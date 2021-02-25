68% Reported Smoother, Youthful Skin From the Collagen in This Beauty Tonic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are a few key ingredients we always want to make sure we have somewhere in our skincare routine. We personally always look for hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and, perhaps most importantly, collagen. Supplementing your routine with collagen could have a vast amount of beneficial effects, but when it comes to skin, it truly is a superstar.

Collagen products come in many forms, such as creams, drink powders or capsules. Our current favorite way to take it every day, however, is through a dissolvable tablet. It’s more portable than a powder, you don’t have to wait until you’ve washed your face like a cream and it even ensures that you drink extra water — obviously a huge bonus when it comes to your skin and overall health. Our recommended product would have to be HUM’s Collagen Pop, without a doubt!

Get a month’s supply of Collagen Pop for just $30 at HUM Nutrition!

These beauty tonic tablets were created to improve skin elasticity, slow signs of aging, lock in moisture, even out skin and more. Thankfully, they also contain vitamin C, a top product known for brightening skin and reducing hyperpigmentation and unevenness. Collagen-wise, they’re made with premium marine collagen, which is a fabulous choice — especially if you’re a pescatarian who’s trying to avoid bovine collagen!

Studies show that marine collagen could majorly rejuvenate skin. “After taking marine collagen for 4-8 weeks, 68% reported an improvement in their overall skin including fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, texture, tone and smoothness.” For these specific tablets, reviewers are also reporting impressive results, saying that Collagen Pop “works magic” on their complexion. They say their skin “looks and feels refreshed and hydrated” and now has an “amazing glow.” They’ve also found that taking them has “made a huge difference” in the visibility of their acne scars. Multiple even reported that their hair is now growing faster! And as for the natural wild strawberry and lemon flavor? “Delicious.” One shopper even said they “crave” it when they wake up in the morning!

Each purchase of Collagen Pop comes with 30 tablets that come in cute, portable tube bottles. You can keep it in your purse or even your pocket if you’re heading out. Just pop a tablet into your water bottle if you’re not home. It doesn’t matter what time of day you take it, though we wouldn’t necessarily recommend downing a glass of water just before getting comfy in bed — for obvious reasons. Just dissolve one tablet into eight ounces of water per day and drink up!

If you wanted to add collagen to your skincare routine without taking up even more space on your sink or in your medicine cabinet, this beauty tonic is the way to do it. You might enjoy these tasty tablets more than the alternatives anyway. Plus, HUM is a trusted, celebrity-favorite brand that gets it right again and again. Make sure to check out the brand’s other products and remember that if you buy any three, you’ll save 15%!

