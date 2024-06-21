Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Here at Us, we love heels — mostly ones that are comfy and stylish. Often, it feels like we have to compromise one for the other, but it shouldn’t be that way. This is why we took it upon ourselves to find the best summer heels that will elevate your warm-weather style.

Related: 17 Comfy Heels That Will Help You Nail Wedding Guest Attire — Starting at $25 The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and chances are, your mailbox has plenty of spring and summer wedding invites. The season of weddings is upon Us, and while we’re excited to witness and celebrate the matrimony of love between two individuals, often, figuring out what to wear and getting dressed can be a […]

From comfy wedges to sharp heels, there is a summer heel style that will give you plenty of comfort and style to help you brave the warm weather. We rounded up 15 comfortable summer heels that elevate your warm-weather style — read on to see our picks!

1. Everyday Essential: This chunky platform pump is perfect for days in the office — was $89, now just $59!

2. Formal Chic: We can’t get enough of this slingback sandal because it’s so cute and comfy— just $61!

3. Platform Queen: This sandal has a chic cork platform heel for an elevated touch — was $79, now just $70!

4. Summer Vibe: This chunky heel mule pairs well with jeans and frilly dresses — just $129!

5. ’70s-Inspiration: If you like a bit of nostalgia with your clothing, you’ll love these platform sandals — was $149, now just $104!

6. On Trend: These sandals are a unique twist on the dad sandal trend — and we love them — was $155, now just $130!

7. Simply Elevated: These sandal mules are luxe and stylish — just $195!

Related: 17 Comfy Heels That Will Make Traveling Easier Finally, it’s time to plan for our upcoming spring and summer vacations! Often, when it comes to the actual travel part, we delegate our most comfy clothing and footwear options to this feat in order to make sure we’re not annoyed while on a flight. But what if you want to dress up? Although heels get a […]

8. Classy Lady: We love these mules because of their intricate wedge heel silhouette — just $99!

9. Vacay Ready: This espadrille wedge sandal is perfect for your upcoming vacation or hanging out with the girls — was $90, now just $60!

10. Closet Staple: Aren’t these ankle strap sandals so sleek? They are a secure, versatile option we’re sure you’ll love — was $160, now just $64!

11. Comfort, First: These block heel sandals are perfect for the girl who hates wearing heels — just $140!

12. Prints, Prints, Prints: If you have an affinity for prints, you’ll love this pointed-toe pump — was $150, now just $105!

13. Sleek Refinement: This sandal is architectural and eye-catching — was $146, now just $58!

14. Beach Babe: This raffia sandal has an adorable big buckle for added fashion appeal — was $130, now just $78!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. ’50s Energy: We love this kitten heel slide sandal because evoke feeling of yesteryear while still feeling very current — was $89, now just $53!