Rejoice Soy Wax Lavender Candle
Lavender is one of the scents most commonly used for relaxation purposes, and you can disperse the aroma throughout your entire space with this candle!
Badger Stress Soother Balm
For on-the-go aromatherapy relief, this balm is ideal because it’s in stick form as opposed to a liquid!
HLS Essential Oil Large Room Diffuser Set
Anyone who’s just starting out with aromatherapy needs this diffuse! It comes with 10 essential oils which allows for variety and versatility.
Bersiler Leavender Eucalyptus Aromatherapy Candle
This lavender candle also has eucalyptus infused into the scent, which can add another layer of soothing energy!
NEW MIUZ Anti Stress Serotonin Lavender Roll On Essential Oil
Not only does this oil rollerball feature lavender to help you calm down, it also includes 5HTP — which promotes positivity and a more relaxed state of mind!
THISWORKS Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
Spritz some of this soothing spray onto your pillow to help you relax before getting to bed!
SpaSenses – Eucalyptus & Mint Essential Oil Shower Steamers
These tablets can be thrown into your shower to create a steam room of sorts which smells of calming eucalyptus and mint!
Victoria’s Lavender Luxury Microwavable Aromatherapy Wrap
You can either microwave this wrap or keep it in your fridge to provide lavender-infused muscle relief on the neck or back!
Benatu Essential Oils Set (Dream, Stress, Balance)
Each of the essential oil rollerballs have a different purpose which you can use throughout the day — depending on how you’re feeling!
