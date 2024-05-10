Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you have red bumps on your skin that you can’t seem to get rid of, I feel your pain. I’ve had little bumps on the backs of my arms, around my jawbone and on my thighs ever since I was a little kid. But believe it or not, this skin nuisance is very common; according to the Cleveland Clinic, 50 to 80% of teenagers and 40% of adults will develop it at some point during their lifetimes. We’re not alone!

The bumps don’t hurt, but as you know, the redness is irritating — pun intended! While the prominence comes and goes naturally, there are best practices to manage these rough patches. One of my tricks is to use a moisturizer specifically formulated for issues like KP.

If you type “bumpy skin moisturizer” into Google, however, you’ll realize the skincare labyrinth of the internet is a whole different beast. So you don’t have to sift through, I gathered ten of the best red and bumpy skin lotions, creams and treatments that’ll help smooth and retexturize rough skin. Many are tested by yours truly! And with summer around the corner, I can’t think of a better time for smooth, glowy skin.

Remedy for Body Bumps

This body lotion, developed by Tik Tok-famous dermatologist Dr. Shah, just launched and sold out in 36 hours. 100% of users reported improvements in KP!

Get the Remedy for Body Bumps All-in-One Treatment for $28 at Remedy Skin!

Paula’s Choice Weightless Body Treatment

If you’re looking for a double-duty treatment that exfoliates while it hydrates, meet your new favorite 2% BHA (salicylic acid) product.

Get the Paula’s Choice Weightless Body Treatment for $29 on Amazon!

CeraVe SA Cream for Rough and Bumpy Skin

CeraVe is a trusted tried-and-true brand anyway, but this moisturizing cream has over 20,000 happy reviewers singing its praises…they’re right!

Get the CeraVe SA Cream for Rough and Bumpy Skin for $22 (originally $26) on Amazon!

AmLactin Daily Moisturizing Lotion

12% lactic acid is a high concentration, exactly what dry, bumpy skin needs! The non-greasy and ultra-lightweight formula will restore your skin’s radiance stat.

Get the AmLactin Daily Moisturizing Lotion for $14 (originally $16) on Amazon!

Versed Retinol Body Lotion

We hear about retinol in anti-aging face creams, but did you know it can prevent breakouts and red patches, too? This body cream one treats roughness while firming.

Get the Versed Retinol Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter and Squalane for $17 (originally $19) on Amazon!

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant

You won’t find a more crowd-loved exfoliant than this one! The liquid exfoliant treats breakouts, blackheads, clogged pores and dullness.

Get the Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Skin Perfecting Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant for $35 on Amazon!

AirroYE KP Bump Eraser and Hydrating Cream

Two for one! This set includes a “bump eraser” and a hydrating cream which, when used together, prove to be a dynamic duo.

Get the AirroYE KP Bump Eraser and Hydrating Cream for $13 on Amazon!

First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion

Ingredients like lactic acid, urea, colloidal oatmeal and ceramides successfully target those pesky bumps, all without the use of mineral oils, parabens or other chemicals.

Get the First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion for $25 (originally $28) on Amazon!

Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter with Hyaluronic Acid

You’ll feel like you’re in Bali when you apply this body butter! The paradise-scented cream smells of coconut milk, musk, jasmine and vanilla.

Get the Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter with Hyaluronic Acid for $29 (originally $36) on Amazon!

Bliss Skin Smoothing Body Butter

In just ten days, this retexturizing lotion reduced the look of keratosis pilaris for 85% of users. Imagine if you use it longer!

Get the Bliss Skin Smoothing Body Butter for $11 on Amazon!