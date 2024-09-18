Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

During the cold months, it can be hard to get dressed. One way to add a little pop back into your routine is to invest in a series of animal-printed fashion finds. From heading into the office to hanging with the girls, the right pieces can help you accomplish and master any task in style.

Whether you’re into flowy dresses or voluminous tops, there is an animal-print fashion find that will add a pop of fun to your fall and winter wardrobe. We rounded up 14 chic animal-print fall fashion finds to shop right now – read on to see our picks!

1. Rich Mom Energy: This Gerinly silk scarf is perfect for protecting your hair or making a statement — just $9!

2. Comfy Cozy: We love this Dokotoo fleece hoodie because its oversized and so toasty — was $57, now just $35!

3.Buttoned Up: This Zeagoo button down shirt has a fun snake print pattern that will become a compliment magnet for you — just $29!

4. Office Ready: For the girl who loves vintage styles, especially for work, this Floerns bodycon skirt has you covered — just $25!

5. Safari Synergy: This Big Dart button-down blouse pairs well with trousers or skirts — was $35, now just $30!

6. Contrasting Vibe: This Eiyee leopard print sweatshirt has a cute leopard print shoulders that amplify its fashionable feel — just $25!

7. Baggy and Roomy: These Ptcl baggy wide leg jeans are so roomy and spacious — they’ll look so cute with kitten heels — just $49!

8. Va Va Voom: If you need a dress that’s stylish but doesn’t do too much, this Steve Madden satin shirtdress will help you do just that — just $99!

9. Closet Staple: This Loveappella crewneck top is perfect for running errands or lounging around the house — was $49, now just $34!

10. Flirty Girl: This Topshop miniskirt has a cute snakeskin print in a neutral color that works well with everything in your closet — just $60!

11. Flounce and Flair: This Alice + Olivia Willa top has adorable tiered sleeves that will make you the star of any room — was $330, now just $248!

12. ’90s Ease: We can’t get over these Edikted jeans because they have wide legs, and they’re so versatile — just $85!

13. Carry It All: This Marc Jacobs The Mini bag comes in genuine calf hair for a super luxe feel — just $395!