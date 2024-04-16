Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re up-to-date on contemporary fashion, you know that button-up shirts aren’t just for business meetings — in fact, they can be worn in more ways and for more occasions than we can even count! Yes, you can wear them with dress pants and heels, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Button-ups can be worn open, closed, half-buttoned, tied at the bottom or a combination of the above; they can also worn on their own or as a layer over tank tops and tees. You’ll see people wearing oversized button-ups as beach cover-ups (we love this look!), cardigans and more. They’re particularly versatile during the spring and summer months, so what better time to grab one?

We found 13 of the trendiest, most versatile button-ups that can be dressed up or down in a jiffy. Scroll on to find your newest warm-weather staple layer!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s almost like this Zeagoo top was designed to be a crowd favorite. Grab it in solid or blocked colors — $28!

2. We Also Love: The linen look of this top gives it a boho flair. You’ll be wearing this button-up to the beach every day — $36!

3. We Can’t Forget: No sleeves, no problems! We love the springy color options for this oversized blouse — $36!

4. Tie the Knot: If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. This lightweight top makes the perfect day-to-day cardigan — originally $39, now $28!

5. Classy Gal: More than 10,000 reviewers give this top five stars, one saying the quality is “fantastic” and the corduroy fabric feels “soft and luxurious” — $30!

6. Naughty Nautical: Do navy and white vertical stripes make you think of finance or boats? Either way, you’ll be the most expensive-looking lady around — $27!

7. Color Block: No need to choose a color! This multicolor top has a vintage flair and a boyfriend fit — $36!

8. Simple Sally: Pure cotton makes this elegant-looking top ultra-comfy. Wear it to work, to the beach or even to sleep in — $27!

9. Irregular Hem: Nothing in life is predictable, so the hem of your shirt shouldn’t be, either. Grab this top in vibrant pink or mint green — $23!

10. Summer Ready: This shirt was made to be worn wide open. Try wearing it over jean shorts and a tank — $36!

11. You Mean Business: Ditch the briefcase and grab a beach bag instead. This top comes in endless colors and patterns — $32!

12. Soft and Lightweight: If you’re looking for a shirt with character, look no further. This 100% cotton top is trendy, breezy and chic — $30!

13. Crinkle Texture: No need to iron this top! It has a unique texture that’ll cue a slew of compliments — $33!