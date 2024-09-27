15 Fall Hats That Will Elevate Your Cold Weather Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finally, fall is here! When it comes to the cold weather months, it can be a bit annoying to deal with bad hair days when they occur. What’s more, bad hair days can severely slow down your morning and take a toll on your mind. This is why it’s crucial to invest in fall hats. They offer the perfect amount of coverage and style to help you cover up what you need to while helping you stay stylish.

Related: 9 Best Off-Duty Baseball Hats for Any Season Baseball hats have been a wardrobe staple for decades, but thanks to cool girls like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber wearing them, they’re even more popular. The best baseball hats are comfortable to wear all day and complete any outfit, from your gym ‘fit to your nighttime look to grab drinks with friends. […]

From slouchy beanies to structured fedoras, the right fall winter has enough power to become a fall and winter favorite. We rounded up 15 chic fall hats that will elevate your wardrobe — read on to see our picks!

1. Comfy Cozy: This C.C ribbed knit hat has a cute circular weave design that is versatile and comfortable — was $22, now just $18!

2. Hipster Energy: This C.C beanie has a slouchy feel that pairs well with everything in your closet — just $14!

3. Prim and Proper: If you love sophisticated, dainty designs, you’ll love this Cardani newsboy hat — just $26!

4. Oui Oui: We love this Vecry wool floral beret because it’s so fashionable but neutral — was $30, now just $20!

5. Boho Chic: This Zlyc crochet beanie hat will help you channel your favorite boho chic vibes even on cold days — just $20!

6. She’s A Lady: This kilsel cloch hat uses a polar fleece material for a warm, soft option that you’ll never want to take off — was $15, now just $11!

7. On Trend: For those who likes the look of the bucket hats, this Glory Max bucket hat will help you add an elevated touch to your outfits — just $15!

Related: The Fall Fashion Trends You Should Be Stocking Up on Now I really hate to admit it, but summer is coming to an end (say it ain’t so!). The only thing that is stopping my seasonal depression from coming on hard and fast is this year’s fall fashion trends. While I may be sad to kiss summer goodbye, there’s no denying I’ll be stepping out in […]

8. Western Queen: We can’t get over this Brixton cowboy hat because it’s trendy but not so trend that it because the star of your looks — just $129!

9. Prints, Please: This Unreal Fur bucket hat has a fun leopard print that totally in right now — just $189!

10. Ladies Who Lunch: This San Diego Hat Co. newsboy cabbie hat uses a tweed fabric for an elegant, refined touch that we’re sure you’ll love — just $35!

11. ’70s Essence: This Brixton fisherman cap evokes feelings of the ’70s without taking your entire ensemble back to the groovy decade — just $59!

12. Closet Staple: You can pair this Herschel Supply Co. knit beanie with a parka jacket, sweater, jeans and booties for a warm fall vibe — just $25!

13. Parisian Essence: This Nordstrom beret is cute and stylish — just $29!

14. Maximum Blockage: This Brixton felt fedora has a billowing brim that will capture your heart — just $119!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Sporty Casual: This Hat Attackbaseball cap has a fun fall print that uses earth tones — obsessed — just $64!