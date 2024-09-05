Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When it comes to the chilly, cold days of fall, you must have a pair of slippers that will keep your piggies feeling nice and toasty regardless. Whether you’re into platform or fuzzy styles, there is a fall-ready slipper style that has you covered!
From sleek styles to decadent options, there is a fall-appropriate slipper that will make you feel prepared for the chills. Read on to see our picks!
1. Comfy Cozy: These HomeTop moccasin slippers are easy to slip on and off — just $25!
2. Height Defiance: These Dream Pairs platform slippers are so fashion-forward and simple — just $40!
3. Prints, Please: We love these Amazon Essentials cozy slipper because they have the cutest leopard print — just $23!
4. Soft and Darling: These EverFoams slippers have a soft, curly fur that will become your new favorites — was $26, now just $20!
5. Cloud Synergy: This MeMoi slipper has a memory foam sole and are so fashionable — just $32!
6. Comfort First: For those who need a super comfy option, this Rivtalign slipper has you covered — just $90!
7. Quilted Essence: We love this Dearfoams jeysey clog because it has an intricate quilted upper — just $14!
8. Platform Queen: These Joyspun platform clog slippers are fun and snuggly — just $19!
9. Closet Staple: This Ugg scuffette II slipper is water-resistant to make sure your piggies stay nice and toasty no matter what— just $95!
10. Teddy Bear Vibes: This Bogs snowday II slipper has a teddy surface that will capture your heart — was $75, now just $25!