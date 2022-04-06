10 Best Supplements to Boost Your Immunity and Stay Healthy in 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Your immune system is your body’s biggest defense against infection and disease. And keeping this vital system strong is the number one thing you can do to help your body fight off the many threats it encounters every day.

You can do several things to boost your immune system—from eating a healthy diet of nutritious foods and physical activity to getting enough sleep—but sometimes we need extra help. If you’re looking for a way to kickstart your immune cells, you might consider taking an immunity-boosting supplement.

It’s advised to always speak to a healthcare professional before taking dietary supplements.

Top 10 Supplements for a Healthy Immune System:

Best Vitamins to Boost Immune Health

1. Onnit – Editor’s Choice

Onnit Labs is a leading-edge sports nutrition and fitness company that produces some of the most trusted immunity-boosting supplements. The company was founded by an entrepreneur named Aubrey Marcus, who uses a holistic health approach to help people reach their fitness goals.

Onnit’s VIRUTech IMMUNE Instant drink powder is packed with vitamin D3, vitamin C, and zinc to give you a powerful boost of immunity-supporting nutrients.†

Additionally, this supplement has Alpha-lipoic acid, quercetin, and L-lysine to add additional cellular protection for your body. The powder is designed to be mixed with water and taken once daily.

Pros:

Available in 4 flavors

Powerful antioxidants to support cellular integrity

No need to swallow pills

Vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free

Cons:

Some users report a gritty texture

Why we like it:

The VIRUTech IMMUNE supplement is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an easy and convenient way to get their daily dose of immunity-boosting vitamins and minerals. This supplement is designed for people who prefer to get their vitamins and minerals through a delicious drink. We also appreciate that the formula is vegan and gluten-free.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

2. SkinnyFit – Best for Weight Loss

SkinnyFit is a health and wellness brand with a vision of helping women feel confident and empowered with the help of their all-natural health and beauty products.

The company’s Skinny Greens Superfood Powder supports weight loss, helps ease uncomfortable bloating, and boosts your energy and immune system. With 34 superfood ingredients, including organic matcha leaves, turmeric root extract, and organic spirulina, you’ll feel healthier, more energized, and less stressed. Both your mind and body will thank you!

Each jar of Superfood Powder contains enough for 30 servings, which will last you an entire month. Simply add it to your smoothie and drink daily. You can also just mix it with water because it’s pretty tasty on its own too!

Pros:

Energizing

Supports gut health

Reduces stress and fights brain fog

Anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties

All-natural, non-GMO and vegan ingredients

Free of soy, dairy, and gluten

Cons:

Lack of third-party testing

Why we like it:

SkinnyFit’s Skinny Greens Superfood Powder is a great all-around health booster that helps you lose weight, gain mental clarity, and stay energized all day long. What we love about this supplement is the multitude of benefits it has, not only for gut health and weight management, but the benefits to your skin also. With several anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, this powder can help fight complexion issues, including acne.

There is also an overwhelming number of positive reviews from those who have tried SkinnyFit’s supplement, many of which compliment the flavor of the powder and how effective it is for:

Managing weight and curbing craving

Boosting and maintaining energy levels

Improving skin conditions

Improving moods

Relieving bloating

3. Organixx – Best Anti-Inflammatory

Organixx is a health and wellness company that produces a variety of high-quality supplements to support overall health. The company’s vision is to deliver effective and pure supplements that boost overall wellness.

Organixx’s Turmeric supplement is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant offering multiple health benefits. It’s doctor recommended and supports both your immune system and healthy joints.

Turmeric 3D is packed with 1,000mg of triple fermented and organic turmeric, which studies show decreases inflammation significantly. Additionally, this supplement contains ashwagandha, Vitamin D3, and ginger to support the immune system further.

Turmeric 3D is designed to be taken twice daily for best results.

Pros:

Triple fermented and organic turmeric for maximum potency

Promotes joint health

Third-party tested for transparency

Doctor recommended

Organic, non-GMO, and free of soy, dairy, and gluten

Cons:

Only available on the official website

Why we like it:

Organixx’s Turmeric 3D supplement is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an effective and potent immune health supplement with powerful anti-inflammatory benefits.

This supplement contains clinically-proven ingredients that support immune systems and healthy joints. Additionally, we appreciate that the supplement is third-party tested for transparency and is organic, non-GMO, and free of soy, dairy, and gluten.

