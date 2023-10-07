Your account
10 Best Beauty and Fashion Deals on Amazon This Weekend: Halloween Edition

By
Halloween
Amazon

It’s Halloween time, and we’re feeling fine! October means the official start of the spooky season (though we’ve certainly been in the spirit since the beginning of fall) and that means stocking up on a few Halloween-y beauty and fashion essentials to celebrate the season in spook-tastic style.

We’ve collected the 10 best beauty and fashion picks on sale at Amazon right now to help enhance any costume look, or to help enjoy the witchy vibes any day of the week. Keep on scrolling and get ready to start celebrating!

Beauty

De'Lanci Orange Eyeshadow Palette

De'Lanci Orange Eyeshadow Palette
DE'LANCI
This expansive autumnal eyeshadow palette has every color you’d need to match the changing colors of the season, with shades like burnt orange, sunny yellow, warm brown and more.
$15.99On Sale: $9.99You Save 38%
See it!

Bobisuka Demonic Special Effects SFX Halloween Makeup Kit

Bobisuka Demonic Special Effects SFX Halloween Makeup Kit
BOBISUKA
This ooky-spooky Halloween makeup kit will be the perfect prep for any costume on the more ghoulish side. It features different kinds of fake blood (yecch), cream face paint, scar wax, sponges and more!
$15.99On Sale: $9.99You Save 38%
See it!

Modelones Fall Gel Nail Polish Set

Modelones Fall Gel Nail Polish Set
modelones
To match your variety of eye makeup shades, pick up this highly-rated gel nail polish set from Modelones featuring six different autumnal colors. From shimmery nude to rich burgundy-brown, there’s a shade for every fall feeling.
$19.99On Sale: $12.99You Save 35%
See it!

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Midnight Mystery

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Midnight Mystery
REVLON
This gorgeous rich blue-black lipcolor from Revlon is ideal for adding a little witchiness to your everyday makeup look this October.
$10.49On Sale: $6.47You Save 38%
See it!

Ucanbe Face Body Paint Set with 10-pc. Brushes

Ucanbe Face Body Paint Set with 10-pc. Brushes
UCANBE
Finally, this face and body painting palette is great for a variety of Halloween makeup looks — plus, with the wide range of colors, you can utilize it after the big day for getting into the spirit for your favorite sports team!
$19.99On Sale: $9.99You Save 50%
See it!

Fashion

Kissfix Women's Long Sleeve Henley Shirt, Orange

Kissfix Women's Halloween Clothes Long Sleeve Shirts Casual 2023 Henley Top Button Down Blouses Basic Ribbed Knit T Shirts Orange
Kissfix
This cute fitted henley long-sleeve is a great way to add a touch of autumnal spirit to an outfit without going full Halloweenie — though we love doing that too! Add the on-page coupon for extra savings.
$29.99On Sale: $19.80You Save 34%
See it!

GownTown Women's 1950s Cloak Two-Piece Cocktail Dress

GownTown Women's 1950s Cloak Two-Piece Cocktail Dress Black
GownTown
Speaking of witches, this cocktail dress would make for a stunning start to any witchy disguise (or witchy outfit)! Throw in a witch’s hat and broom, and you’re all set as an elegant spellcaster — or use it as the base of a DIY Wednesday Addams costume.
$89.99On Sale: $38.98You Save 57%
See it!

Lymanchi Women Slouchy Long Sleeve Halloween Pumpkin Shirt

lymanchi Women Slouchy Shirts Halloween Pumpkin Long Sleeve Pullover Sweatshirts Orange XL
lymanchi
Loud and proud about your Halloween spirit! Us, too! Sporting this adorable off-shoulder jack-o-lantern sweatshirt is a great way to savor the season.
$30.99On Sale: $20.99You Save 32%
See it!

T&Twenties Women's Hocus Pocus Halloween Shirt

T&Twenties Women Hocus Pocus Halloween Shirts Casual Sanderson Sisters Squad T-Shirt Short Sleeve Graphic Tees Tops
T&Twenties
‘Hocus Pocus’ will always be an essential piece of Halloween entertainment — pay tribute to Salem’s spookiest sisters with this cute and clever “Sanderson Witch Museum” tie-dye tee!
$17.99On Sale: $8.99You Save 50%
See it!

Lillusory Orange Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater

LILLUSORY Orange Turtleneck Sweater Women Halloween Oversized Sweaters Long Batwing Sleeve Tunic Pullover Knit Tops
LILLUSORY
Cozy up in style thanks to this turtleneck sweater, perfect for pairing with your favorite jeans or a comfy pair of leggings. Add the on-page coupon for extra savings!
$59.99On Sale: $28You Save 53%
See it!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

