Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all deal with different levels of stress, anxiety and worry. Sometimes it’s because of a quickly-approaching deadline, sometimes it’s a health scare, sometimes it’s finances and sometimes it’s simply a daily struggle with no tangible reason at all. Another thing we all have in common? We want that stress, anxiety and worry to go away!

There are many avenues one can try to bring about some calm vibes, from therapy, to self-care rituals, to supplements, to meditation. If you want an extra boost that can last all day long, however, we recommend considering an essential oil diffuser bracelet. You read that right. This wearable stress-buster could majorly soothe you — and it will look so pretty on your wrist!

Get the AURA Lava Rock Anti-Anxiety Bracelet with Lavender Essential Oil for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bracelet is made of pink zebra jasper beads and contrasting black lava beads — and it has a small metallic charm for an elegant accent. Black lava beads are known for relieving anxiety and stress, and some even believe they help with PMS symptoms. Here, they’re even more useful, as you can take the included sample bottle of lavender essential oil and apply a few drops to them. They’re porous, so they will work beautifully to diffuse the soothing scent!

The pink zebra jasper beads aren’t only there for show. Zebra jasper is actually believed to improve skin, bones and teeth while potentially alleviating muscle spasms. Jasper is also a very calming stone and may bring about contentment and compassion. Plus, it’s known to stimulate the root chakra to keep you grounded.

Get the AURA Lava Rock Anti-Anxiety Bracelet with Lavender Essential Oil for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Each bracelet has a 7.5-inch length with a durable elastic cord, so it should fit most wrists. It also comes packed in a nice box, so it really is a great gift all around if you’re looking for a unique, thoughtful present with some potentially major benefits. Shoppers felt a calming effect so quickly after applying the lavender oil to the lava beads, and just having a pretty bracelet on your wrist could bring a smile to any jewelry lover’s face!

We would recommend this bracelet any time, any year, but we really think it’s especially a great choice this year. We know we want one, and we’re definitely thinking about gifting one to a friend. Now that’s an amazing option for a friendship bracelet!

Get the AURA Lava Rock Anti-Anxiety Bracelet with Lavender Essential Oil for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from AURA here and see more bracelets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!