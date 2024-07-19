Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fashion is all about trends — seriously! Whether you’re chasing the rich mom look or a grunge vibe, chances are that you’re either consciously or subconsciously using trend codes in your ensembles. If you’re a person who’s always on the go, opting for sporty chic fashion essentials could help bolster your wardrobe with pieces you’ll want to live in.

Related: Go Sporty Chic Like Zendaya in These Minimal On Sneakers When it comes to the current fashion landscape and the celebs dominating the field, Zendaya comes to mind. With her right-hand stylist and friend Law Roach by her side, the dream team is constantly on the tips of everyone’s tongue. Whether she’s attending a red carpet premiere or having a fashion week moment, Zendaya has […]

Whether you’re into flowy dresses or structured outerwear, find sporty chic fashion pieces that coordinate with your aesthetic while leaving you room to experiment and have fun. We rounded up 15 sporty chic fashion essentials that will help give you an athletic look without the sweat — read on to see our picks!

1. Throwback Energy: These ruffle trim socks will so darling over a pair of sleek sneakers — was $22, now just $15!

2. Denim on Denim: We love this mini skirt because it feels modern and classic — was $40, now just $32!

3. She Means Business: You can throw this button down shirt on under a jacket or over trousers — just $20!

4. Sporty Queen: Doesn’t this cropped varsity jacket give you high school nostalgia? We particularly love its subdued color palette — just $36!

5. Boss and CEO: These business pants look so sophisticated and elevated — just $20!

6. Pattern, Please: We love this button down shirt due to its fun, eye-catching striped pattern — just $25!

7. Flexibility: This performance skort is perfect for keeping you covered and allowing you to feel free — just $27!

8. Slim Vibes: If you’re over the chunky shoe trend, this Dolce Vita Notice Sneaker is right up your alley — just $139!

Related: This Comfy and Sporty Two-Piece Set Is Ideal for Tricky Spring Temps When it comes to the seasonal transition, it can be difficult to figure out what your casual style should include. Whether you need a breezy knit option to keep you comfy this spring and summer or prefer more structured sartorial pieces, warm-weather attire is just around the corner for many of Us. We found a […]

9. Lounging Around: You can wear these boxer shorts while lounging around the house or running errands— just $35!

10. On Trend: This tennis dress has a built-in bra for extra support — was $34, now just $31!

11. Preppy Realness: This sleeveless sweater polo top will look amazing with khaki shorts and sandals — was $60, now just $51!

12. Weather-Proof: We can’t get enough of this hooded jacket because it’s good for rainy days or staying warm in chilly rooms — was $119, now just $80!

13. Ever Popular: The samba sneaker is a classic silhouette that has grown in popularity and doesn’t show signs of slowing. Snag a pair while you can — just $100!

14. Maxed Out: This maxi skirt uses cotton for an airy, breezy option — just $79!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Closet Staple: Everyone needs a pair of jeans in their wardrobe rotation. These dad jeans are baggy and have distressing for additional flair — was $108, now just $72!