13 Slim Sneakers That Will Help You Look Effortless and Sporty

Let’s be honest: wearing chunky sneakers can become a heavy task. What’s more — you’re busy! So, wearing this silhouette while trying to run errands or hang with your kids can be more than what you bargained for. Allow Us to reintroduce you to the slim sneakers. Further, slim sneakers are known for their slender shape and are a good alternative to have in your closet because they’re so comfy and light that you’ll forget you’re even wearing them!

From colorful variations to more neutral color palettes, finding a slim sneaker silhouette that meshes well with your personal fashion aesthetic and tastes is easy. We rounded up 13 slim sneaker styles that will help you look effortlessly sporty — read on to see our picks!

1. Bright and Vibrant: The PUMA Club Ii Era Sneaker is a vibrant and fun option we’re sure you’ll love — just $75!

2. Fashion First: For the fashionista who hates wearing sneakers, the Naturalizer Morrison Fashion Sneaker will change your mind — was $99, now just $90!

3. Classic and Nostalgic: If you grew up in the ’90s, you’ll remember the Reebok Princess Sneaker. It has a sporty but casual feel— was $55, now just $40!

4. Busy Mama: We love these TRETORN Rawlins Casual Lace-Up Sneakers, because they have a fashionable “mom” vibe that pairs well with everything in your closet — just $85!

5. Closet Staple: The adidas Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe is a clean, sleek alternative with plenty of versatility — just $70!

6. On Trend: Chances are that, by now, you’ve seen the adidas Samba OG Sneaker everywhere. Snag a pair while they’re in stock now — just $100!

7. Designer Variation: This Isabel Marant Beth Low Top Sneaker is so stylish and comes in neutral colors — just $495!

8. Slip On and Off: This Vince Blair Slip-On Sneaker will help give your ensemble a smart, polished finish — was $225, now just $165!

9. Totally Retro: We can’t get over this Rag & Bone Retro Runner Slim Sneaker, because it’s super slim and uses throwback design codes — just $248!

10. Everyday Essential: If you’re a mom that’s constantly on-the-go, this Keds Jump Kick Duo Leather Lace-Up Sneaker has you covered — just $75!

11. Elevated Suede: This Dolce Vita Notice Sneaker comes in several fun colors and they’re so chic— just $139!

12. Comfy Casual: This Gola Bullet Sneaker is so comfortable and comes in two color variations — just $95!

13. Pretty In Pink: Add a pretty pop of pink to all your outfits with this Victoria Berlin Suede & Nylon Sneaker — just $110!