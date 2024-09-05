Your account
10 Comfy Slippers That Will Keep Your Toes Nice and Toasty All Fall and Winter

By
fall slippers
Getty Images

When it comes to the chilly, cold days of fall, you must have a pair of slippers that will keep your piggies feeling nice and toasty regardless. Whether you’re into platform or fuzzy styles, there is a fall-ready slipper style that has you covered!

From sleek styles to decadent options, there is a fall-appropriate slipper that will make you feel prepared for the chills. Read on to see our picks!

1. Comfy Cozy: These HomeTop moccasin slippers are easy to slip on and off — just $25!

2. Height Defiance: These Dream Pairs platform slippers are so fashion-forward and simple — just $40!

3. Prints, Please: We love these Amazon Essentials cozy slipper because they have the cutest leopard print — just $23!

4. Soft and Darling: These EverFoams slippers have a soft, curly fur that will become your new favorites — was $26, now just $20!

5. Cloud Synergy: This MeMoi slipper has a memory foam sole and are so fashionable — just $32!

6. Comfort First: For those who need a super comfy option, this Rivtalign slipper has you covered — just $90!

7. Quilted Essence: We love this Dearfoams jeysey clog because it has an intricate quilted upper — just $14!

8. Platform Queen: These Joyspun platform clog slippers are fun and snuggly — just $19!

9. Closet Staple: This Ugg scuffette II slipper is water-resistant to make sure your piggies stay nice and toasty no matter what— just $95!

10. Teddy Bear Vibes: This Bogs snowday II slipper has a teddy surface that will capture your heart — was $75, now just $25!

