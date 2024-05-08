Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Wedding season is here, and if you’re a bride-to-be, you’re probably starting to feel excited about all of your upcoming bridal festivities. You’ve probably already said “yes” to the dress you’ll say “I do” in and confirmed your wedding venue, so most of the heavy lifting is just about out of the way. However, you still need to be prepared for fun festivities like your bridal shower and rehearsal dinner.
The search for the perfect rehearsal dinner dress doesn’t have to be a stressful one. We’ve rounded up a series of flattering dresses with varying lengths and unique details to give you a headstart. While most wedding ceremonies are ultra-formal, there’s no right or wrong way to show up to your rehearsal dinner. You can opt for a traditional gown or something unique like a jumpsuit. The options truly are endless.
How We Picked the Best Wedding Rehearsal Dinner Dresses
Some brides opt for fashion-forward pieces, from structured jumpsuits to feathered frocks. And others keep it chic and simple with classy midis or flowy maxis. Pretty much the only common thread is the color white.
When choosing rehearsal dinner attire to add to this list, we made sure to select a range of styles that suit a variety of body types. Since we’re heading into spring, these looks are especially appropriate for warm weather, but we’ve included long-sleeve and maxi options too. All of these outfits are appropriate to wear in front of family and friends. Classy, comfy and cute!
It may be a rehearsal dinner, but these dresses (and one jumpsuit!) are all showstoppers. Kick off your wedding weekend with a bang in these beautiful bridal looks!
Alexia Formal High Slit Illusion Dress
Pros:
- Flattering fit
- Soft material
- Adjustable straps
Cons:
- Some brides want a short rehearsal dress
Get the Alexia Formal High Slit Illusion Dress for $50 at Windsor!
Celine Rhinestone Plunge Dress
Shine a little brighter with the help of this dazzling mini. It features chic long sleeves and a sassy plunging neckline.
Pros:
- Durable material
- Unique design
Cons:
- Some shoppers say it runs a little small
Get the Celine Rhinestone Plunge Mini Dress for $90 at Windsor!
Way to Love White Ruffled Maxi Dress
According to one shopper, this dreamy maxi dress is “perfect for summer wedding events” — especially a destination wedding. The lightweight woven fabric and high slit allow breathable, flowy movement. We’re smitten with all of the delicate details, from the ruffled adjustable spaghetti straps to the cinched bodice and subtle cutout. “It is beautiful and super high quality!” another customer raved. “10/10 recommend!”
Pros:
- Breathable
- High quality
Cons:
- Runs long
Get the Way to Love White Maxi Dress for $69 at Lulus!
My Dearest White Lace Short Sleeve Mini Dress
Designed with a crochet overlay, short flounce sleeves and darted bodice, this lovely lace dress looks so much more expensive than it is. Classic and chic! One bride gushed, “I wore this for my bridal shower and it was PERFECTION! Super comfy and elegant. I got compliments all day!”
Pros:
- Pretty lace overlay
- Flattering
Cons:
- Not much stretch
- Some say this dress runs big, while others say it runs small
Get the My Dearest White Lace Mini Dress for just $69 at Lulus!
Elliatt Pallas Dress
Perfect! Stunning! Comfortable! Flattering! Unique! These are just some of the words reviewers have used to describe this asymmetrical dress. From the off-the-shoulder silhouette to the ruched crepe fabric, this frock is a standout. For a designer dress, we’re shocked at how relatively affordable this maxi dress is!
Pros:
- Unique
- Gorgeous
Cons:
- Some shoppers say this dress runs large, so consider sizing down
Get the Elliat Isadora Gown for $260 at Revolve!
Cecilia Taffeta Bow Mini Dress
Your presence will be the ultimate present when you arrive to your rehearsal dinner wrapped up in an oversized bow. This strapless mini dress is equal parts stunning and unique.
Pros:
- Detachable bow
- Flattering bodycon silhouette
Cons:
- One reviewer noted issues with the zipper
Get the Cecilia Taffeta Bow Mini Dress for $60 at Windsor!
