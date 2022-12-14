11 Hilarious Holiday Cards to Send Out This Season — All on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

We’re spreading cheer to everyone in our lives this year in the form of holiday cards! Sure, we’re living in a digital world — but this is an old school tradition that simply never goes out of style!

While there are tons of beautiful, ornate cards on the market with traditional imagery, we want to shake things up. Why not send a hilarious or “punny” card instead? It’s the perfect plan! Whether you want to go for a more sarcastic style or an LOL-worthy graphic card, we’ve found plenty of options on Amazon that will ship fast. Check them out below!

CENTRAL 23 20-Pack of Christmas Cards

$22.00 See it!

Easykart Funny Christmas Cards 24 Pack with Gold Foil

$10.00 See it!

NobleWorks – Cartoon Christmas Note Card with Envelope

$6.00 See it!

Modern Wit 8 Pack Funny Christmas Cards Boxed With Envelopes

$23.00 See it!

Hallmark Paper Wonder Elf Displayable Pop Up Christmas Card with Sound

Was $10 On Sale: $8 You Save 20% See it!

Stonehouse Collection 18 Pack Christmas Cards Boxed with Envelopes

$15.00 See it!

Hallmark Shoebox Pack of 2 The Office Funny Christmas Cards

$8.00 See it!

WLWLG Funny Christmas Card

$8.00 See it!

Allynn’s 20 Pack Funny Dog Christmas Cards

Was $22 On Sale: $20 You Save 9% See it!

Ogeby Funny Christmas Workout Card

$8.00 See it!

NobleWorks Pack of 12 Christmas Greeting Cards with Envelopes

$19.00 See it!

Haven’t scored what you’re shopping for? Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!