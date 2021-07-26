17 Tankinis That Are Seriously More Flattering Than Bikinis

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not everyone feels confident stripping down into a bikini in the summer heat, and that’s what tankinis are for! This style of swimwear can cover you up and streamline your mid-section, which is far more flattering than a typical bikini.

With that in mind, we set out to find some of the internet’s best tankinis available now. Some of these sets are more modest than others, and we’re confident that you’ll find one that’s perfect for you. Read on and shop!

17 Tankinis That Are More Flattering Than Bikinis

1. Shoppers are loving the fit of this tankini set from Yonique, and say they get tons of compliments while wearing it!

2. We love that this Holipick tankini set comes with a pair of boy shorts for a more covered-up look.

3. This plunging tankini top from Hilor has ruching that can flatter your frame.

4. If you’re looking for coverage, this set from ZAFUL comes with a cropped tank top that’s too adorable!

5. The halter tankini in this AnnJo set is a timeless look!

6. We’re also loving the halter neckline on this Beachsissi set and the adjustable ruching on the sides!

7. The ruffle top and high-waisted bottoms from this American Trends set will flatter so many different body types!

8. Another great tankini set from ZAFUL comes with a triangle crop top that shoppers are obsessed with!

9. We’ve never seen a tankini that looks like this one from FINWANLO — the top flows out beautifully, and it’s long enough to appear more like a mini dress!

10. The one-shoulder style of this tankini top from Tempt Me is seriously elegant and pairs perfectly with simple bikini bottoms!

11. New moms say that this Yonique tankini set makes them feel confident when hitting the beach!

12. If you like strapless necklines, you’ll love this bandeau tankini top from Anne Cole that you could totally rock with a pair of jeans!

13. The top in this Dokotoo set has a beautiful lace overlay that’s instantly eye-catching!

14. This B2prity tankini set has a peplum silhouette that creates a stunning hourglass shape that shoppers are swooning over!

15. The cropped tank top that comes with this set from Trahey has snap-button closures running down the front, and it looks chic with the high-waisted bottoms!

16. One of the more elegant tankinis available is this one-shoulder set from Bescott — the ruffle trim along the neckline is swoon-worthy!

17. Another excellent one-shoulder swim look is this La Blanca tankini. It’s classic!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

