Top 5

Stories

Beach Basics

10 Must-Haves to Make the Most of Your Remaining Summer Beach Days

As we inch our way into August, it may seem like summer is coming to a close — but there’s still so much fun in the sun to be had! It’s important to make the most of your remaining beach days, and sunshine-ready accessories can help max out your beach enjoyment.

We gathered 10 of the biggest beach must-haves (from sand shoes to SPF) to help you wrap up your summer vibes in style. They’re all available on Amazon with Prime shipping, so you can be rocking your beach basics by the weekend.

Iminuo Waterproof Sandproof Mesh Beach Bag

iminuo Mesh Beach Bag Waterproof Sandproof - Large Tote Bags for Women, Beach Essentials for Vacation
iminuo
This roomy beach bag boasts 9 pockets to organize all your beachgoing essentials, with a mesh construction that will let out any sand that accumulates but keep in all your items with ease.
$7.99On Sale: $6.99You Save 13%
Get it

Athmile Quick-Dry Water Shoes

Water Shoes for Women Men Quick-Dry Aqua Socks Swim Beach Barefoot Yoga Exercise Wear Sport Accessories Pool Camping Must Haves Adult Youth Size 7-8 Women/6-7 Men
ATHMILE
Take it from someone who stepped on a suspicious-looking rusty object on the beach during the July 4th weekend — you WANT some water shoes to keep those tootsies covered, whether you’re swimming or walking the beach. These slip-ons come in just about a zillion colors and designs, as well as a range of sizes for both men and women.
$16.99On Sale: $11.98You Save 29%
Get it

Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm

Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm | Vegan and Cruelty Free Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB Lip Care with Aloe and Vitamin E for Moisturized Lips | Key Lime Flavor |.15 oz
Sun Bum
Sunscreen is so important not only on the skin of the face and body, but also the lips — some of your most sensitive skin of all! This tasty balm from Sun Bum offers SPF 30 protection with Vitamin E, and comes in a variety of beach-ready flavors like Key Lime, Coconut, and Banana.
$3.99
Get it

Shakalo Sandscreen Sand Removal Bag

SHAKALO SANDSCREEN Sand Removal Bag | Talc-Free and Reef Friendly | Fresh, Clean and Sand Free | Great for The Whole Family!(Pack of 1)
SHAKALO
Stay sand-free for the car or home with Sandscreen! This talc-free bag wipes off even the stickiest sand with just a rub, so you won’t track any uncomfortable granules where you don’t want them.
$24.99
Get it

Melstrom Soft Collapsible Cooler Bag

Maelstrom Cooler Bag,Soft Bag,Collapsible Soft Sided Cooler, 30 Cans Beach Leakproof Camping Lunch Cooler Bag Portable Travel Cooler for Grocery Shopping,Kayaking,Grey
Maelstrom
Beach days mean beach snacks and beach drinks! Keep ’em all cool and fresh with this cooler bag, which boasts an extra-large size but only 2 lbs. of weight. The 5-layer insulation design ensures waterproofing and long-lasting coldness.
$34.99
Get it

Neutrogena SPF 70+ Sport Face Sunscreen

Neutrogena Sunscreen for Men
Neutrogena
Facial sunscreen is sooo important, but oily sunblocks can make sensitive skin break out. This oil-free face-specific sunscreen from Neutrogena eliminates that issue, with a powerful SPF of 70 to keep out even the most powerful UV rays.
$9.58
Get it

BodyGlide for Her Anti-Chafe Balm

Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Balm1.5oz: anti chafing stick with added emollients. Prevent rubbing leading to chafing, raw skin, and irritation. Use for arm, chest, bra, butt, groin, and thigh chafing
BodyGlide
Thick-thighed ladies, rejoice! This anti-chafe moisturizing balm will make sure chub rub is a thing of the past. Just apply on thighs, around sports bras or bikini tops, and wherever skin is sensitive to rubbing. It’s perfect to banish any chafe rash while walking on the beach.
$10.99
Get it

Dokotoo Women's Summer Beach Button-Down Cover-Up

Dokotoo Womens Summer Beach Button Down Kimonos Long Cardigan Short Sleeve Side Split Casual Solid Loose Fit Bathing Suit Swimsuit Cover Ups for Women White Medium
Dokotoo
A good cover up is super necessary for any beach day, and this cute button-up number will provide great coverage while remaining light and airy for sunny days. It’s available in a variety of colors, so you can get multiple shades to match any of your swimsuits.
$51.99On Sale: $28.78You Save 45%
Get it

Furtalk Wide Brim Straw Roll-Up Sun Visor Hat

FURTALK Sun Visor Hats for Women Wide Brim Straw Roll-Up Ponytail Summer Beach Hat UV UPF Packable Foldable Travel
FURTALK
This wide-brim straw hat will keep the sun out of your eyes and roll up to pocket-size at the end of your beach day, ready to be taken out again when the sun shines once more. A bonus: it’s open at the top, so you’ll be able to rock any cute messy buns or ponytails undisturbed.
$25.99On Sale: $21.99You Save 15%
Get it

Coola Organic SPF 30 Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist

COOLA Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist with SPF 30, Dermatologist Tested Hair Care for Daily Protection, Vegan and Gluten Free, Ocean Salted Sage, 2 Fl Oz
Coola
Did you know it’s important to wear sunscreen on your scalp and hair too? Of course, it’s not like you want to slather a bunch of lotion on your locks — so use this handy SPF 30 spray from Coola, which will prevent scalp burn, protect and nourish hair, AND smell amazing with its Ocean Salted Sage scent.
$28On Sale: $22.40You Save 20%
Get it

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!