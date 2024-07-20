Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to looking chic and put together, it can take a toll on your wallet. Whether running errands or having a night out on the town with the girls, having multiple clothing items in your closet that make you look stylish without breaking the bank is essential. Moreover, Walmart has plenty of luxe-looking fashion finds that will check all your boxes.

Related: Walmart Has a Secret Brand That Makes My Designer Pieces Look Cheap — Starting at $10 Walmart is such a fun place to shop. When you’re gearing up for a road trip, run to the pharmacy aisle to stock up on travel-sized toiletries. Are you hosting a last-minute guest? You can grab snacks, dinner essentials and fresh linen. Not to mention all the cozy home decor products. If you can name […]

From flowy midi dresses to structured trousers, Walmart has something for every taste and aesthetic. We rounded up 15 luxe-looking fashion finds to shop at Walmart now starting at just $7 — read on to see our picks!

1. Flow On: This Joyspun sleeveless knit chemise has the cutest ruffle hem, and it’s so breezy — just $10!

2. Pleats, Please: This Munlar pleated sundress has an adorable print that we’re sure you’ll love — just $7!

3. Puffed Up: We love this Free Assembly midi shirtdress due to its puff sleeve design and neutral color choices — just $34!

4. Nursery Rhyme Realness: This No Boundaries midi dress has a cute button-down design that reminds Us of the nursery rhyme Miss Mary Mack — just $18!

5. Prim and Proper: For those who need a light outerwear option to stay comfy in cold rooms during summer, this Free Assembly crochet trim cardigan sweater has you covered — just $15!

6. Tweed Tweaks: This Madden NYC boucle bomber jacket looks amazing with trousers or skirts and exudes Clueless energy — just $26!

7. Florals: If you like the radiant sight of florals, you’ll love this Free Assembly belted utility dress — was $34, now just $22!

Related: 17 Luxe-Looking Loungewear Items That Are Secretly Super Affordable When you’re lounging around the house making pancakes on a Saturday morning, you probably don’t need to be decked out in a Fendi sweatsuit (unless that’s your thing, of course). But if you love the idea of sophisticated relaxation — silk, satin, fur, the finer things in life — and don’t want to break the […]

8. ’70s-Inspiration: This Time and Tru 3/4 sleeve midi dress has flounce and flair — just $22!

9. Zipped Up: We can’t get over this Scoop ultimate scubaknit zip front mini dress because it’s so sexy but refined at the same time — just $26!

10. She Means Business: This Time and Tru sleeveless shirt dress is so streamlined and sophisticated — just $17!

11. On Trend: You can throw on this Free Assembly cardigan sweater with jeans, trousers or skirts and sandals, heels or sneakers — just $22!

12. ’80s Queen: This Scoop pleated maxi skirt is so adorable and comes in a few eye-catching prints — was $30, now just $16!

13. Boss and CEO: These Time and Tru pull on pants are sleek and come with pockets — just $17!

14. Closet Staple: This Scoop ultimate cotton jersey fitted baby tank top is form-fitting, and we’re sure you’ll love it — just $10!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Snatched: These Airmenty wide leg pants will help you look snatched — was $40, now just $17!