Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Wedding season is here, and if you’re a bride-to-be, you’re probably starting to feel excited about all of your upcoming bridal festivities. You’ve probably already said “yes” to the dress you’ll say “I do” in and confirmed your wedding venue, so most of the heavy lifting is just about out of the way. However, you still need to be prepared for fun festivities like your bridal shower and rehearsal dinner.

The search for the perfect rehearsal dinner dress doesn’t have to be a stressful one. We’ve rounded up a series of flattering dresses with varying lengths and unique details to give you a headstart. While most wedding ceremonies are ultra-formal, there’s no right or wrong way to show up to your rehearsal dinner. You can opt for a traditional gown or something unique like a jumpsuit. The options truly are endless.

How We Picked the Best Wedding Rehearsal Dinner Dresses

Some brides opt for fashion-forward pieces, from structured jumpsuits to feathered frocks. And others keep it chic and simple with classy midis or flowy maxis. Pretty much the only common thread is the color white.

When choosing rehearsal dinner attire to add to this list, we made sure to select a range of styles that suit a variety of body types. Since we’re heading into spring, these looks are especially appropriate for warm weather, but we’ve included long-sleeve and maxi options too. All of these outfits are appropriate to wear in front of family and friends. Classy, comfy and cute!

It may be a rehearsal dinner, but these dresses (and one jumpsuit!) are all showstoppers. Kick off your wedding weekend with a bang in these beautiful bridal looks!

Alexia Formal High Slit Illusion Dress

Pros:

Flattering fit

Soft material

Adjustable straps

Cons:

Some brides want a short rehearsal dress

Get the Alexia Formal High Slit Illusion Dress for $50 at Windsor!

Celine Rhinestone Plunge Dress

Shine a little brighter with the help of this dazzling mini. It features chic long sleeves and a sassy plunging neckline.

Pros:

Durable material

Unique design

Cons:

Some shoppers say it runs a little small

Get the Celine Rhinestone Plunge Mini Dress for $90 at Windsor!

Way to Love White Ruffled Maxi Dress

According to one shopper, this dreamy maxi dress is “perfect for summer wedding events” — especially a destination wedding. The lightweight woven fabric and high slit allow breathable, flowy movement. We’re smitten with all of the delicate details, from the ruffled adjustable spaghetti straps to the cinched bodice and subtle cutout. “It is beautiful and super high quality!” another customer raved. “10/10 recommend!”

Pros:

Breathable

High quality

Cons:

Runs long

Get the Way to Love White Maxi Dress for $69 at Lulus!

My Dearest White Lace Short Sleeve Mini Dress

Designed with a crochet overlay, short flounce sleeves and darted bodice, this lovely lace dress looks so much more expensive than it is. Classic and chic! One bride gushed, “I wore this for my bridal shower and it was PERFECTION! Super comfy and elegant. I got compliments all day!”

Pros:

Pretty lace overlay

Flattering

Cons:

Not much stretch

Some say this dress runs big, while others say it runs small

Get the My Dearest White Lace Mini Dress for just $69 at Lulus!

Elliatt Pallas Dress

Perfect! Stunning! Comfortable! Flattering! Unique! These are just some of the words reviewers have used to describe this asymmetrical dress. From the off-the-shoulder silhouette to the ruched crepe fabric, this frock is a standout. For a designer dress, we’re shocked at how relatively affordable this maxi dress is!

Pros:

Unique

Gorgeous

Cons:

Some shoppers say this dress runs large, so consider sizing down

Get the Elliat Isadora Gown for $260 at Revolve!

Cecilia Taffeta Bow Mini Dress

Your presence will be the ultimate present when you arrive to your rehearsal dinner wrapped up in an oversized bow. This strapless mini dress is equal parts stunning and unique.

Pros:

Detachable bow

Flattering bodycon silhouette

Cons:

One reviewer noted issues with the zipper

Get the Cecilia Taffeta Bow Mini Dress for $60 at Windsor!

