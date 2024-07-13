15 Breathable Basics That Aren’t Sweltering This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Every wardrobe needs a set of reliable basics. Whether that means a variety of different tops to rotate out or shorts you absolutely love slipping into, there’s a set of must-have essentials that work in any closet. Prime Day 2024 has arrived again, and if you need to build up that collection for yourself, then it’s time to hit the sales over at Amazon.
These light and breezy essentials aren’t anything truly complicated, but they’re perfect for layering, heading out to grab coffee with friends, or for just going out and running errands in. It’s up to you how you want to accessorize them – that’s for you to decide. But everyone can agree that these are building blocks for outfits that aren’t just perfect for summer since you won’t find yourself swearing profusely in them, and pieces you’ll want to keep for life, too. Shop our picks below.
Breathable Basics That Aren’t Sweltering This Summer
- YEOREO Basic Mock Neck Workout Crop Top – just $22!
- Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Khaki Short – just $24!
- WIHOLL Scoop Neck Tank Top – just $14!
- Afibi Flared Pleated Mini Skater Skirt – just $18!
- Felina Velvety Soft Leggings – just $35!
- Hi Clasmix High Waisted Seamless Leggings – just $12!
- Cunlin Cotton Button Down Shirt – just $20!
- Aoudere Button Down V-Neck Blouse – just $23!
- Dokotoo High Neck Ribbed Knit Fitted Blouse – just $20!
- Cathy Short Sleeve Casual Tunic – just $25!
- Ekouaer Silk V-Neck Tank Top – just $24!
- Vichyie Cami Tank Top – just $15!
- Lynwitkui V-Neck Chiffon Blouse – just $20!
- Zeagoo Sleeveless Button Down Blouse – just $24!
- Mirol Sleeveless Striped Tank Top – just $20!
