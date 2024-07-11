Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Listen, this summer appears to be a hot one — and it doesn’t show signs of stopping. As a busy person, we’re sure you have to run errands — and even take a little time out for yourself with the girlfriend — so finding light, easy linen dresses could do the trick.

Related: 17 Linen Dresses, Pants and Tops for an Easy, Breezy Style This Season If there’s one fabric you can depend on to get you through the warmer months, it’s linen. The lightweight and breathable fabric will not only keep you sweat-free during the hottest of summer days, but it will also give you that casual, laid-back stylish summer aesthetic you’re looking for. If you’ve been wanting to add […]

Whether you’re into edgy mini dresses or voluminous maxis, there is a linen dress that matches your aesthetic you can shop now on Amazon! Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 affordable linen dresses for every budget that you can shop now at Amazon — read on to see our picks!

1. High and Low: This Amazhiyu high low midi dress pairs well with sandals, sneakers and heels — just $42!

2. Flow On: This linen maxi dress has a simple silhouette and stylish contrast trim for a subtle feel — just $20!

3. Oversized Essence: If you love oversized clothing, you’ll really love this Minibee midi dress — and it has pockets — was $80, now just $40!

4. Vacation Ready: We love this Fronage midi shirt dress because it’s minimal but flowy enough to help you withstand any vacation — was $32, now just $30!

5. She’s A Lady: This Ladyful linen dress is sleeveless and comes in 12 colors that will match your current closet aesthetic — was $40, now just $33!

6. Beach Vibes: For those headed to a beach vacay, this TIAFORD maxi dress has you covered — literally — just $26!

7. She Means Business: This tunic shirt mini dress is perfect for days in the office and social hours afterwards — just $43!

Related: 15 Quick and Easy Summer Dresses for Just $10 Summer is the perfect season to show off. Whether you’ve been working on getting in shape and you want others to see the hard work you’ve been putting in lately or you just want to slip into something cute and hang out with friends looking like you’re totally serving, summer is the time. You can […]

8. Picnic Vibes: Isn’t this Lilly Pulitzer tunic dress just to die for? It comes in four cute, vibrant color options we’re sure you’ll love — was $218, now just $113!

9. Relaxed and Casual: This The Drop midi shirt dress has a laid-back, airy silhouette that will help you stay comfy and cool all summer — just $70!

10. ’70s-Inspiration: We love this Show Me Your Mumu maxi dress due to its slight ’70s demeanor — plus, it’s so pristine and roomy — was $151!

11. Utilitarian Chic: For the girl who loves to have functional-looking clothing, you should add this Theory military dress. It comes with a belt to help cinch your waist, and it has a sharp stand collar — was $425, now just $204!

12. Laced-Up: This English Factory lace up front dress looks amazing as a standalone piece, and you could also layer it over a button down — just $100!

13. Summer Ease: If you want a maxi option that feels casual but still elevated, this The Drop long shirt dress will help — was $100, now just

14. Baggy: This VELVET BY GRAHAM & SPENCER midi dress has short sleeves and doesn’t feel restricting — just $285!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Closet Staple: This Sopliagon shirt dress is light and versatile — was $60, now just $40!