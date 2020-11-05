Khloe Kardashian’s ‘CloudFoam’ Gym Shoes Are Secretly an Amazon Bestseller

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The most comfortable sneaker brand in the world? It’s up for debate. The issue is, there are so many trendy, social media-focused brands coming out that really pique shoppers’ interests with their marketing, but fail to actually deliver. Cushy insoles flatten out within a few days of wear, uppers start to rip and tear, midsoles are clunky and and construction is sloppy. The horror!

We get it. Sometimes those fresh releases are tempting. Ultimately though, you need to do a little research. Can that new sneaker actually measure up to classic brands like Adidas, or will it be a huge waste of money? And aren’t most pairs of Adidas sneakers actually cuter and more versatile anyway? This pair, specifically, is blowing all “trendy” brands out of the water!

Get the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

These sneakers are so good that even gym queen Khloe Kardashian owns (at least) one pair. She posted a mirror selfie in them earlier this year, paired with leopard leggings and a sports bra as she hit the gym for a workout sesh. We all know that Kardashian could wear any sneaker in the world, so the fact that she chose this Adidas sneaker automatically shoots it to the top of our wish list!

These are the type of sneakers that don’t just hold the foot, but hug it. They have a stretchy mesh upper with an integrated tongue, eliminating any chance of discomfort there, and they have a Cloudfoam memory sockliner, plus some soft midsole cushioning. And yes, they have the signature three-stripe logo Adidas is known for!

Get the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

These number one bestselling sneakers have logo-adorned pull-loops at both the tongue and heel, making them super easy to slip on, and a textured outsole making them easy to run in. Hit the track, hit the trail, hit the treadmill — whatever you’re up for, these shoes are up for it too!

We’re not exaggerating when we say these sneakers come in a seriously impressive amount of colors. We’re talking over 50 options. You are practically guaranteed to find one that precisely fits your taste, if not dozens. And don’t forget, these running sneakers work perfectly for everyday life too, pairing with jeans or even a dress, so choose something you know will go with your favorite outfits!

Get the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Adidas here and see more running sneakers here! Don’t forget to shop through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!