Though fall is officially underway, there’s still plenty of time left to find your new fall essentials. Whether you’re heading out with the girls or going on a date, the right pieces can help you handle anything. What’s more, Lulus is the perfect place to shop for edgy, sexy fall fashion finds that will ensure you stay stylish even during the cold months.

From flirty dresses to simple sweaters, Lulus has something for every taste and fashion aesthetic. Nevertheless, we rounded up 13 fashion essentials to shop now at Lulus that will help bolster your fall wardrobe — read on to see our picks!

1. Knitted Elegance: This two-piece sweater dress is so comfy and cozy— just $79!

2. Take The Plunge: This long sleeve mini dress is an effortless, warm option that works for your next date night — just $49!

3. Closet Staple: We love this long sleeve sweater coat. You can wear it around the house on lazy days or out and about while running errands — just $59!

4. Sensually Suede: This suede button-up tie-front midi dress is great for the girl who wants to make a statement without doing “too” much — just $69!

5. Crop It: You can pair this button-up cropped cardigan with jeans or trousers and heels for an easy fall look — just $49!

6. Versatility, Please: For the girl who’s always busy, this jumpsuit is great for formal or informal moments — just $59!

7. Everyday Essential: This long sleeve sweater top is simple and neutral — just $45!

8. Flirty Girl: This mini sweater dress has a frilly skirt that will flow and waver prettily in the fall breeze — just $59!

9. Coordinated Essence: We can’t get over this two-piece sweater dress because it’s edgy but also refined — was $88, now just $70!

10. ’80s-Inspiration: This dolman sleeve sweater top is very ’80s but modern — just $29!

11. Puffed Up: If you love puffer vests, you’ll love this cropped houndstooth puffer vest — just $59!

12. Hot Mama: This satin long sleeve dress is sexy and classic — was $59, now just $47!

13. She Means Business: This midi sweater dress pairs well with heels for an effective office outfit — just $69!