Fabulous Phenomenon White Strapless Bow Midi Dress

This strapless midi dress is breathtaking for brides-to-be. From the oversized bow in back to flirty side slit in front, this frock is a fashionable statement piece for your rehearsal dinner. Prepare to wow in white!

Pros:

Bow detail is stunning and stylish

Gorgeous design

Cons:

Bow is a bit heavy but it’s detachable

Get the Fabulous Phenomenon Strapless Bow Midi Dress for $98 at Lulus!

Krista Strapless Tulle Ruffle Party Dress

This is another excellent pick for mini dress enthusiasts. This strapless find features a dreamy tulle ruffled neckline that adds the perfect amount of glam and pizzazz!

Pros:

Unique neckline

Affordable

Cons:

Strapless doesn’t work for everybody

Get the Krista Strapless Tulle Dress for $50 Windsor!

Love Poem Ivory Lace Mini Dress

According to countless reviews, this mini dress is absolutely “perfect” and fits like a glove. Featuring crochet floral lace and a halter neckline, this white frock is classy and flirty at the same time. Your future spouse and your grandma will both be very pleased. Bonus: wear this dress to any bridal event — your engagement party, bridal shower, bachelorette party or honeymoon trip.

Pros:

Perfect fit

Classy

Cons:

No stretch

Get the Love Poem Ivory Lace Mini Dress for $69 at Lulus!

Reception Dress

Can we hear a little commotion for the dress? This strapless midi with ruffled details is the moment. Featuring crepe fabric, a boned bodice with a pleated asymmetrical overlay and a non-slip neckline strip, this chic style is the epitome of elegance. “HIGHLY HIGHLY recommend!” one bride-to-be exclaimed. “Perfect for any body shape and SO excited to wear as my rehearsal dinner outfit!”

Pros:

Elegant

Flattering

Cons:

Runs slightly large

Get the Elliat Reception Dress for $170 at Revolve!

Cleo Mini Dress

Want to wear long sleeve lace style to your rehearsal dinner without feeling too formal? This mini dress is a bridal bullseye! It features so many intricate details, including a subtle cut-out and lacey hem.

Comfortable

Works in warm or cold weather

Cons:

Runs big

Get the Cleo Mini Dress for $235 (originally $249) at Revolve!

Giselle Pleated One-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Looking to snag an off-white dress for the big day? This Abercrombie & Fitch dress has so many charming elements that has shoppers obsessed. “As soon as I saw this dress in the window, I knew it was the perfect one for a wedding guest. Beautiful color, and fits amazing,” one reviewer raved.

Pros:

Classy

Flattering

Cons:

Some say it runs big

Get the Giselle Pleated One-Shoulder Maxi Dress for $150 at Abercrombie & Fitch!

Power of Love White Strapless Jumpsuit

Make a strapless fashion statement in this flattering white jumpsuit. A winning choice in any type of weather, this sophisticated one-piece is soft and stretchy for optimum comfort. “I received so many compliments while wearing this jumpsuit!” one shopper shared. “It hugs you in all the right places.” Another reviewer declared, “Perfect for a rehearsal dinner, date, night out, etc. Looks fabulous.”

Pros:

Comfortable

Flattering

Cons:

Runs long

Get the Power of Love Strapless Jumpsuit for $69 at Lulus!

Briarwood White Lace Ruffled Midi Dress

This ruffled lace midi dress feels like a frock right out of a fairytale! “I wore this adorable dress for my rehearsal dinner the night before my wedding and I got such lovely compliments on it all night!” one bride reported. “So many people told me I should have considered just wearing it for my actual wedding dress and I was advised to be sure to bring it with me to Paris for my honeymoon!”

Pros:

Sophisticated and feminine

Great quality

Cons:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not all shoppers loved the fit

Get the Briarwood Lace Ruffled Midi Dress for $79 at Lulus!