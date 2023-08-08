10 Must-Haves to Make the Most of Your Remaining Summer Beach Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As we inch our way into August, it may seem like summer is coming to a close — but there’s still so much fun in the sun to be had! It’s important to make the most of your remaining beach days, and sunshine-ready accessories can help max out your beach enjoyment.

We gathered 10 of the biggest beach must-haves (from sand shoes to SPF) to help you wrap up your summer vibes in style. They’re all available on Amazon with Prime shipping, so you can be rocking your beach basics by the weekend.

Iminuo Waterproof Sandproof Mesh Beach Bag This roomy beach bag boasts 9 pockets to organize all your beachgoing essentials, with a mesh construction that will let out any sand that accumulates but keep in all your items with ease. $7.99 On Sale: $6.99 You Save 13% Get it

Athmile Quick-Dry Water Shoes Take it from someone who stepped on a suspicious-looking rusty object on the beach during the July 4th weekend — you WANT some water shoes to keep those tootsies covered, whether you’re swimming or walking the beach. These slip-ons come in just about a zillion colors and designs, as well as a range of sizes for both men and women. $16.99 On Sale: $11.98 You Save 29% Get it

Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm Sunscreen is so important not only on the skin of the face and body, but also the lips — some of your most sensitive skin of all! This tasty balm from Sun Bum offers SPF 30 protection with Vitamin E, and comes in a variety of beach-ready flavors like Key Lime, Coconut, and Banana. $3.99 Get it

Shakalo Sandscreen Sand Removal Bag Stay sand-free for the car or home with Sandscreen! This talc-free bag wipes off even the stickiest sand with just a rub, so you won’t track any uncomfortable granules where you don’t want them. $24.99 Get it

Melstrom Soft Collapsible Cooler Bag Beach days mean beach snacks and beach drinks! Keep ’em all cool and fresh with this cooler bag, which boasts an extra-large size but only 2 lbs. of weight. The 5-layer insulation design ensures waterproofing and long-lasting coldness. $34.99 Get it

Neutrogena SPF 70+ Sport Face Sunscreen Facial sunscreen is sooo important, but oily sunblocks can make sensitive skin break out. This oil-free face-specific sunscreen from Neutrogena eliminates that issue, with a powerful SPF of 70 to keep out even the most powerful UV rays. $9.58 Get it

BodyGlide for Her Anti-Chafe Balm Thick-thighed ladies, rejoice! This anti-chafe moisturizing balm will make sure chub rub is a thing of the past. Just apply on thighs, around sports bras or bikini tops, and wherever skin is sensitive to rubbing. It’s perfect to banish any chafe rash while walking on the beach. $10.99 Get it

Dokotoo Women's Summer Beach Button-Down Cover-Up A good cover up is super necessary for any beach day, and this cute button-up number will provide great coverage while remaining light and airy for sunny days. It’s available in a variety of colors, so you can get multiple shades to match any of your swimsuits. $51.99 On Sale: $28.78 You Save 45% Get it

Furtalk Wide Brim Straw Roll-Up Sun Visor Hat This wide-brim straw hat will keep the sun out of your eyes and roll up to pocket-size at the end of your beach day, ready to be taken out again when the sun shines once more. A bonus: it’s open at the top, so you’ll be able to rock any cute messy buns or ponytails undisturbed. $25.99 On Sale: $21.99 You Save 15% Get it

Coola Organic SPF 30 Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist Did you know it’s important to wear sunscreen on your scalp and hair too? Of course, it’s not like you want to slather a bunch of lotion on your locks — so use this handy SPF 30 spray from Coola, which will prevent scalp burn, protect and nourish hair, AND smell amazing with its Ocean Salted Sage scent. $28 On Sale: $22.40 You Save 20% Get it