Fabulous Phenomenon White Strapless Bow Midi Dress
This strapless midi dress is breathtaking for brides-to-be. From the oversized bow in back to flirty side slit in front, this frock is a fashionable statement piece for your rehearsal dinner. Prepare to wow in white!
Pros:
- Bow detail is stunning and stylish
- Gorgeous design
Cons:
- Bow is a bit heavy but it’s detachable
Get the Fabulous Phenomenon Strapless Bow Midi Dress for $98 at Lulus!
Krista Strapless Tulle Ruffle Party Dress
This is another excellent pick for mini dress enthusiasts. This strapless find features a dreamy tulle ruffled neckline that adds the perfect amount of glam and pizzazz!
Pros:
- Unique neckline
- Affordable
Cons:
- Strapless doesn’t work for everybody
Get the Krista Strapless Tulle Dress for $50 Windsor!
Love Poem Ivory Lace Mini Dress
According to countless reviews, this mini dress is absolutely “perfect” and fits like a glove. Featuring crochet floral lace and a halter neckline, this white frock is classy and flirty at the same time. Your future spouse and your grandma will both be very pleased. Bonus: wear this dress to any bridal event — your engagement party, bridal shower, bachelorette party or honeymoon trip.
Pros:
- Perfect fit
- Classy
Cons:
- No stretch
Get the Love Poem Ivory Lace Mini Dress for $69 at Lulus!
Reception Dress
Can we hear a little commotion for the dress? This strapless midi with ruffled details is the moment. Featuring crepe fabric, a boned bodice with a pleated asymmetrical overlay and a non-slip neckline strip, this chic style is the epitome of elegance. “HIGHLY HIGHLY recommend!” one bride-to-be exclaimed. “Perfect for any body shape and SO excited to wear as my rehearsal dinner outfit!”
Pros:
- Elegant
- Flattering
Cons:
- Runs slightly large
Get the Elliat Reception Dress for $170 at Revolve!
Cleo Mini Dress
Want to wear long sleeve lace style to your rehearsal dinner without feeling too formal? This mini dress is a bridal bullseye! It features so many intricate details, including a subtle cut-out and lacey hem.
- Comfortable
- Works in warm or cold weather
Cons:
- Runs big
Get the Cleo Mini Dress for $235 (originally $249) at Revolve!
Giselle Pleated One-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Looking to snag an off-white dress for the big day? This Abercrombie & Fitch dress has so many charming elements that has shoppers obsessed. “As soon as I saw this dress in the window, I knew it was the perfect one for a wedding guest. Beautiful color, and fits amazing,” one reviewer raved.
Pros:
- Classy
- Flattering
Cons:
- Some say it runs big
Get the Giselle Pleated One-Shoulder Maxi Dress for $150 at Abercrombie & Fitch!
Power of Love White Strapless Jumpsuit
Make a strapless fashion statement in this flattering white jumpsuit. A winning choice in any type of weather, this sophisticated one-piece is soft and stretchy for optimum comfort. “I received so many compliments while wearing this jumpsuit!” one shopper shared. “It hugs you in all the right places.” Another reviewer declared, “Perfect for a rehearsal dinner, date, night out, etc. Looks fabulous.”
Pros:
- Comfortable
- Flattering
Cons:
- Runs long
Get the Power of Love Strapless Jumpsuit for $69 at Lulus!
Briarwood White Lace Ruffled Midi Dress
This ruffled lace midi dress feels like a frock right out of a fairytale! “I wore this adorable dress for my rehearsal dinner the night before my wedding and I got such lovely compliments on it all night!” one bride reported. “So many people told me I should have considered just wearing it for my actual wedding dress and I was advised to be sure to bring it with me to Paris for my honeymoon!”
Pros:
- Sophisticated and feminine
- Great quality
Cons:
- Not all shoppers loved the fit
Get the Briarwood Lace Ruffled Midi Dress for $79 at Lulus!