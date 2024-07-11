Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, getting dressed for work can be difficult. Whether you’re leading the board meeting or retreating to your cubicle, looking your best allows you to feel your best so you can do your best. But often, looking your best comes with a hefty price tag, but that’s why we’re here to help. Amazon is a great place to shop for stylish, affordable, work-friendly dress designs — lucky for you, we’re here to help!

From chic minis to decadent maxi variations, Amazon has plenty of work dress styles that will make sure you look stylish and sophisticated throughout your workday. We rounded up 15 work-friendly dress deals you can shop right now at Amazon — read on to see our picks!

1. Prints, Please: This MakeMeChic midi dress has a grabby print and the prettiest pleats — just $17!

2. Southern Belle: For some reason, this HAOKEKE dress gives us southern belle vibes — it could be its pleats or bow tie neckline. Either way, we love it — was $40, now just $20!

3. Elegant Contrast: This Zattcas Midi Dress is frilly and nails a print and no-print contrast design — was $38, now just $36!

4. LBD Energy: Having a little black dress is a necessity for any true fashionista. This Dokotoo mini dress is sure to become your new favorite — was $24, now just $20!

5. Flounce and Flair: This Falechay dress has roomy sleeves and has a cute polka dot print— was $60, now just $46!

6. Boss and CEO: Doesn’t this GRACE KARIN pencil dress scream girl boss? It has an adorable tweed plaid pattern with sweet cap sleeves — was $46, now just $30!

7. Wrapped Up: If prefer the timeless, effortlessness of wrap dresses, this Berydress wrap dress is right up your alley — was $50, now just $33!

8. Business Casual: This PRETTYGARDEN pencil dress is formal but has a slouchiness that makes it great for days in the office — was $44, now just $33!

9. Button It: This Sharagano shirt dress buttons up and comes in 16 colors — was $50, now just $27!

10. Classic and Pleated: We can’t get enough of this BTFBM wrap midi dress because it’s so classy and stylish (thanks to its pleats)— was $31, now just $23!

11. First Lady Realness: If you love the elevated feel of tweed clothing, this tweed dress will help you channel your favorite first lady easily — was $49, now just $43!

12. Fashionably Minimal: This GRECERELLE wrap dress has long sleeves — for more coverage — and it’s so loose and airy — was $40, now just $20!

13. Nostalgic Vibes: Doesn’t this Amazon Essentials shirt dress look like something one of the gals on mad Men would’ve wore? It’s so breezy, and it comes with a belt to help accentuate your curves — was $40, now just $38!

14. She Means Business: This VFSHOW sheath dress has a funky color block design that we’re sure you’ll love — was $46, now just $40!

15. Vintage and Modern: This SeeLuNa Tweed Dress is spacious and regal — was $47, now just $43!