Wrap dresses are a sophisticated and classy silhouette that offers plenty of versatility. From days in the office to nights on the town, this dress design is so easy to wear. What’s more, for plus bodies, it can be hard to find options that fit amazingly and won’t make you overheat. But now that we’re almost in summer, we’re here to help!

Whether you’re into floral printed midis or edgy mini styles, there is a wrap dress that will become your new summer essential and won’t break the bank. We rounded up 13 plus-size summer wrap dresses that can transition from day to night — read on to see our picks!

1. Bloom! We love this wrap dress because it’s flowy and has the most adorable floral print — just $44!

2. Cocktail Vibes: This wrap dress has you covered for your company’s next cocktail party or the next wedding you have to attend — was $43, now just $40!

3. Simple and Sweet: This floral wrap dress has a dainty and light air about itself that works for anything — just $17!

4. Elegant Regalia: If you need an elevated option to wear, this V-neck wrap dress is formal ready — just $20!

5. Leafy Realness: This leaf print dress is great for your next vacation due to its flouncy, easy demeanor — just $40!

6. Where’s The Party? We love this ruched wrap dress because it has a short hemline and it comes in neutral colors — just $35!

7. High Low Essence: For those who like drama, this wrap maxi dress has a daring high low design that’s sure to become a compliment magnet — just $55!

8. Faux Real: This faux wrap midi dress has a cute slit up the back that adds a little bit of edge to this darling number — just $75!

9. Neutrally Chic: This wrap dress is minimalistic and has a plunging neckline — just $88!

10. Vacation Ready: If you have a vacation coming up, this faux wrap midi dress has you covered — just $109!

11. Antebellum Energy: This satin wrap gown has sleek long sleeves that’ll up the ante of your vibe — was $150, now just $120!

12. Closet Staple: This faux wrap dress has flutter sleeves and a frilly hem for maximum airiness — just $99!

13. She Means Business: This wrap coat dress will make the perfect strong statement for your next office meeting — just $179!