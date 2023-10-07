10 Best Beauty and Fashion Deals on Amazon This Weekend: Halloween Edition

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s Halloween time, and we’re feeling fine! October means the official start of the spooky season (though we’ve certainly been in the spirit since the beginning of fall) and that means stocking up on a few Halloween-y beauty and fashion essentials to celebrate the season in spook-tastic style.
We’ve collected the 10 best beauty and fashion picks on sale at Amazon right now to help enhance any costume look, or to help enjoy the witchy vibes any day of the week. Keep on scrolling and get ready to start celebrating!
This ooky-spooky Halloween makeup kit will be the perfect prep for any costume on the more ghoulish side. It features different kinds of fake blood (yecch), cream face paint, scar wax, sponges and more!
To match your variety of eye makeup shades, pick up this highly-rated gel nail polish set from Modelones featuring six different autumnal colors. From shimmery nude to rich burgundy-brown, there’s a shade for every fall feeling.
Finally, this face and body painting palette is great for a variety of Halloween makeup looks — plus, with the wide range of colors, you can utilize it after the big day for getting into the spirit for your favorite sports team!
This cute fitted henley long-sleeve is a great way to add a touch of autumnal spirit to an outfit without going full Halloweenie — though we love doing that too! Add the on-page coupon for extra savings.
Speaking of witches, this cocktail dress would make for a stunning start to any witchy disguise (or witchy outfit)! Throw in a witch’s hat and broom, and you’re all set as an elegant spellcaster — or use it as the base of a DIY Wednesday Addams costume.
