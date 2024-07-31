Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
In today’s fashion landscape — which’s filled with aesthetics and trends — it can be a little daunting to have fun with clothing. If you’re a monochromatic dresser or thrive with changing your style, it’s time to find the joy in personal style again. Moreover, for the maximalista who’s not afraid to take risks, first, we salute you — but also, we want to help you and everyone else snag interesting fashion finds!
Whether you’re into billowing maxi dresses or comfy tops, acquiring colorful fashion finds doesn’t have to be a difficult task. We rounded up 15 fun, colorful fashion finds for the maximalista who doesn’t won’t look too subdued — read on to see our picks!
1. Boho Vibes: Calling all floral queens! This Generic maxi skirt is sure to capture eyes and compliments due to its bold pattern and color scheme — just $10!
2. Frilly Energy: We can’t get over this Dokotoo skater dress — I mean, who could? It has a plunging neckline and a vibrant design that will keep the serotonin levels high — was $42, now just $36!
3. Vibrantly Abstract: This AlvaQ maxi dress has such a dun print — and minimal spaghetti strap design — that will make you smile — was $46, now just $37!
4. Easy, Breezy: This Verdusa fishtail maxi skirt has a slight boho take and uses multiple colors for maximum versatility — just $26!
5. Vintage Realness: Are you a Mad Men fan? This Grace Karin pencil dress will help you channel the ’60s secretary aesthetic without the drama — just $50!
6. Puffed Up: We’re absolutely obsessed with this Btfbm button down shirt — it’s truly a showstopper! The colors are so pretty and the puffed sleeves are so chic — just $30!
7. Easily Coordinated: This Nine.Eight set has a long-sleeve top and easy shorts for a breezy summer ensemble that will make your day feel effortless — was $35, now just $20!
8. Drama, Drama, Drama: For those who like bold, fun numbers that allow you to play with fashion, this Scoop ruched dress is right up your alley — just $36!
9. On The Bias: This Sofia Jeans midi dress has a hypnotizing print, and it’ll help you stay cool and breezy — just $24!
10. Graphically Chic: For the girls who love sheer clothing, this AFRM cap sleeve top has you covered — just $38!
11. Maxed Out: Calling all maxi dress lovers! This Free People maxi sundress is a colorful, flowy alternative that you’ll keep in your wardrobe rotation— just $168!
12. Closet Staple: This Nordstrom tiered sundress has a simple silhouette and it pairs well with sandals and heels — just $149!
13. Bloom! If you love pretty florals, this Petal & Pup maxi dress — and its mock neck silhouette — will help you feel flouncy and sophisticated — just $79!
14. Covered Up: These Beach Riot shorts work as a cover up or as a funky, interesting pant option — just $98!
15. Contrast: This More to Come midi dress uses contrasting floral prints and has an adorable sweetheart neckline — just $96!