4. Earth Echo – Best for Joint Support

Earth Echo believes in creating pure and healthy supplements while taking care of Mother Earth at the same time. The company was founded with a vision to help others reach ultimate health while giving back and practicing sustainability.

Earth Echo’s Cacao Bliss is more than just a chocolate powder. It’s a powerful immune booster too.

This powder is made with raw cacao and packed full of additional immune booster supplements like:

Turmeric

Black pepper

Cinnamon

Coconut nectar

Mesquite

Himalayan salt

On top of that, this supplement has Monk fruit and MCT powder to help you feel satiated longer and curb your cravings.

Pros:

Boosts joint health

Helps curb cravings

Beneficial probiotics

Can be added to recipes or drinks

Cons:

Price can be expensive for some people

Why we like it:

Earth Echo’s Cacao BlEcho’s a great choice for anyone looking for an immunity booster with additional benefits like joint support and craving management. Users report losing weight without trying, so this supplement may be a good choice if you’re looking for a metabolism boost and joint pain relief.

Additionally, we love that you can add this powder to recipes or drinks for a delicious and nutritious treat.

5. Akasha Naturals – Best for Digestive Support

Akasha Naturals is a California company that specializes in organic and ethically sourced health supplements. The company’s mission is to provide high-quality products with adequate vitamin additions that promote overall health and wellness.

Their supplements are developed based on scientific evidence by a team of board-certified medical doctors and licensed alternative medicine practitioners.

Akasha Naturals’ Digestazyme Digestive Support supplement is a capsulized supplement designed to be taken daily. This supplement contains a proprietary blend of digestive enzymes, including amylase, cellulase, and lipase, that aid in digestion by helping your body break down sugars, fats, and proteins.

Additionally, this supplement contains antioxidants that help support a healthy gut microbiome.

Pros:

Supports digestive health

Aids in nutrient absorption

Non-GMO plant-derived enzymes

Vegetarian

Cons:

Not dairy-free

Why we like it:

Akasha Naturals’ Digestazyme Digestive Support supplement is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an immunity booster or supplemental vitamin that also acts as a powerful digestive aid. This supplement contains a blend of plant-derived enzymes that help your body break down sugars, fats, and proteins for better absorption.

Additionally, the antioxidants in this supplement support a healthy gut microbiome. We appreciate that this supplement is vegetarian and that the plant-derived enzymes are non-GMO. However, it is worth noting that this supplement is not dairy-free.

6. BiOptimizers – Best for Gut Health

Wade Lightheart and Matt Gallant created BiOptimizers after a family tragedy made Wade realize that health was the most important gift that we have in life. The company’s mission is to help people optimize their health and performance through high-quality nutrition supplements.

BiOptimizers’ P2-OM immunity-boosting supplement contains the probiotic Lactobacillus plantarum that not only keeps your gut healthy by protecting your body against pathogens that enter through the digestive system but also:

Boosts energy

Improves sleep

Increases mental clarity

Additionally, this supplement helps your body break down proteins into amino acids that your body can use for cell repair and muscle growth.

Pros:

Gut health support

Helps with nutrient absorption

Boosts energy and mental clarity

Vegetarian capsules

Cons:

Might be considered expensive to some

Why we like it:

BiOptimizers’ P3-OM immunity booster is an excellent choice for anyone looking for something supporting gut health. This supplement not only protects your body against pathogens that enter through the digestive system but also:

Boosts energy

Improves sleep

Increases mental clarity

We appreciate that this supplement comes in vegetarian capsules and that users report a significant reduction in digestion issues. However, it is worth noting that some people might consider this supplement to be on the expensive side.

7. Pure Essence Labs – Best for the Respiratory System

Pure Essence has a mission that centers around providing health supplements that are effective and safe while also taking care of the health of our planet. They develop products to address health issues at the source using a holistic approach.

The company’s Immunin-6 supplement is designed to support immune and respiratory health. This supplement contains a blend of science-backed immunity booster supplements, including elderberry and Andrographis extract at levels that research shows to effectively ward off upper respiratory infections.

This makes Immunin-6 a valuable defense against the common cold and other infectious diseases that attack your lungs. Additionally, this supplement is packed with vitamin C, vitamin D, selenium, and zinc to support immune function.

