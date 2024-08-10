Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to getting dressed, it’s important to have a series of pieces that help you feel put together and chic. One way to do it is to invest in a set of closet staple fashion finds that you can, no matter the season or trend.

From sleek matching sets to flowy dresses, there is a timeless, classic fashion piece you should have in your closet that will elevate your attire. We rounded up 13 closet staple fashion finds that every girl should have in their closet — read on to see our picks!

1. Clean and Pristine: This Hotouch button down shirt is perfect for days in the office or laid-back days out and about in the city — was $38, now just $19!

2. Easy, Breezy: These Anrabess linen shorts are so comfortable and airy — just $33!

3. Denim on Denim: Having a classic pair of jeans in your rotation is essential. These Lee Women’s Legendary Mid Rise Flare Jeans are perfect for anything — was $35, now just $17!

4. Classic Style: This Athmile short sleeve T-shirt pairs well with everything already in your closet — just $15!

5. Body Hugging: We love this Memoriesea midi dress because of its decadent ruching and supply silhouette — just $32!

6. Covered Up: Fall is right around the corner and it’s time to restock on cozy fashion. This Dokotoo shacket will keep you nice and toasty — was $40, now just $32!

7. Ladies Who Lunch: This Grace Karin midi skirt has pleats for extra volume and dimension — was $35, now just $24!

8. On Trend: The lingerie outside is still on trend, and this The Drop midi slip dress will help you follow it easily — just $55!

9. Boss and CEO: These Lee flex motion trouser pants are a sophisticated, streamlined option that will help you look put together and stylish — was $43, now just $26!

10. Tweed Essence: This Torary knit cardigan is lightweight and comes in multiple neutral colors — just $43!

11. Pomp and Circumstance: If you need a blazer for the office, this Allegra K blazer has some stretch, and it has you covered — just $43!

12. Flutter, Flutter: This Mitilly maxi dress has flutter sleeves for a fashionable touch — was $46, now just $36!

13. Coordinated Elegance: This Anrabess two-piece outfit is great for running errands or lounging around the house — was $52, now just $40!