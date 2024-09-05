Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to the chilly, cold days of fall, you must have a pair of slippers that will keep your piggies feeling nice and toasty regardless. Whether you’re into platform or fuzzy styles, there is a fall-ready slipper style that has you covered!

Related: 21 Fashionable Fall Boots on Amazon to Kick Off the Season in Style It’s time to start fall on a stylish note, and what says “fall style” more than a fashionable pair of boots? There are so many different kinds to choose from — knee-high, lace-up, style-forward and even rainproof styles for those gloomy grey days. We really love ’em all… so much so, in fact, we’ve chosen […]

From sleek styles to decadent options, there is a fall-appropriate slipper that will make you feel prepared for the chills. Read on to see our picks!

1. Comfy Cozy: These HomeTop moccasin slippers are easy to slip on and off — just $25!

2. Height Defiance: These Dream Pairs platform slippers are so fashion-forward and simple — just $40!

3. Prints, Please: We love these Amazon Essentials cozy slipper because they have the cutest leopard print — just $23!

4. Soft and Darling: These EverFoams slippers have a soft, curly fur that will become your new favorites — was $26, now just $20!

5. Cloud Synergy: This MeMoi slipper has a memory foam sole and are so fashionable — just $32!

Related: These Soft Amazon Bestselling Slippers Are 40% Off Now Now that we’re shifting gear into fall and preparing for winter, it’s time to talk about slippers. This show type can make being home — or leaving it for that matter — a harder process in the mornings. Do you need a new pair to add to your repertoire? We found a comfy, sleek pair […]

6. Comfort First: For those who need a super comfy option, this Rivtalign slipper has you covered — just $90!

7. Quilted Essence: We love this Dearfoams jeysey clog because it has an intricate quilted upper — just $14!

8. Platform Queen: These Joyspun platform clog slippers are fun and snuggly — just $19!

9. Closet Staple: This Ugg scuffette II slipper is water-resistant to make sure your piggies stay nice and toasty no matter what— just $95!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

10. Teddy Bear Vibes: This Bogs snowday II slipper has a teddy surface that will capture your heart — was $75, now just $25!