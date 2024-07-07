Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to preparing for summer fun and activities, you must get comfy, well-fitting swimwear. If you’re vacationing or hanging at the local pool, having swim pieces that help you feel your best is pivotal to enjoying yourself! For plus-size bodies, it can be difficult to find swimwear that fits well and doesn’t break the bank. But we’re here to tell you that Amazon has plenty of plus-size swimsuit deals that will solve all of these problems ahead of the big Prime Day festivities set to take place July 16-17!

Whether you’re into sheer designs or tankinis, Amazon has plenty of swimsuit styles on sale that will suit your fashion aesthetic and needs. We rounded up 15 best plus size swimsuit deals to shop now at Amazon starting at just $8 — read on to see our picks!

1. Print, Please: We can’t get enough of this one-piece because of its bright, vibrant print — was $40, now just $8

2. Ruffle Your Feathers: This tankini has a cute ruched bottom and a solid top for a nice contrast — was $41, now just $37!

3. Edgy Energy: If you like sheerness with your clothes, this one-piece is right up your alley — was $50, now just $40!

4. Maximum Coverage: For those who want to showcase some skin but not too much, this tankini comes with a tank top and shorts — was $28, now just $25!

5. Va Va Voom: This one-piece gives the illusion of a smaller due to its crossover design— was $184, now just $147!

6. Lady-Like: Calling all dress lovers! This swimdress has a retro, ruched feel that will make you feel pretty and ethereal in water — was $35, now just $30!

7. ’70s-Inspiration: This one-piece has a crisscross halter style that’s vintage but modern — was $40, now just $35!

8. Drama Queen: We can’t get over this high waist two-piece because of its frilly sleeves and tummy control silhouette — was $33, now just $16!

9. ’80s Vibes: If you grew up in the ’80s, then it’s a chance you wore a one shoulder ruffle one piece little this when you were younger — was $35, now just $30!

10. Ruched Elegance: This bikini will evoke feelings while on vacation or in the backyard — was $37, now just $23!

11. Tummy Under Control: For those who want to have a seamless finish — even while swimming – this swimsuit has you covered — was $145, now just $101!

12. Concealed and Sleek: This one-piece has a ruffled, off-the-shoulder aesthetic that we’re sure you’ll love — was $39, now just $35!

13. Hot Mama: If you like the look of sheerness but not the exposure, try this three-piece bikini set — was $50, now just $40!

14. Closet Staple: These swim shorts pair well with a bikini top and sandals — was $34, now just $24!

15. Modesty: This swim skirt makes sure you’re covered but still breezy — was $36, now just $30!

16. Swim Essential: This triangle bikini top is neutral enough to coordinate with all your favorite bikini bottoms — was $17, now just $14!