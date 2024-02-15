Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Is it really possible to find a pair of heels that won’t eventually hurt your feet? That’s a question every woman has asked herself at some point in her life. Trust me, as someone who grew up competing in beauty pageants and was required to wear 5-inch stilettos for hours on end, I’ve pondered the thought time and time again. I’ve long since hung up my sky-high tippy topper heels, but have yet to find solid special occasion pumps that don’t totally tear up my feet. It’s been a real struggle, especially with the sheer amount of weddings I’m attending this year.

After spending what felt like months searching for the most comfortable heels and reading through hundreds of online reviews, I think I’ve finally found a winner that won’t cause serious blisters or destroy the balls of my feet — and they’re on Amazon of all places!

Dream Pairs Women's Chunk Low Heel Pump Sandals

The bestselling Dream Pairs Women’s Chunk Low Heel Pump Sandals have accumulated over 15,000 (!!!) five-star reviews for far beyond just being comfortable. I’ve owned many styles that look eerily similar to these but turned out to be some of the most painful shoes, so I must admit I was a bit skeptical… until I started looking into the details. You see, what sets these apart from others is the thoughtful construction that prioritizes comfort from every angle.

The 3-inch heel adds the ideal amount of height for both short and tall girls alike, and the expertly placed straps ensure your feet won’t slip and slide around (one of the main reasons blisters form). Padding is one of the most important aspects when it comes to comfort. While the cushioning might not look like much, because it’s made with a lightly layered latex it molds to your unique arch and softens your stride with each step, in turn reducing the chances of aches and pains as the hours go by.

When I think about purchasing heels, comfort is only one factor — I also need them to be versatile and adaptable. They should look just as good with a pair of jeans as they do with a dress or business suit. And I must say that these fit the bill. In fact, I’m convinced these actually are a “dream pair,” especially after skimming through the thousands of reviews.

“These low chunky heel sandals are perfect, especially for my tall girls,” one happy customer says. “Overall these are amazing for anyone who wants a cute heel sandal that you can wear for hours and not want to be crawling home after. I have worn these for weddings, events, and even just to games with some jeans. They are stylish and make you feel good. I am big on shoes giving an added boost to your confidence, as I think anything you wear should in some way or comfort. Recommend for the price point you cannot go wrong with these.”

Welp, I’m fully convinced that I need these in my closet, and I have a feeling they’re going to become my most worn heels. Good thing they’re on sale, because I’m about to buy three pairs — and you should too while the discount is still going strong. Happy shopping!

