10 Best Beauty and Fashion Deals on Amazon This Weekend: Halloween Edition

It’s Halloween time, and we’re feeling fine! October means the official start of the spooky season (though we’ve certainly been in the spirit since the beginning of fall) and that means stocking up on a few Halloween-y beauty and fashion essentials to celebrate the season in spook-tastic style.

We’ve collected the 10 best beauty and fashion picks on sale at Amazon right now to help enhance any costume look, or to help enjoy the witchy vibes any day of the week. Keep on scrolling and get ready to start celebrating!

Beauty

De'Lanci Orange Eyeshadow Palette This expansive autumnal eyeshadow palette has every color you’d need to match the changing colors of the season, with shades like burnt orange, sunny yellow, warm brown and more. $15.99 On Sale: $9.99 You Save 38% See it!

Bobisuka Demonic Special Effects SFX Halloween Makeup Kit This ooky-spooky Halloween makeup kit will be the perfect prep for any costume on the more ghoulish side. It features different kinds of fake blood (yecch), cream face paint, scar wax, sponges and more! $15.99 On Sale: $9.99 You Save 38% See it!

Modelones Fall Gel Nail Polish Set To match your variety of eye makeup shades, pick up this highly-rated gel nail polish set from Modelones featuring six different autumnal colors. From shimmery nude to rich burgundy-brown, there’s a shade for every fall feeling. $19.99 On Sale: $12.99 You Save 35% See it!

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Midnight Mystery This gorgeous rich blue-black lipcolor from Revlon is ideal for adding a little witchiness to your everyday makeup look this October. $10.49 On Sale: $6.47 You Save 38% See it!

Ucanbe Face Body Paint Set with 10-pc. Brushes Finally, this face and body painting palette is great for a variety of Halloween makeup looks — plus, with the wide range of colors, you can utilize it after the big day for getting into the spirit for your favorite sports team! $19.99 On Sale: $9.99 You Save 50% See it!

Fashion

Kissfix Women's Long Sleeve Henley Shirt, Orange This cute fitted henley long-sleeve is a great way to add a touch of autumnal spirit to an outfit without going full Halloweenie — though we love doing that too! Add the on-page coupon for extra savings. $29.99 On Sale: $19.80 You Save 34% See it!

GownTown Women's 1950s Cloak Two-Piece Cocktail Dress Speaking of witches, this cocktail dress would make for a stunning start to any witchy disguise (or witchy outfit)! Throw in a witch’s hat and broom, and you’re all set as an elegant spellcaster — or use it as the base of a DIY Wednesday Addams costume. $89.99 On Sale: $38.98 You Save 57% See it!

Lymanchi Women Slouchy Long Sleeve Halloween Pumpkin Shirt Loud and proud about your Halloween spirit! Us, too! Sporting this adorable off-shoulder jack-o-lantern sweatshirt is a great way to savor the season. $30.99 On Sale: $20.99 You Save 32% See it!

T&Twenties Women's Hocus Pocus Halloween Shirt ‘Hocus Pocus’ will always be an essential piece of Halloween entertainment — pay tribute to Salem’s spookiest sisters with this cute and clever “Sanderson Witch Museum” tie-dye tee! $17.99 On Sale: $8.99 You Save 50% See it!

Lillusory Orange Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Cozy up in style thanks to this turtleneck sweater, perfect for pairing with your favorite jeans or a comfy pair of leggings. Add the on-page coupon for extra savings! $59.99 On Sale: $28 You Save 53% See it!

