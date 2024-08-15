Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Shoes are such an important part of any look — seriously! From options that put comfort first to others that are more for their appearance, shoes can make or break your ensemble. Moreover, Zappos is a great place to shop for footwear deals because there are plenty of popular styles that are sure to catch your eye!

Related: 17 Comfy Heels That Will Make Traveling Easier Finally, it’s time to plan for our upcoming spring and summer vacations! Often, when it comes to the actual travel part, we delegate our most comfy clothing and footwear options to this feat in order to make sure we’re not annoyed while on a flight. But what if you want to dress up? Although heels get a […]

Whether you’re into towering heels or functional sandals, Zappos has plenty of shoe styles on sale that will mesh well with your current sartorial aesthetic. We rounded up 14 footwear deals to shop now at Zappos — read on to see our picks!

1. Plush Comfort: This Anne Klein Air Sandal is fashionable and comfortable — was $79, now just $60!

2. Shine Bright, Shine Far: These FitFlop Lulu Adjustable-Buckle Metallic-Leather Slides have a shiny finish for a fashion-forward option — was $110, now just $95!

3. Vacay Vibes: We love this Crocs Classic Sandal 2.0 because it’s a simple sandal style that works while on vacation or running errands — was $35, now just $30!

4. Sporty Essence: This adidas VL Court 3.0 Sneaker is sporty but casual — a great closet addition — was $75, now just $64!

5. Platform Queen: This Crocs Brooklyn Slide has chunky, platform soles that feel nostalgic but have a touch of modernity thanks to their material — was $55, now just $43!

6. Demure Realness: If you need a sensible, but still stylish heel alternative, this Steve Madden Cherish Pump is right up your alley — was $80, now just $37!

7. ’90s-Inspiration: These Dr. Martens Voss Quad Sandals have height-defying platform soles and pair well with flowy dresses and trousers — was $120, now just $86!

Related: 21 Boots and Sneakers to Nail the Chunky Shoe Trend This Winter Chunky shoes aren’t only trendy, but they’re also an ultra-functional pick for dodging snow, ice and puddles. Whether leaping over snow piles or trudging through slush, you’re going to want a solid, durable shoe to get you through. Chunky boots and sneakers will be your BFFs for winter and beyond! This is, in part, because […]

8. Easy, Relaxed: This Sorel Ella III Slingback Sandal has an open-toe, three-strap design — was $90, now just $54!

9. She Means Business: You can wear these LifeStride Santana Loafers with slacks and button downs for the perfect smart office ensemble — was $90, now just $70!

10. Neutral Synergy: These Naturalizer Callie Boots are great for transitioning into fall and into winter — was $185, now just $160!

11. Closet Staple: This Michael Michael Kors Scotty Lace Up Sneaker is a simple white sneaker — and honestly, we can’t get enough of them — was $115, now just $81!

12. Western Inference: We can’t get over these Guess Ginette Booties because they have a western influence but it doesn’t overpower the clean lines of the shoe — was $99, now just $89!

13. Supported Elegance: These Dr. Scholl’s Nice Day Max Boots come in two versatile colors and have a cute Chelsea boot-like silhouette — was $120, now just $108!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

14. On Trend: This Stuart Weitzman Stuart Kitten Pump is a sleek take on the kitten heel trend running rampant in fashion currently — we’re obsessed with their pointed-toe shape — was $450, now just $315!