Pros:

Great for the respiratory system

Strengthens immune response

Vegan, non-GMO, and sugar-free

No dairy, gluten, nuts, shellfish, or soy

Cons:

Few customer reviews

Why we like it:

Pure Essence’s Immunin-6 is a great choice for anyone looking for an immunity booster that also supports respiratory health. This supplement contains a blend of science-backed immunity booster supplements that are valuable weapons for anyone wanting to take cold and flu season head-on.

Additionally, this supplement is vegan, non-GMO, and sugar-free, making it suitable for those with dietary restrictions.

One downside of this product is that there are few customer reviews available online. However, the available reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with customers saying this supplement helped them ward off the common cold and other upper respiratory tract infections.

8. Infinite Age – Best for Thyroid Support

Infinite Age was founded to help people struggling with poor health feel better naturally. The company’s focus is on supplements and skincare that promote cellular health and fight the effects of aging while supporting your immune system.

The company’s Sea Moss Advanced Powder Blend contains a proprietary blend of Sea Moss, Burdock root, and Bladderwrack that help to nourish the thyroid with a boost of iodine and selenium.

It acts as a powerful antioxidant and is also one of the best vitamin C supplements to support a healthy immune system. This dietary supplement contains all-natural ingredients that can help reduce the risk of chronic health issues and promote overall wellness.

Pros:

Supports thyroid health

Contains several essential nutrients for immune support

Strengthens bones

Has antioxidants that fight free radicals

Cons:

Hasn’t been evaluated for safety in pregnant and breastfeeding women

Why we like it:

Infinite Age’s Sea Moss Advanced Powder Blend is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an immunity booster that supports thyroid and bone health. This blend contains a proprietary blend of all-natural ingredients that help to nourish the thyroid and keep your immune system running at top performance.

9. Neurohacker – Best Variety

Founded in 2015, Neurohacker Collective has a mission to create science-backed and high-quality supplements that support the body and brain. The company focuses on using the latest research to develop safe and effective formulas.

Neurohacker offers several different supplements, all of which are powerful, fast-acting, created by top scientists, and contain the highest purity ingredients.

The company’s Energize supplement is designed to support cognitive function and energy levels. It contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and botanicals that have been shown to support cognitive function and can also support immune function.

Pros:

Scientist-formulated

Fast-acting

Caffeine-free options

Uses clinically proven ingredients

Cons:

Can counteract certain medications

Why we like it:

Neurohacker’s supplements are great for anyone looking for an immunity booster that also supports cognitive function and energy levels.

The company’s supplements contain a blend of vitamins (including vitamin C, vitamin D, and more), minerals, and amino acids that not only boost the immune system but can also give your brain a huge boost. The company has several supplement blends to choose from, making it easy to find the best one for you.

10. Natural Stacks – Best for Metabolic Support

Natural Stacks’ mission is to help people of all ages boost their brain, body, and immunity. The company strives to create the best natural supplements so you can live a healthier and happier life.

Natural Stacks’ Liquid Stacks supplement is designed to be 185 times more bioavailable than traditional turmeric supplements. This means your body can absorb much more of the curcumin and feel its benefits faster.

It contains a very high therapeutic dose of turmeric’s active ingredient that helps support healthy joints, cellular function, brain function and helps sustain optimal metabolic function.

Pros:

High bioavailability

Research-backed ingredients

Boosts metabolism and immunity

Anti-inflammatory

Cost-effective

Cons:

Gelatin capsules are not vegetarian

Why we like it:

Natural Stacks’ Liquid Stacks supplement is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an immunity booster that also supports healthy metabolism and boosts their immune system at the same time. This supplement is also a perfect choice for those who want anti-inflammatory support, thanks to the high bioavailability of the curcumin supplement.

How We Chose the Best Immunity Boosting Supplements

Quality of Ingredients

High-quality immune boosters begin with high-quality ingredients. We looked for supplements that contained elements backed by science and had a proven track record of boosting immunity.

We also looked for supplements that used natural, organic ingredients whenever possible. We believe that nature knows best and that supplements made with natural ingredients are usually better tolerated by the body than those made with synthetic ingredients.

Potency and Effectiveness

The potency of a supplement is essential because most research demonstrates that it has to be dosed correctly for an ingredient to be effective. This is especially important for immunity-boosting ingredients like vitamin C, which has a very short half-life in the body and needs to be dosed multiple times throughout the day to be effective.

