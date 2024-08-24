Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Although we’re just getting acquainted with the heat of summer, it’s time to turn our attention to fall and winter fashion. From coats to jeans, having a versatile set of clothing that you can wear for anything is essential. What’s more, opting for sleek turtlenecks can help you look seamless and put together.
From oversized designs to mesh vibes, there is a chic turtleneck that will keep you comfy all fall and winter. We rounded up 13 chic turtlenecks that are perfect for cold weather days — read on to see our picks!
1. Lightly Chic: This Qaffier turtleneck is lightweight for an easy option— just $13!
2. Oversized Essence: This Lillusory turtleneck sweater pairs perfectly with trousers and jeans — was $60, now just $35!
3. Knitted Elegance: We love this Langwyqu cable knit turtleneck sweater because it’s so thick and warm— just $40!
4. Closet Staple: This Anrabess turtleneck has a waffle knit and has zipper sides for extra ventilation and flair — just $33!
5. ’70s-Inspiration: This Zesica turtleneck evokes feelings of the ’70s thanks to its lantern sleeve design — was $60, now just $40!
6. Beatnik Chick: We can’t get over this Amazon Essentials turtleneck because of its beautiful draping and — was $20, now just $17!
7. Slouchy Queen: This Prettygarden turtleneck sweater is so slouchy and billowing, and we’re sure it’ll keep you warm on the coldest days — just $33!
8. Dainty Energy: Aren’t the sleeve buttons on this Scoop turtleneck sweater to die for? This option works for the office or days out with the girls — just $15!
9. Sleeveless Wonder: This Scoop turtleneck sweater shell is the perfect layering piece to add to your wardrobe — just $19!
10. Edgy Girl: For the girl that likes her clothing to fit to her body, this SKIMS turtleneck top is right up your alley — just $56!
11. She Means Business: This Lauren Ralph Lauren turtleneck top has a chunky neckline that will help you make a bold statement — just $70!
12. Antebellum Chic: This CeCe turtleneck top has gathered sleeves for dimension and fun — just $69!
13. Prints, Please: If you love interesting prints, you’ll love this AFRM turtleneck top — just $38!