Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes time to revamp or elevate an outfit you already own, all you need to do is add a few fun accessories! Be it a pair of earrings, a purse or something as simple as a ring, the right accessories can make all the difference. The best place to shop for them right now is at Nordstrom!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is always epic, but this year, it’s bringing the heat in a major way. These deals start at just $8 — seriously, you can save up to 70% off! If anything from our current wish list below catches your eye, scoop it up before it sells out!

These Sparkly Gold Hoops

These hoops are adorned with tiny crystals for a glamorous effect!

Get the Pavé Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings (originally $39) on sale for $25 at Nordstrom!

This Sleek Card Wallet

When you don’t want to carry around a massive wallet, this piece is the ideal size to fit in any handbag!

Get the Marc Jacobs The Simple Top Zip Leather Wallet (originally $120) on sale for $75 at Nordstrom!

This Chic Wide Belt

If you like wearing loose dresses or oversized tees, this is the belt to throw on. It will accentuate the waist and create a fabulous silhouette!

Get the Mara Wide Faux Leather Belt (originally $59) on sale for $39 at Nordstrom!

This Compact Crossbody Purse

The size of this bag is made for storing everything you need on a busy day or fun night out!

Get the Madewell The Transport Camera Bag (originally $128) on sale for $85 at Nordstrom!

This Gorgeous Stacking Ring

This is the perfect everyday ring you can wear to add a touch of sparkle!

Get the Baublebar Eternity Band Ring (originally $48) on sale for $33 at Nordstrom!

These Oversized Sunnies

Wear these shades whenever you want your inner diva shine through!

Get the Quay Australia It’s My Way 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses (originally $55) on sale for $37 at Nordstrom!

This Print Satin Scarf

This adorable little scarf can be worn in so many ways — but our favorite is as a strapless tie-back top!

Get the BP. Satin Bandana (originally $15) on sale for $8 at Nordstrom!

This Beachy Kimono

You can use this kimono as a beach cover-up or lightweight layer over any outfit!

Get the Treasure & Bond Lace Trim Ruana (originally $49) on sale for $37 at Nordstrom!

This Boho Hat

Team this hat with your favorite boho dress and some strappy sandals for the ultimate carefree aesthetic!

Get the BP. Boater Hat (originally $35) on sale for $25 at Nordstrom!

This Luxe Cashmere Scarf

Whenever we see a deal on cashmere as good as this, we can’t pass it up!

Get the Nordstrom Wool & Cashmere Colorblock Scarf (originally $149) on sale for $45 at Nordstrom!

This Sporty Duffle Bag

This tote is a solid gym bag, and it’s large enough to pack for a weekend getaway or use as your carry-on!

Get the Zella Neoprene Travel Tote (originally $79) on sale for $50 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the deals happening during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!