We looked for supplements that contained high doses of scientifically proven immunity-boosting ingredients. We also researched verified product reviews that clarified that the supplements worked for the customers who purchased them.

Test Results

Quality supplement brands are always happy to be transparent with their testing results. Therefore, we looked for brands that had their products tested by a third-party laboratory to ensure purity and potency.

We also made sure that the brands we chose had products that met all the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements laid out by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This is a voluntary program, but it’s one that most supplement brands participate in to ensure that their products are of the highest quality.

Mission-Driven Companies

Finally, we found that the best immunity booster supplements often come from brands with a mission. These companies don’t just say they care about the environment and people. They show it through their policies and actions.

We looked for brands that used sustainable packaging, donated to charity, and had a commitment to social responsibility. We also gave preference to brands that were transparent about their manufacturing processes and had a commitment to excellence.

FAQ

What Are Dietary Supplements?

Supplements are things you take to improve your health and help you get the essential nutrients that you need. People take supplements for various reasons, including to:

Boost immune health

Support the development of healthy immune cells

Ensure they get essential nutrients and vitamins (e.g., vitamin C, vitamin D)

Help ward off respiratory tract infections

Help prevent certain infections

Help with inflammation (e.g., turmeric)

Improve sleep

There is a broad range of supplements that offer different benefits. For example, one may target respiratory tract infections, while another may act as vitamin C or vitamin D supplementation. Some are explicitly known for their immune-enhancing properties, while others are known to help with managing stress.

Do Supplements Boost Immunity?

Yes, if you take the right kind. When it comes to immunity, there are two types of supplements: those that may help support immunity and those that make big claims but don’t have any scientific backing.

Some supplements may help support your immune response by providing nutrients essential for immune system function. For example, vitamin C is a well-known immune booster. It’s a water-soluble vitamin found in citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits. Vitamin C is also available in supplement form.

Other supplements, such as turmeric and garlic, have been traditionally used to help fight off colds and other respiratory infections and reduce symptoms. These supplements are thought to work by stimulating the immune system. Some may even help with wound healing and have antiviral effects.

Keep in mind that there is no scientific evidence that any supplement can prevent or cure any disease, including the common cold or flu. Supplements can only give your immune system the tools to fight off infection and shorten the duration of time that you feel under the weather.

All of the products on this list contain scientifically proven immunity booster supplements that are effective in helping you stay healthy.

Can I Take Immune Boosting Supplements Forever?

Yes, you can take most immunity-boosting supplements indefinitely. However, it’s always best to speak with your doctor before starting any supplement, especially if you have a medical condition or take medications.

Some supplements may interact with medications or have side effects, so it’s best to err on the side of caution. For example, if you take a blood thinner, you should avoid supplements that contain garlic or ginseng, as these can increase the risk of bleeding.

It’s also important to remember that taking supplements is not a substitute for other health measures, such as washing your hands, getting enough sleep, physical activity, and eating a healthy diet. These measures are all essential for maintaining a strong immune defense system.

Finally, keep in mind the importance of not taking more supplements than directed. Some vitamins are fat-soluble, like vitamin E, A, D, and K. This means that they can build up in your body and become toxic if you take too much. As long as you follow the recommended dosage on the product label and don’t “double-dip” with other supplements simultaneously, you should be fine.

Are Immunity Boosting Supplements All Natural?

Most supplements supporting a healthy immune system are all-natural and derived from plants, herbs, and fruits. However, some synthetic supplements on the market may also help support immunity. For example, vitamin C is often synthetic, as it’s challenging to get the required amount from diet alone.

If you’re looking for an all-natural supplement, read the label carefully. It should list all ingredients and indicate whether the product is all-natural.

Most of the products on our list follow a model of only using all-natural ingredients, so you can be sure that you’re getting a product that doesn’t contain any synthetic fillers or ingredients.

What Are the Side Effects of Immune Boosting Supplements?

Most people don’t need to worry about side effects when taking supplements for immune health, as long as they follow the recommended dosage on the product label. However, you may experience side effects, such as:

Liver toxicity (from too much vitamin A)

Jitters, anxiety, insomnia (from supplements containing caffeine)

Upset stomach (if taken on an empty stomach)

It’s always best to speak with your doctor before starting any supplement, especially if you have a medical condition or take medications.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!