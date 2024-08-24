Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re just getting acquainted with the heat of summer, it’s time to turn our attention to fall and winter fashion. From coats to jeans, having a versatile set of clothing that you can wear for anything is essential. What’s more, opting for sleek turtlenecks can help you look seamless and put together.

Related: 10 Chic Tops That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather We are now nine days away from the official first day of spring, and that means it’s time to pivot your wardrobe. If you prefer flouncy, sheer tops or off-the-shoulder iterations, now is the time to let those pieces shine! Additionally, finding a comfy top that can transition into the season could be the key […]

From oversized designs to mesh vibes, there is a chic turtleneck that will keep you comfy all fall and winter. We rounded up 13 chic turtlenecks that are perfect for cold weather days — read on to see our picks!

1. Lightly Chic: This Qaffier turtleneck is lightweight for an easy option— just $13!

2. Oversized Essence: This Lillusory turtleneck sweater pairs perfectly with trousers and jeans — was $60, now just $35!

3. Knitted Elegance: We love this Langwyqu cable knit turtleneck sweater because it’s so thick and warm— just $40!

4. Closet Staple: This Anrabess turtleneck has a waffle knit and has zipper sides for extra ventilation and flair — just $33!

5. ’70s-Inspiration: This Zesica turtleneck evokes feelings of the ’70s thanks to its lantern sleeve design — was $60, now just $40!

6. Beatnik Chick: We can’t get over this Amazon Essentials turtleneck because of its beautiful draping and — was $20, now just $17!

Related: You'll Want to Rock These Summer Vests all Fall Every summer, there’s a new it-product that many of our favorite celebrities and influencers crown as king. From Bermuda shorts to vintage-inspired sunglasses, we can’t get enough of the new styles that have picked up steam. When it comes to summer style, lightweight vests are a top contender for the style of the summer. Perfect […]

7. Slouchy Queen: This Prettygarden turtleneck sweater is so slouchy and billowing, and we’re sure it’ll keep you warm on the coldest days — just $33!

8. Dainty Energy: Aren’t the sleeve buttons on this Scoop turtleneck sweater to die for? This option works for the office or days out with the girls — just $15!

9. Sleeveless Wonder: This Scoop turtleneck sweater shell is the perfect layering piece to add to your wardrobe — just $19!

10. Edgy Girl: For the girl that likes her clothing to fit to her body, this SKIMS turtleneck top is right up your alley — just $56!

11. She Means Business: This Lauren Ralph Lauren turtleneck top has a chunky neckline that will help you make a bold statement — just $70!

12. Antebellum Chic: This CeCe turtleneck top has gathered sleeves for dimension and fun — just $69!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Prints, Please: If you love interesting prints, you’ll love this AFRM turtleneck top — just $38!