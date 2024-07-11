Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Listen, this summer appears to be a hot one — and it doesn’t show signs of stopping. As a busy person, we’re sure you have to run errands — and even take a little time out for yourself with the girlfriend — so finding light, easy linen dresses could do the trick.
Whether you’re into edgy mini dresses or voluminous maxis, there is a linen dress that matches your aesthetic you can shop now on Amazon! Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 affordable linen dresses for every budget that you can shop now at Amazon — read on to see our picks!
1. High and Low: This Amazhiyu high low midi dress pairs well with sandals, sneakers and heels — just $42!
2. Flow On: This linen maxi dress has a simple silhouette and stylish contrast trim for a subtle feel — just $20!
3. Oversized Essence: If you love oversized clothing, you’ll really love this Minibee midi dress — and it has pockets — was $80, now just $40!
4. Vacation Ready: We love this Fronage midi shirt dress because it’s minimal but flowy enough to help you withstand any vacation — was $32, now just $30!
5. She’s A Lady: This Ladyful linen dress is sleeveless and comes in 12 colors that will match your current closet aesthetic — was $40, now just $33!
6. Beach Vibes: For those headed to a beach vacay, this TIAFORD maxi dress has you covered — literally — just $26!
7. She Means Business: This tunic shirt mini dress is perfect for days in the office and social hours afterwards — just $43!
8. Picnic Vibes: Isn’t this Lilly Pulitzer tunic dress just to die for? It comes in four cute, vibrant color options we’re sure you’ll love — was $218, now just $113!
9. Relaxed and Casual: This The Drop midi shirt dress has a laid-back, airy silhouette that will help you stay comfy and cool all summer — just $70!
10. ’70s-Inspiration: We love this Show Me Your Mumu maxi dress due to its slight ’70s demeanor — plus, it’s so pristine and roomy — was $151!
11. Utilitarian Chic: For the girl who loves to have functional-looking clothing, you should add this Theory military dress. It comes with a belt to help cinch your waist, and it has a sharp stand collar — was $425, now just $204!
12. Laced-Up: This English Factory lace up front dress looks amazing as a standalone piece, and you could also layer it over a button down — just $100!
13. Summer Ease: If you want a maxi option that feels casual but still elevated, this The Drop long shirt dress will help — was $100, now just
14. Baggy: This VELVET BY GRAHAM & SPENCER midi dress has short sleeves and doesn’t feel restricting — just $285!
15. Closet Staple: This Sopliagon shirt dress is light and versatile — was $60, now just $40!