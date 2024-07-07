Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

15 Early Prime Day Plus Size Dress Deals To Shop Right Now — Starting at $10

By
early prime day plus size dress deals
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is hot — full stop! This is why it’s important to invest in flowy, breezy dresses that allow you to look put together while preventing overheating. But for plus-size bodies, it can become a task to find stylish options that fit well without breaking your wallet — we get it! That’s why we’re here to help point you to Amazon and its wealth of plus-size dress deals ahead of its big Prime Day event taking place on July 16-17!

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Dates, Deals, Everything You Need to Know

From delicate minis to voluminous maxi dress designs, there is a dress style on Amazon that will help you stay cool and look effortless during summer! We rounded up 15 plus-size dress deals that you should hurry and snag before they’re gone — read on to see which ones made our list!

1. Easy, Breezy: This linen dress is a simple, casual option we’re sure you’ll love — was $12, now just $10!

2. Flow On! If you want effortless, easy pieces, this dress has you covered — was $41, now just $28!

3. Bloom: We love this floral dress because it’s so roomy and has intricate sleeves — was $61, now just $49!

4. LBD Energy: The little black dress will forever be a mainstay, and this dress is a refined version of the silhouette — was $35, now just $30!

5. Drama, Drama, Drama: For those who like billowing hemlines with a touch of accents, this smocked dress is right up your alley — was $49, now just $45!

6. Casual Chic: This dress has a bohemian vibe to it that feels simple but elevated — was $60, now just $30!

7. Hot Mama: Calling all fashionistas! This cold shoulder dress will help you make a statement and stay cool on hot days — just $15!

8. Wedding Ready: Although you’ll attend weddings for the lovely couples, this maxi dress will also. help you get some compliments — was $30, now just $27!

Related: 23 Loose Summer Dresses That Visibly Conceal Cellulite

9. Frills: This dress comes in neutral colors with the cutest floral print — obsessed — was $33, now just $20!

10. Vacay, Okay: We can’t get enough of this ruffle mini dress due to its loose design and eye-catching print — was $45, now just $40!

11. Wrapped Up: By now, you probably know that we love wrap dresses, an this mini sundress will make you smile as much as it made Us — was $35, now just $24!

12. Contrast Queen: This maxi dress has an adorable contrast print design — and it has pockets — was $40, now just $36!

13. Modern Vibes: This scoop neck midi dress is flirty and fun — was $38, now just $34!

14. Va Va Voom: If you like bold moments, you’ll love this swing dress — was $40, now just $32!

15. Formal Extravaganza: This maxi dress has an oversized floral print that adds some sophistication to a formal moment  — was $60, now just $40!

Related: 22 Slimming Dresses That Nail Viral Summer Dress Trends

Save $200 on the Iconic Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine!

Deal of the Day

Save $200 Now on the Iconic Breville Espresso Machine! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!