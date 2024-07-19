Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Fashion is all about trends — seriously! Whether you’re chasing the rich mom look or a grunge vibe, chances are that you’re either consciously or subconsciously using trend codes in your ensembles. If you’re a person who’s always on the go, opting for sporty chic fashion essentials could help bolster your wardrobe with pieces you’ll want to live in.
Whether you’re into flowy dresses or structured outerwear, find sporty chic fashion pieces that coordinate with your aesthetic while leaving you room to experiment and have fun. We rounded up 15 sporty chic fashion essentials that will help give you an athletic look without the sweat — read on to see our picks!
1. Throwback Energy: These ruffle trim socks will so darling over a pair of sleek sneakers — was $22, now just $15!
2. Denim on Denim: We love this mini skirt because it feels modern and classic — was $40, now just $32!
3. She Means Business: You can throw this button down shirt on under a jacket or over trousers — just $20!
4. Sporty Queen: Doesn’t this cropped varsity jacket give you high school nostalgia? We particularly love its subdued color palette — just $36!
5. Boss and CEO: These business pants look so sophisticated and elevated — just $20!
6. Pattern, Please: We love this button down shirt due to its fun, eye-catching striped pattern — just $25!
7. Flexibility: This performance skort is perfect for keeping you covered and allowing you to feel free — just $27!
8. Slim Vibes: If you’re over the chunky shoe trend, this Dolce Vita Notice Sneaker is right up your alley — just $139!
9. Lounging Around: You can wear these boxer shorts while lounging around the house or running errands— just $35!
10. On Trend: This tennis dress has a built-in bra for extra support — was $34, now just $31!
11. Preppy Realness: This sleeveless sweater polo top will look amazing with khaki shorts and sandals — was $60, now just $51!
12. Weather-Proof: We can’t get enough of this hooded jacket because it’s good for rainy days or staying warm in chilly rooms — was $119, now just $80!
13. Ever Popular: The samba sneaker is a classic silhouette that has grown in popularity and doesn’t show signs of slowing. Snag a pair while you can — just $100!
14. Maxed Out: This maxi skirt uses cotton for an airy, breezy option — just $79!
15. Closet Staple: Everyone needs a pair of jeans in their wardrobe rotation. These dad jeans are baggy and have distressing for additional flair — was $108, now just $72!