13 Sale Picks From Anthropologie for the Spring Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
What you find in the sale section isn’t always what was on trend last season! If you know where to look, you can discover plenty of markdowns which feel current — and Anthopologie has tons of freshly discounted duds you’re bound to adore.
With that in mind, we picked out our absolute favorite pieces to wear now and well into the spring and summer months. Find out which dreamy deals we’re snatching up below!
This Billowy Crop Top
This isn’t your average looking crop top, which is ideal if you want to elevate your basics!
Get the By Anthropologie Drawstring Crop Top (originally $88) on sale for $60 at Anthropologie!
This Embroidered Blouse
Embroidered details like the ones on this blouse always provide an elegant edge.
Get The Tavi Embroidered Buttondown Blouse (originally $90) on sale for $60 at Anthropologie!
This Collared Cardigan
Rock this sweater on its own as a blouse or layer it with other tops or dresses!
Get the Lea & Viola Bell-Sleeve Sweater (originally $98) on sale for $60 at Anthropologie!
This Ruffle Mini Dress
This is the ultimate dress to wear if you want to look cute but feel casual.
Get the Daily Practice by Anthropologie Ruffle-Hem Mini Dress (originally $98) on sale for $60 at Anthropologie!
This Printed Blouse
This button-down top has a flowy feel which stays true to Anthropologie’s boho-chic aesthetic!
Get The Sidney Printed Batwing Blouse (originally $98) on sale for $60 at Anthropologie!
These Chic Pants
You can style these pants with so many other pieces to complete your new-season vibe!
Get the Moon River Pleated Tie-Belt Pants (originally $102) on sale for $60 at Anthropologie!
This Printed Slip Dress
This simple dress is oh-so-flattering — sign Us up!
Get The Elyse Slip Dress (originally $120) on sale for $70 at Anthropologie!
These Casual Joggers
This unique take on the jogger pant provides a rustic flair!
Get the Daily Practice by Anthropologie Ankle-Tie Joggers (originally $98) on sale for $60 at Anthropologie!
This Adorable Mini Skirt
We can always find ways to wear skirts like this one once the weather warms up!
Get the Maeve Faux Leather A-Line Mini Skirt (originally $110) on sale for $70 at Anthropologie!
This Fringe Sweater
This sweater is the best casual knit to throw on if it’s sightly chilly outside!
Get the Metallic Fringe Cardigan Sweater (originally $110) on sale for $80 at Anthropologie!
This Handkerchief Hem Top
The hemline of this top is beyond unique, which is why we fell for it instantly!
Get the By Anthropologie V-Neck Asymmetrical Top (originally $68) on sale for $40 at Anthropologie!
These Simple Slide Sandals
Sandals like these will always come in handy — talk about easy!
Get the Matisse Mystic Sandals (originally $90) on sale for $60 at Anthropologie!
This Flowy Blouse
The lightweight feel of this blouse is great for warmer days which still have a breeze in the air!
Get the Pilcro Henley Blouse (originally $98) on sale for $50 at Anthropologie!
Want more to shop? Check out all of the latest markdowns here and explore Anthropologie’s entire collection here!
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
- 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control
- 10 Best Yoga Shorts for Women — All on Amazon
- 18 Best Chic Crossbody Bags You Can Buy Right Now — From $16 to $289
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!