Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you haven’t heard of skinimalism, it’s exactly what it sounds like! Gone are the days when the “best” makeup and skincare routines are the twelve-step ones. We’re going back to the basics in the best way possible, freeing ourselves from the financial, environmental and logistical (and emotional) burdens of having so…many…products!

Skinimalism is typically carried out by using fewer products altogether, which can also mean using multipurpose products. To be clear, we are not advocating for the skincare equivalent of a men’s 5-in-1! When it comes to facial skincare, we only really need four products (ultra-high quality, of course); as long as we have a good cleanser, moisturizer, sunscreen and maybe a serum, we’re set!

It’s much better for your skin, pocketbook, bathroom cabinet and environmental footprint to use four multipurpose products rather than a bunch of low-quality specialty ones. So if you’re ready to level up — or pair down — your skincare routine, read on! Pick one from each category and consider your skincare routine done!

Best Cleansers

Our Absolute Favorite: What could possibly be more nourishing than a cleansing balm? This gentle formula deep cleanses the skin while removing makeup, hydrating and smoothing. Enzymes from passion fruit, guava leaf and papaya leaf make it ultra-powerful!

Best Serums

Our Absolute Favorite: Serums are important in providing a concentrated dose of antioxidants. This “facelift in a bottle” is clinically proven to tighten and lift facial sagging, depuff the under eyes, reduce fine lines and more. It’s an all-in-one elasticity-boosting formula!

Related: Reviewers and I Have 'Finally Found the Perfect Jogger' — It Doubles a Dress Pant If you’ve ever typed “comfy joggers” into the Google search bar, you know that calling it a labyrinth is an understatement — every jogger is marketed as being stretchy and comfortable! It’s no wonder we’ve all had so many failed attempts at securing the perfect jogger. Does it even exist? Last week, we might not […]

Best Moisturizers

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s all science! The reverse water-in-oil emulsion hydrates skin and visibly brightens. As one reviewer said, “This product is unlike anything I’ve used before! The reverse emulsion has changed my skin and I’m never looking back!!”

Best Sunscreens

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’ve been looking for a sunscreen that doesn’t feel like a sunscreen, meet your new favorite SPF 50+. These hydration drops are skincare-forward, meaning they go beyond sun protection and offer serious hydration. No white cast, just radiance!