Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you ever catch yourself looking up ways to look younger without Botox, you’re not alone — just check Google Trends. Everyone seems to be searching for the fountain of youth that isn’t hundreds (or thousands) of dollars per treatment. The great thing about living in the year 2024 though is that there are plenty of ways to maintain a youthful glow sustainably, healthily and affordably.
But one simple scan through the skincare aisle makes it obvious that anti-aging products make some wild claims; it can be difficult to decipher legitimate from illegitimate. It all comes down to the ingredients and concentrations — ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, ceramides and retinol are known to smooth, plump and hydrate, exactly what you want to appear younger!
So if you’re tired of sifting through products aimlessly, trying to find one that actually works, check out some of our absolute favorite anti-aging creams and serums. You’ll look and feel like you did in your post-grad years. Oh, and one more powerful youthfulness hack: smile!
Serums
Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t take our word for it…just trust the more than 33,000 people who give this serum five stars! The formula firms and deeply hydrates all skin types, even sensitive skin. In just one week, users note plumper, younger-looking skin!
- Vitabrid C12 Dual Drop Serum — originally $62, now $47!
- Eight Saints Vitamin C Serum — originally $48, now $38!
- La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum — $30!
- TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum — $20!
- CeraVe Anti-Aging Retinol Serum — originally $25, now $14!
- Eclat Glow Up Vitamin C Serum — $10!
- No 7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum — $15!
- Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Concentrated Face Oil — originally $41, now $26!
- Eva Naturals Collagen Peptide Serum — $15!
Creams
Our Absolute Favorite: If you want a cream that reduces skin sagging around your neck and improves elasticity, meet your new favorite tightening cream! This formula uses Cupuacu butter, Matribust, caffeine and hyaluronic acid to target crepey skin.
- InstaNatural Vitamin C Moisturizer — $22!
- L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Line-Plumping Water Cream — $28!
- Eight Saints Up The Anti Night Cream — $34!
- Fiéra 24-Hour Rejuvenating Face Cream — $33!
- Fré Skincare Face Cream Moisturizer — $44!
- CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream —originally $22, now $15!
- SimplyVital Face Moisturizer Collagen Cream — $23!
- EnaSkin Retinol Cream for Wrinkles — $20!
- Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Daily Facial Moisturizer — originally $31, now $20!