If you haven’t heard of skinimalism, it’s exactly what it sounds like! Gone are the days when the “best” makeup and skincare routines are the twelve-step ones. We’re going back to the basics in the best way possible, freeing ourselves from the financial, environmental and logistical (and emotional) burdens of having so…many…products!
Skinimalism is typically carried out by using fewer products altogether, which can also mean using multipurpose products. To be clear, we are not advocating for the skincare equivalent of a men’s 5-in-1! When it comes to facial skincare, we only really need four products (ultra-high quality, of course); as long as we have a good cleanser, moisturizer, sunscreen and maybe a serum, we’re set!
It’s much better for your skin, pocketbook, bathroom cabinet and environmental footprint to use four multipurpose products rather than a bunch of low-quality specialty ones. So if you’re ready to level up — or pair down — your skincare routine, read on! Pick one from each category and consider your skincare routine done!
Best Cleansers
Our Absolute Favorite: What could possibly be more nourishing than a cleansing balm? This gentle formula deep cleanses the skin while removing makeup, hydrating and smoothing. Enzymes from passion fruit, guava leaf and papaya leaf make it ultra-powerful!
- Fig.1 Micellar Oil Cleanser — originally $22, now $20!
- Omorovicza Budapest Cleansing Foam — $88!
- Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser for Sensitive Skin — originally $15, now $12!
- Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm — $68!
- Youth to the People Superfood Facial Cleanser — $39!
Best Serums
Our Absolute Favorite: Serums are important in providing a concentrated dose of antioxidants. This “facelift in a bottle” is clinically proven to tighten and lift facial sagging, depuff the under eyes, reduce fine lines and more. It’s an all-in-one elasticity-boosting formula!
- L’Oreal Paris Bright Reveal 12% Niacinamide — $23!
- Filorga Global Repair Advanced Elixir — $23!
- Burt’s Bees Hyaluronic Acid Serum — originally $22, now $18!
- Nakery Beauty Rapid Lift Multi-Peptide Serum — $44!
- MAKE Beauty Lactic Acid + Vitamin C Serum — $34!
Best Moisturizers
Our Absolute Favorite: It’s all science! The reverse water-in-oil emulsion hydrates skin and visibly brightens. As one reviewer said, “This product is unlike anything I’ve used before! The reverse emulsion has changed my skin and I’m never looking back!!”
- Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer — originally $27, now $18!
- Asterwood Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer — $15!
- Exo Skin Simple Face Perfection Moisturizer — $149!
- Monastery Made Universal Balm — $48!
- Instanatural Vitamin C Moisturizer Face Moisturizing Cream — $22!
- Naturopathica Calendula Essential Hydrating Cream — $73!
Best Sunscreens
Our Absolute Favorite: If you’ve been looking for a sunscreen that doesn’t feel like a sunscreen, meet your new favorite SPF 50+. These hydration drops are skincare-forward, meaning they go beyond sun protection and offer serious hydration. No white cast, just radiance!
- Biore UV Aqua Rich SPF 50+ Moisturizing Sunscreen — originally $16, now $15!
- EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen Oil Free — $41!
- Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Face Lotion — originally $15, now $13!
- Thrive Natural Care Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30 — $30!