Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although it’s hard to comprehend, it’s almost time for Us to change up our wardrobe for spring — and chances are, you’ve probably already felt the first cool, crisp breeze of cold mornings. From commuting to the office to hanging out with your girls, opting for the most stylish, functional fashion finds can help you look together and help you stay warm.

Related: These 'Rich Mom' Pieces Will Elevate Your Fall Fashion — Starting at Just $12 Here’s a little secret about the Rich Mom aesthetic: you don’t have to be rich or a mom to dress the part. This luxury look embraces the quiet luxury trend. Sophisticated-yet-simple staples reign supreme! And for fall, it’s all about classic layering pieces in warm neutrals and structured silhouettes. Cozy coats, soft sweaters and […]

Whether you’re looking for decadent dresses or billowing outerwear, Walmart has something on sale that will help round out your fall wardrobe. We rounded up 13 fall-ready fashion finds that are on sale now at Walmart and won’t empty your wallet — read on to see our picks!

1. Formal Ready: This Nine.Eight faux wrap plisse midi dress is perfect for weddings or parties — was $25, now just $12!

2. On Trend: This Time and Tru satin midi slip skirt has a fun, funky print that we’re sure you’ll love — was $10, now just $6!

3. She’s a Mogul: We love this Time and Tru linen-blend blazer because it has patch pockets, and it’s so airy — was $23, now just $8!

4. Closet Staple: You can pair this Time and Tru mini double cloth dress with booties or heels for an easy look— was $19, now just $17!

5. Colors on Colors: This Scoop button down has the boldest, brightest striped pattern that is sure to liven up your fall wardrobe rotation — was $24, now just $10!

6. Winter Ready: This Free Assembly quilted vest is so warm and comes with a belt to help accentuate your waist — was $38, now just $20!

Related: 5 Fall Fashion Finds to Fit Every Budget — Literally! Fall is the perfect time to revamp (or reinvent) your wardrobe, with many brands and retailers debuting new pieces to fit right in with the autumnal spirit. Whether you’re heading to the pumpkin patch or just picking up some pumpkin pie at the grocery store, looking good is an easy way to ensure you feel […]

7. Everyday Essential: For the girl who wants a simple top to where everywhere this fall, this Scoop Women’s V-neck top has voluminous sleeves that will help you make a bold statement — was $29, now just $14!

8. Sleek Edge: We can’t get over these Scoop wide leg satin pants because they’re so flowy and elevated — was $24, now just $10!

9.Comfy Cozy: This Lenago cardigan sweater is oversized for a warm, but breezy piece that pairs well with everything in your closet — was $36, now just $13!

10. Patterns, Please: This Pink Queen striped sweater has an oversized fit and features stripes for a uniformed and neutral take — was $40, now just $24!

11. Maxed Out: This Asklazy maxi dress will keep you feeling warm on the coldest days due to its long sleeves — was $66, now just $20!

12. Clean and Pristine: If you like versatile pieces, this Free Assembly belted shirtdress is right up your alley — was $28, now just $10!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Cold Weather-Approved: This Fantaslook flannel shirt has an eye-catching plaid print that will capture your heart — was $60, now just $28!