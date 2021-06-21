11 Best Prime Day Travel and Vacation Essentials Deals — Up to $170 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s officially time to go on vacation! We all deserve a break from our day-to-day lives, and Prime Day means it’s easier than ever to stock up on trip essentials.

Whether you need new additions to your tech collection or hold-everything bags to take on your getaway, we’ve rounded up 11 fabulous finds below. Some of these items are rare gems — for example, you can score up to $170 off a pair of Bose headphones! These are some of the best deals that you’ll be able to snag this year, so start prepping for the trip of a lifetime below!

1. This Organizational Toiletry Bag

You can stow all of your beauty must-haves in this wildly affordable bag!

Get the Buruis Extra Large Capacity Hanging Toiletry Bag (originally $24) on sale for just $19 during Amazon Prime Day!

2. This Luggage Bag Set

This set includes a bag for your shoes, bathing suit and much more. We love a one-stop shop!

Get the Bag-all Women’s Women’s Weekend Getaway Set (originally $69) on sale for just $55 during Amazon Prime Day!

3. These Pro-Quality Headphones

If you want to fully zone out on a flight, these headphones are the ultimate option!

Get the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (originally $399) on sale for just $229 during Amazon Prime Day!

4. This Picture-Snapping Stabilizer

Snap amazing pictures (even if you can’t find someone to take them for you) with this innovative selfie stick!

Get the DJI OM 4 – Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer (originally $149) on sale for just $119 during Amazon Prime Day!

5. This Travel Tumbler

This tumbler is the ideal compact size for travel, and it can keep drinks hot or cold for hours on end!

Get the S’well Stainless Steel Traveler-12 Fl Oz (originally $30) on sale for just $19 during Amazon Prime Day!

6. These Life-Changing Wireless Headphones

These headphones changed the game — period. This specific pair includes two different settings — a noise-canceling option and a transparent mode that still lets you hear what’s going on around you!

Get the Apple AirPods Pro (originally $249) on sale for just $190 during Amazon Prime Day!

7. This Sleek Carry-On Bag

Traveling with this suitcase will make the process of “getting there” that much more comfortable and convenient!

Get the Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Lightweight Expandable Upright Luggage (originally $140) on sale for just $84 during Amazon Prime Day!

8. This Charging Backpack

This backpack comes with a charging port, which guarantees that your phone is always juiced up and ready to go!

Get the Ytonet Laptop Travel Backpack for 15.6 Inch Laptop with RFID Pocket USB Charging Port (originally $40) on sale for just $21 during Amazon Prime Day!

9. This Travel Bottle Set

Take all of your favorite beauty products with you by picking up these reusable bottles!

Get the Teapile Silicone Travel Bottles Set (originally $16) on sale for just $10 during Amazon Prime Day!

10. This Compact Travel Wallet

This wallet will keep all of your travel essentials in one place, plus it offers RFID protection so that your info remains safe and sound!

Get the Zoppen Multi-purpose RFID Blocking Travel Passport Wallet (originally $14) on sale for just $11 during Amazon Prime Day!

11. This Travel Manicure Set

Keep your nails and toes in check while traveling with this set!

Get the ZIZZON Professional Nail Care Kit Manicure Grooming Set (originally $10) on sale for just $8 during Amazon Prime Day!

