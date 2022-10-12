Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Okay, we’re about to share a controversial consumer opinion: Why is it that shopping for smaller items can bring Us more joy than the big ticket purchases? Perhaps it’s because we can buy more and wind up spending less — which definitely minimizes any guilt associated with a mini shopping spree!

If you’re looking for that type of a thrill and working with a budget, you’ve come to the right place. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has a slew of seriously affordable items, and we’re bringing you our top 10 favorites that are all $10 or less. Shop below!

Doubgood Gold Beaded Bracelet Set

This stack of bracelets is available in 14K gold-plated or white gold-plated color options and includes four pieces, one of which is a personalized initial! This set is the most fabulous little treat for yourself — but will also make an excellent stocking stuffer for the holidays!

Was $14 On Sale: $10 You Save 29% See it!

Oak Leathers Slim Front Pocket RFID Card Wallet

This compact little wallet is made from 100% genuine leather, which you don’t come by often at this low price point! It may not fit much, but it’s the ideal size to stash into smaller purses, plus it’s equipped with RFID blocking so your personal information is safe and secure.

Was $14 On Sale: $8 You Save 43% See it!

BONITTER Evil Eye Bracelet Pack

Snag an assortment of different evil eye charm bracelets plus other trendy symbols with this adorable set! How cute would these be as friendship bracelets? Hello, gifting jackpot!

Was $15 On Sale: $7 You Save 53% See it!

Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers

Give your hair major lift and volume with these rollers! The set comes with three large rollers and three medium-sized rollers which can be used in various ways. They’re especially useful if you have longer bangs and want to create the perfect curtain look!

Was $12 On Sale: $8 You Save 33% See it!

innisfree Green Tea Hydrating Cleansing Foam

The green tea infused into this gentle cleanser helps to deliver hydration to the skin so you’re not left with uncomfortable dryness. The formula is super gentle too, so it won’t make your skin feel irritated and create unwanted redness!

Was $10 On Sale: $7 You Save 30% See it!

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

As far as drugstore bronzers go, this one is a holy grail product! The smooth, buttery feel of the powder creates a seamless and natural-looking sun-kissed glow that blends beautifully. No cakey texture here!

Was $16 On Sale: $9 You Save 44% See it!

Physicians Formula Skin Booster Vitamin Shot

Brighten up your complexion with this concentrated vitamin C serum! Shoppers report their skin appeared far less dull after using the serum for just a few days — it may even help make dark spots less visible.

Was $14 On Sale: $8 You Save 43% See it!

Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Stretch Thong Panties

When we aren’t concerned with wearing lacy underwear, we stick to simpler styles like this iconic cotton thong! It’s incredibly comfortable and comes in a variety of color options — according to reviewers, they can last a long time. Bang for your buck!

Was $14 On Sale: $9 You Save 36% See it!

Popular Handicrafts Mandala Bohemian Large Tapestry

This fun print tapestry can brighten up any space! There are various colors and prints to choose from, including this fun tie-dye version. This is made for the boho-chic bestie in your life!

Was $12 On Sale: $8 You Save 33% See it!

Vont Starry Fairy Lights

Whenever you want to make a room feel warm and cozy, just add some twinkly fairy lights! This particular string is a whopping 66-feet long and lights up via a USB power adapter, which is great because you don’t have to worry about a battery pack running out of juice.

Was $13 On Sale: $7 You Save 46% See it!

