By now, you probably know that Amazon’s second Prime Day or year is set to kick off on Oct. 8-9. This sales event offers savings and discounts across categories like home goods, appliances, electronics, furniture, fashion and more. What’s more, Amazon has plenty of early deals to shop — which is why we’re helping you find fall footwear deals to shop now!

From boots to sneakers, Amazon has a fall footwear silhouette on sale ahead of Prime Day that will round out your fall wardrobe nicely. We rounded up 14 early Prime Day fall footwear deals to shop now — read on to see our picks!

1. Sporty Casual: This Brooks Ghost 15 neutral running shoe works for running errands or rigorous workouts — was $110, now just $95!

2. Comfy Cute: We love these Luna suede clogs because they’re stylish and durable — was $50, now just $30!

3. Hot Mama: If you love sleek boots for fall, you’ll love these PiePieBuy faux suede knee high boots — was $70, now just $56!

4. Cozy And Toasty: For the girl who loves to stay toasty on cold days indoors, these Litfun fuzzy memory foam slippers will help you do just that — was $36, now just $20!

5. Chunky Edge: We can’t get over these Sovanyou leather boots because they have a chunky sole that feels reminiscent of ’90s and early 2000s styles — was $80, now just $60!

6. All-Weather-Approved: These Rihero waterproof ankle boots are great for dreary, rainy days — and they’re so cute — was $60, now just $40!

7. Closet Staple: Every fashionista needs a signature pair of sneakers in their closet, and this New Balance 515 V3 sneaker will suit every aesthetic — was $75, now just $65!

8. Princess Energy: These isotoner satin ballerina slippers are a comfy flat option that will elevate any ensemble — was $24, now just $21!

9. Supportive Ease: These On Cloud 5 sneakers have cushioned soles for extra support, and they’re so versatile — was $150, now just $133!

10. Howdy, Partner! If you want to try the western trend without having to splurge, these Pasuot cowboy boots can help — was $80, now just $60!

11. ’90s-Inspiration: This Dr. Martens Molly combat boot screams grunge and will evoke feelings of ’90s nostalgia — was $210, now just $163!

12. Everyday Essential: By now, you probably know that here at Us, we love Crocs. This Crocs classic platform clog is a fashion-forward, trendy take on the brand’s signature footwear silhouette — was $60, now just $50!

13. Vintage Queen: This Reebok Club C 85 vintage sneaker exudes a sporty rich mom feel that we’re sure you’ll love — was $85, now just $50!

14. Clean And Simple: This Rocket Dog plush foam sneaker is a comfortable, simple white sneaker that will become a favorite — was $45, now just $35!