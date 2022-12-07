Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you’re shopping for last-minute gifts or need a little something extra to complete a stocking, holiday ornaments are the perfect idea! More specifically, we’re talking ornaments inspired by this year that can be cherished for years to come.

There are so many different 2022 ornaments out there. Some celebrate major milestones which happened over the past 12 months, while others are more general. You can also find super funny ones if that’s the vibe you’re going for! We only selected the best ornaments to shop, and found a few pretty incredible deals in the process. Scroll on the discover our top picks!

Georg Jensen 2022 Mobile Angel Ornament

This beautiful gold angel ornament comes with two different ribbons to commemorate this year’s holiday!

$59.00 See it!

LENOX 2022 Our 1st Christmas Ornament

For couples who got married this year, they can remember their first official holiday together with this ornament!

$80.00 See it!

SWAROVSKI 2022 Annual Edition Angel Holiday Ball Ornament

We adore how elaborate and beautiful this ornament is — the perfect keepsake for anyone on your shopping list!

Was $110 On Sale: $83 You Save 25% See it!

SWAROVSKI 2022 Annual Festive Ornament

Every year, Swarovski releases a new version of their iconic snowflake ornament — and this year’s is oh-so-stunning!

Was $85 On Sale: $64 You Save 25% See it!

Mud Pie Baby’s 1st Christmas 2022 Ornament

This classic Christmas ornament is as timeless as they come!

$20.00 See it!

LENOX 2022 Engagement Ring Ornament

If anyone you know got engaged this year, this ornament will make them feel special all over again!

Was $50 On Sale: $17 You Save 66% See it!

Ccjmyll 2022 Our First Christmas as Mr and Mrs Ornament

This is another great gift to give to a newlywed couple!

$9.00 See it!

EOMEOH My Very First Christmas Baby Photo Frame Ornament

We love that this ornament has a frame — the perfect holiday keepsake.

Was $12 On Sale: $10 You Save 17% See it!

WPETCEE Dog Picture Frame Christmas Ornament

Doggy parents will love having their furry friend displayed on the tree!

$10.00 See it!

Hallmark New Home Christmas Ornament 2022

If you know anyone who just moved into a new home, they’re bound to appreciate this as a gift!

$13.00 See it!

Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Frame Ornament 2022

Throw in any photo you want to this sweet and sentimental frame.

$16.00 See it!

Laeto Leto The Year We Couldn’t Afford Gas Ornament

The gas situation this past year may have been a struggle, but we can laugh about it now and in the future with this ornament!

$13.00 See it!

Soul Décor 2022 Recap Christmas Ornament

Recap and commemorate everything that happened this year with this ornament!

$11.00 See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!